Josh Caba the creative Director of Eternal Tombs gave a year end update on their official development blog. In the blog Josh mentioned that Eternal Tombs has seen major strides, completing the magic system. Public tests, including a raid, have been conducted, with more planned for 2024. Looking back on a remarkable 2023, the team aims to wrap up development of this live-action MMO in 2024 for a 2025 launch and the game is entering it's polishing stage. The game aims to launch with a staggering 19 end game raids providing an enticing end game experience for veteran MMORPG enjoyers.

About Eternal Tombs

Eternal Tombs, formerly War of Dragnorox, is a sandbox style hardcore PC MMORPG run by Triune Studios. Players shape their experience with events, exploring a sandbox world, running shops, battling monsters, defending castles, engaging in PvP, and raiding dungeons. It's a microtransaction-free game, ensuring all rewards are earned in-game for a genuine sense of accomplishment. The game boasts 30 diverse zones at launch. With varied biomes, dungeons, secrets, and more, the game offers a perilous world where challenging exploration is equally rewarding.

Eternal Tombs ultimately Aims to deliver the best D&D-like experience for MMORPG players on PC. Some of the noteable features include:

Tomb Master System: Eternal Tombs introduces a distinctive Tomb Master system, adding a unique layer to the MMORPG experience.

Sandbox Exploration: Beyond Tomb Masters, players shape the game world by running shops, unlocking new areas, and engaging in diverse activities that leave a lasting impact.

Monster Hunting: Thousands of different monster types roam the lands, providing players with thrilling challenges as they embark on epic hunts.

Castle Defense: Engage in castle sieges to defend against formidable attacks, showcasing strategic gameplay and collaborative efforts.

War Operations: Conduct large-scale war operations, adding an immersive dimension to the MMORPG experience and influencing the game's narrative.

Crafting Mastery: Delve into the art of crafting unique items, allowing players to leave their mark on the world with personalized creations.

Optional PvP: Participate in ranked optional PvP, providing competitive opportunities for players who seek intense battles and recognition.

Dungeon Raids: Explore the depths of dungeons in thrilling raids, uncovering hidden challenges and reaping valuable rewards in the process.

There are currently 6 unique classes in Eternal Tombs ith a comprehensive magic system with various items, potions, and components. Notably, summoning magic from within oneself is forbidden, deemed evil. Instead, each class relies on learned abilities tied to the natural world. Chloromancers draw upon nature, using plants and fungi for both offense and healing. Warlords, masters of war, employ training and components for powerful attacks and defenses. Manipulators thrive in mystery, mesmerizing enemies through stealth, traps, and theft. Bonestitchers, morticians at heart, utilize harvested body parts to heal allies and inflict disease. Rangers showcase speed, agility, and archery skills for tracking, trapping, and precision strikes. Bombardiers specialize in explosives and chemistry, unleashing devastating attacks and debuffs on their foes.

