CCP Games revealed that they have some big plans for EVE Online this year. EVE Online is known to have numerous events happening throughout the year in the ever evolving MMO, and 2025 is shaping up to be no different. Highlights of the schedule events include two major expansions, one in summer and one in winter, some in-game events and the return of EVE Fanfest in Iceland at Reykjavík's iconic Harpa Concert Hall.

2025 Is Full Of EVEnts

Building on the Revenant narrative arc, the next expansion for EVE Online is brought about by the rising tension between the Deathless and the Drifters. Set to arrive this summer, this first expansion will focus on empowering players within their space sandbox. Players will be given tools to customize their own sovereign space, which will allow capsuleers to create content for their communities while furthering their own agenda. This is intended to increase the power of each corporation and increase the dynamic and player-driven emergent gameplay within New Eden.

Freelance Projects is a new feature that will be introduced this year. This feature will allow for new levels of cooperation where pilots will be able to craft and complete missions designed by fellow capsuleers. This can include mercenary contracts and collaborative ventures, giving players the freedom to create missions that are best suited to further their own objectives and play style. This system will create opportunities for storytelling, conflict, exploration, and relationship-building within EVE Online. With new ships, tactical objectives, and tools for all fleet sizes, this will continue to push the evolution of EVE's ever expanding universe.

Held from May 1 through May 3, EVE Fanfest will take place in Reykjavík at Harpa Concert Hall, where previous fests have been held.

The expansions are the major content updates for EVE Online, but that's not the only thing capsuleers have to look forward to. Fan-favorite events, such Capsuleer Day, Crimson Harvest, and Winter Nexus will be returning this year, along with the Alliance Tournament, which will encourage fierce competition among New Eden's fleets. A second expansion will also arrive in winter, and details about that will be shared when more information becomes available.

Tickets for Fanfest are nearly sold out, and can be purchased at Eventbrite and start at $35 USD. Those eager to experience the full Fanfest experience can purchase the Festival Pass for $295 USD, which includes access to the legendary Party at the Top of the World, exclusive EVE Online in-game content, an EVE Fanfest 2025 t-shirt, and a goodie bag. EVE Fanfest is an incredibly fun event, and all players should make an attempt to go at least once.