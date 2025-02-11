As EVE Frontier continues to progress in its development, CCP Games made an announcement that should be of interest to those eager to experience the upcoming Space Survival MMO. Starting February 14, players can get a taste of EVE Frontier as it continues its development in Closed Alpha. Players who have a registered account on Remnant tier can log into the game for free and join fellow players amidst the dark of the Frontier. This introductory trial period will run from February 14 through February 24, so interested parties will need to be swift in securing their spot in the frontier. Registration can be done at this link.

The Final Frontier

The dark space of the EVE universe is known for being a cruel and brutal sector of space. The goal of EVE Frontier is for CCP Games to create a player-driven space survival MMO where players are forced to overcome the hardships of such an unforgiving environment. Cast into the cruel cosmos, the players are lost to time and light. For there to be any hope of survival, players will need to exploit, explore and expand in the face of perpetual annihilation. Rogue AI is partly to blame for the disastrous condition, as it corrupts and consumes any remnants of what still remains. The Frontier itself is a shattered region of space, warped by the presence of supermassive black holes whose massive gravitational pulls distort the world around them.

This free trial period is a great opportunity for those interested to get an idea of what EVE Frontier will entail. While it is still in the closed alpha phase, this will give players a taste of what type of environment and decisions they will have to make when the game is finalized. As EVE Online is heavily driven by player economy, EVE Frontier won't be any different as players will have the freedom to create any system of trade they want both in and out of the game space. Players can continue to spend real world money on in game items, or trade in currency known as EVE tokens. More details about EVE Frontier will be shared as they become available.