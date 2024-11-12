EVE Online has been consistently growing since its launch and this year in particular has had quite a bit of EVE related news. With no sign of slowing their momentum, the Revenant expansion for EVE Online is available now. EVE Online: Revenant is a call to unite the galaxy against New Eden's greatest threat. The Deathless has pulled all capsuleers into a war against the Drifters. This alliance, while not without its reservations, will naturally come with great rewards, including new warships and cutting-edge weaponry.

The Drifters Are Coming

Bergur Finnbogason, Creative Director for EVE Online, stated the following in regard to the new content: “The Deathless…can he be trusted? What are his intentions? An untrustworthy ally is an ally nonetheless, but the clock is ticking. The Drifters will be back. What’s certain is that the Deathless has possession of seemingly unbridled technology that will help capsuleers strike at the heart of darkness. Prepare for the storm!” Finnbogason's statement outlines the need for allegiances in EVE Online: Revenant, though it doesn't shy away from the sense of apprehension about aligning oneself with the Deathless. An untrustworthy is still an ally perhaps, but in the ruthless space of New Eden one should always be anticipating the worst.

Listed below are some of the key features of Revenant taken directly from CCP Games.

Powerful Deathless Ships: Access to Deathless technology brings a new paradigm to warfare with the Tholos Destroyer and Cenotaph Battlecruiser. Designed for close-range brawls, the Tholos and Cenotaph provide a serious tactical edge in the ongoing conflict. Use covert ops cloaking to approach enemies and unleash devastating SCARAB breaching pods and shriker clone weaponry, tearing through shields, armor, and hulls from the inside.

Mercenary Dens: Mercenary dens are deployable structures that latch onto orbital skyhooks around temperate planets in nullsec. They generate encrypted infomorphs from the planet’s workforce to trade to the Deathless for exclusive ships, weapons, and ammo. Engage in Tactical Operation combat sites to manage the anarchy and development levels of the den to generate more infomorphs, or disrupt enemy workforce generation.

Enhanced Corporation Projects: Expanded project parameters add flexibility, allowing leaders to set comprehensive, complex, and diverse goals with one project, such as mining in multiple locations or targeting various ship types. The new Ship Insurance project type offers a streamlined way to automate ship replacement programs, providing a seamless and guaranteed compensation system for members based on the loss value. Project deadlines help corporation leaders prioritize and communicate goals and can signal the urgency of specific projects, assisting members in prioritizing their efforts.

Create Corporation and Alliance SKINs: With improved expression and customization for SKINR, capsuleers can elevate their creativity and take their creations to new heights. Experiment with 40 new patterns and new nanocoatings, plus a new pattern slot, blending them together to craft stunning SKINs. Players can design exclusive SKINs for corporations or alliances, allowing them to showcase their colors in unison and strengthen their visual presence across New Eden. A new section in the Paragon Hub makes finding SKINs tailored specifically for a group easy, enabling players to create a unique ‘uniform’ and share it exclusively with fellow members.

EVE Online: Revenant is now available to all EVE Online players. EVE Online is a space faring MMO which is free to play, though certain features require a subscription.