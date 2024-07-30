Key Takeaways Phase Four of Project Discovery expands research focus to critical immune system diseases, including cancer.

EVE Online players analyze complex blood samples to improve accuracy threshold and accelerate research.

Players can earn exclusive in-game items by participating in Phase Four and assisting in cancer research efforts.

CCP Games, in collaboration with Massively Multiplayer Online Science (MMOS), is proud to announce the launch of Project Discovery Phase Four. This is the next stage of their groundbreaking science initiative for EVE Online. Project Discovery is unique in that it allows EVE Online players to actively contribute to real scientific advancements. Phase Four expands the initiative's research focus to include critical immune system diseases, including cancer. Phase Four tasks EVE players with analyzing complex blood samples in order to improve Project Discovery's accuracy threshold and accelerating research by hundreds of real-world hours. Since 2020, Project Discovery's Flow Cytometry technique was introduced to accelerate COVID-19 research. Since then, over 900,000 EVE Online players have made contributions to scientific research. The generated research has contributed to developing two high-performing AI models.

Begin Phase Four

Phase Four of Project Discovery is built on the initiative's past success. Phase Four adds new visualization to increase the quality of player results, allowing them to examine complex blood samples using new X/Y axis density curves, which draws polygons around cell clusters in flow cytometry data. This process is beneficial as it helps increase the performance of AI models that are trained to use the data. This in turn can support scientists in decoding immune system interactions with cancer, potentially paving the way for treatment breakthroughs. Players who participate in Phase Four can be rewarded with exclusive in-game items. These include three new SKINR design elements (Insightful Azre Metallica, Citizen Cyan Metallic and Scientific Panache Satin), the Biosecurity Responders SKIN, along with exclusive apparel. Players interesting in contributing to this will find enhanced minigames with revised tutorials and advanced analysis techniques to get them started.

The impact of Project Discovery has been great in providing assistance to advancing medical treatment. Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director, had ths to say about Project Discovery: “Project Discovery’s fourth phase marks a major milestone for citizen science by contributing to the cure for one of the world’s most deadly diseases. The EVE community has a proven track record of helping scientists advance research for important causes. We are calling gamers from all walks of life to join our capsuleers in the fight against cancer.”