Competition between home consoles was quite fierce in the 90s, with Nintendo, Sega and later Sony all vying for market domination. There were other competitors too, though, which included the likes of Atari and NeoGeo. NeoGeo was, when it originally released in 1990, probably the most powerful home console, being able to offer experiences akin to full arcade cabinets.

While profitable, at a price of $599, it was much more expensive than its competitors, so most gamers never got the chance to experience it for themselves. That’s changed over the years thanks to PC and console ports, but soon fans of SNK and NeoGeo can get some new hardware at a much more reasonable price thanks to the newly announced NeoGeo Arcade 1 and Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition.

Evercade is releasing both the NeoGeo Arcade 1 and Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition this summer, with the former releasing in July and the latter coming around the same time. There’s also a limited-edition MVS-styled version of the Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition on the way, but it will only be available through Funstock. Those interested will be able to put in pre-orders for it through the Funstock website starting on April 1 (6am ET/3am PT).

It’s not exactly an ideal time, but that should make obtaining one easier for those who really enjoy classically-styled NeoGeo game gear.

As for what all is included in these devices, the NeoGeo Arcade 1 cartridge will hold six classic SNK titles. These include:

METAL SLUG – an action-packed run-and-gun shooter known for being filled with explosive moments and stunning (for the time) visuals.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 – A notable entry in the long-running 2D fighter series featuring a full roster of fan-favorite SNK characters.

SHOCK TROOPERS – A top-down shooter wherein players fight through waves of enemies with multiple characters and through differing routes.

MAGICIAN LORD – A fantasy platformer known for its visuals and fun transformations.

SENGOKU– A time-traveling beat ‘em up wherein players fight back against the supernatural across history.

IRONCLAD – A former NeoGeo CD exclusive, this game puts players into the cockpit of a powerful ship with a support robot and challenges them to blast their way through enemy hordes.

This cartridge is only compatible with Evercade devices and HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket consoles, so those interested will need to pick up something like an Evercade Alpha or Super Pocket console in order to play it.

Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition fills out the game roster even further.

The officially licensed Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition, on the other hand, is an actual piece of hardware that will come preloaded with fourteen NeoGeo arcade titles. With this one, all fans will have to do is charge it up and power it on to get into the games. Its onboard library includes:

ALPHA MISSION II

BLAZING STAR

FATAL FURY SPECIAL

KING OF THE MONSTERS 2: THE NEXT THING

LAST RESORT

METAL SLUG X

MUTATION NATION

OVER TOP

SAMURAI SHODOWN II

SENGOKU 3

SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD

SOCCER BRAWL

THE LAST BLADETOP HUNTER: RODDY & CATHY

The Super Pocket NeoGeo Edition will be compatible with all Evercade cartridges as well, meaning fans will be able to enjoy a vast library of up to sixty cartridges and over 600 hundred games if they so desire. Again, both of these are out this summer, so it won’t be that long of a wait at all for those interested.