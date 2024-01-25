Key Takeaways EVE: War for New Eden brings the MMO experience of EVE Online into your living space, allowing players to enjoy the game together in a tabletop format.

The board game incorporates intricate economics, 4X strategy elements, and Euro-game mechanics to capture the essence of EVE Online's strategic planning, empire expansions, and massive battles.

With meticulously crafted spaceship miniatures and 36 unique designs, players can engage in intense space battles and control limited cosmic resources, representing one of four iconic factions in the EVE universe.

EVE Online has players battling in ships and running their corporations with countless other players across the vast reaches of space. There is a strong sense of community but outside of the numerous in person EVEnts it is a game that is played alone. EVE: War for New Eden changes that by bringing the MMO from cyberspace into your living space. CCP Games and board game publisher Titan Forge have launched a Kickstarter campaign for EVE: War for New Eden. EVE: War for New Eden is a 4X strategy board game that is set in the universe of EVE Online. EVE: War for New Eden is designed to bring together fans of tabletop gaming and the long running MMO. In order to keep the spiriti of EVE Online alive in tabletop, EVE: War for New Eden incorporates intricate economics, classic 4X strategy elements and Euro-game mechanics in strategic planning, empire expansions and massive battles. Players will take control of one of four iconic factions vying for the limited cosmic resources and territories: the Caldari State, the Gallente Federation, the Amarr Empire and the Minmatar Republic.

One of the main aspects of EVE Online is gaining control of such resources through intense battles through the various spaceships. An important dynamic in these space battles are the different ship sizes and differences in armaments and capabilities. This element is kept alive through the inclusion of meticulously crafted spaceship miniatures. There are 36 unique designs in total, each with different stats. The Kickstart campaign allows players to ensure they will get their copy of the game at launch, scheduled for sometime in Q4 of 2024. As is the case with crowdfunding greater donations will result in different reward tiers, one of which is a EVE: War for New Eden game that is 200 percent the size of the standard edition for players who wants minatures that are not so miniature. The minimum funding goal has been met but there are stretch goals that will increase the amount of content released in the final version if they are met.