Key Takeaways Weeping Peninsula falls short in visuals and content compared to other areas in Elden Ring, lacking eye-catching elements and unique design.

Mountaintops of the Giants disappoints with its snowy, foggy landscape and lack of interesting sights or events, making exploration a slog.

Caelid may be uninviting and grotesque, but its bleak beauty and captivating atmosphere make it a standout area in Elden Ring for some players.

Elden Ring may get most of its plaudits for its gameplay, brutal bosses and open-world format, but you also cannot deny that it is a gorgeous game. FromSoftware games haven't always been praised for their graphical fidelity, but Elden Ring manages to match anything that the AAA big hitters managed to create in 2022, with the addition of the quintessentially brilliant world design, lore and interconnectedness that we have come to expect from Souls games down the years.

There are so many standout locations and regions within Elden Ring that have you scrambling to pick your jaw up from off the floor before a mob enemy catches you off-guard. But I want to look at each of them and try to work out, pound for pound, which of these regions offers the most aesthetically-pleasing and graphically awe-inspiring places to visit in The Lands Between. It's like picking your favorite children, but even if they won't admit it, every parent has their favorite deep down.

9 Weeping Peninsula

I don't think I will get much backlash for stating as fact that the Weeping Peninsula, the optional early game area in Elden Ring, is easily the most underwhelming area, not only in terms of content, but also in terms of spectacle and aesthetic. It's not a bad-looking place. Don't get me wrong. It's just that Elden Ring sets the bar high, and by that lofty standard, The Weeping Peninsula fails to deliver.

It's essentially an extension of Limgrave, but without all the intriguing aspects that make Elden Ring's first area so impressive. Honestly, the only area of The Weeping Peninsula worth mentioning here is Castle Morne , and even that area does little to stand out among all the other Legacy Dungeons within the game. It's a great place to get your bearings, but don't expect a lot of eye candy.

8 Mountaintops of the Giants

I remember throughout my time in Elden Ring going through the paces and imagining what was waiting for me on the Mountaintops as I scouted the land for the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) . Had I known that the majority of the area would just be dominated by snow and thick fog as far as the eye could see, however, I probably wouldn't have been as hellbent on getting up there.

I'm being harsh, as this area has some cool landmarks, like the Forge where you fight the Fire Giant , and Castle Sol is interesting, too. But due to the spaced-out design and a lack of interesting distractions and events when exploring this area, it just feels like a slog with no sights to see along the way to keep you invested. Plus, the Map (Consecrated Snowfield) won't allow you to see a foot in front of you, so aesthetically, that's about as bad as it gets. It's an example of why Elden Ring's late game leaves a lot to be desired and this area pales in comparison to practically all others.

7 Limgrave

There's a lot to love about Limgrave. After all, there's nothing quite like opening those big doors and staring at the expansive world of Elden Ring with the Erdtree in the distance for the first time. Limgrave is packed with interesting areas, like Stormveil Castle , various Catacombs and more. This area runs into the same issues as The Weeping Peninsula, however, in that it's an opening area, and therefore, has to keep the overall spectacle dialed down a notch. Because, after all, if you start at a ten, you have nowhere to go.

That being said, I love Limgrave because it is densely packed with lots of places to explore, beautiful vistas to stare off into and various events where we meet important NPCs. If this were a list where we talked about the environmental design and how great it is as an introduction to open-world Souls games, then perhaps the placement would be different. But from a purely aesthetic point of view, Limgrave is a little plain compared to some other locations.

6 The Haligtree

Here's one that will only be appreciated by those Elden Ring players who did more than what was asked of them, as The Haligtree is an optional area of the game that plays host to what is arguably the hardest boss of any Souls game in existence, Malenia, Blade of Miquella . So in terms of spectacle and challenge where combat is concerned, that's present, clear as day, but the area also stuns due to its design and awe-inspiring vistas. In principle, it's a typical Souls legacy dungeon where you explore a claustrophobic castle environment with beautiful gothic architecture, but due to the treetop setting, it's got its own charm.

The sections where you must navigate the branches of Miquella's Haligtree and walk across dodgy-looking rope bridges are gorgeous, and the way branches engulf every structure in the area adds to the effect. But the problem with this area is that, due to the overinflated health bars of mobs and ganks, you are pretty much forced to sprint through large portions of this area, and therefore, miss a lot of the finer details that make this place special. So while it is stunning, FromSoftware's end-game struggles lead to them shooting themselves in the foot here.

5 Caelid

Caelid is a hard region of Elden Ring to place because if you're honest with yourself, Caelid looks horrible, grotesque and uninviting. As many Elden Ring players will know, however, that's what makes Caelid such an intriguing place. The fact that you constantly feel on edge is part of the charm. The way that the Scarlet Rot has completely taken over this region, and every monstrous being seems determined to kill you at all costs, makes this place feel like a beautiful nightmare you never want to wake from.

That being said, due to its uninviting nature and the over-reliance on a strong red hue, we aren't going to say it's aesthetically perfect. In fact, most people will see this as a place to dip in, do what's needed and get out of dodge. But even if that is how you feel about Caelid, you'll still get to witness the bleak beauty of Redmane Castle and the pure spectacle of the fight against Starscourge Radahn . It's a limited area as exploration is a little more linear than most areas, but due to the pseudo-survival-horror atmosphere this area creates through its presentation, I still think it's awesome.

4 Crumbling Farum Azula

It may be partially down to the fact that the Crumbling Farum Azula looks like an area lifted straight from the ashy world of Dark Souls 3 that colors my fondness for this area, but even putting that aside, it's still bloody gorgeous. This area is trapped in an eternal storm that exists outside of time, and due to this, the city formerly of The Lands Between is constantly crumbling and disintegrating while housing the great Dragonlord Placidusax , who awaits his master's return. It's a place that just defies belief, not to mention physics, and has some of the most spectacular dynamic views you'll find anywhere in the game.

It's stunning and plays host to some of the finest boss battles in the game, against the aforementioned Dragonlord Placidusax, and Maliketh, the Black Blade . But the problem with Crumbling Farum Azula, which drags it down, is that it's a small and linear area of the game. It's also an area that is a little one-note in terms of design, with not enough standout areas outside the aforementioned boss battles. Plus, it's a nightmare to navigate due to the crumbling nature of the setting. In short, it's a conceptually fascinating area with standout moments but lacks the variety and design elements to be considered one of the best.

3 Atlus Plateau

Ironically, Atlus Plateau was the area after Caelid, Limgrave, and Liurnia of the Lakes, where Elden Ring's visual design started to plateau in many ways, as the far reaches of Atlus Plateau feel like an autumnal extension of Limgrave, and often, not in a good way. A lot like the Mountaintops of the Giants, the ability to explore and feel like it was a truly rewarding endeavor started to wain in Atlus Plateau, and as such, the varied and vibrant areas to explore started to dwindle in number. But, even with this in mind, it still offers a lot, like the Windmill Village, Mt Gelmir, Volcano Manor and Hermit Village. The real reason this area ranks so high, however, is purely down to the strength of Leyndell, Royal Capital

This end-game legacy dungeon is a sprawling, interconnected, hyper-detailed masterclass of Souls design, with meticulously crafted streets and back alleys, gothic architecture, all of which can be traversed, and the corpse of a dragon looming large over the city. This only really scratches the surface as you have the dark and dingy Subterranean Shunning-Grounds underfoot, the Elden Throne area, and the ability to cast the whole city into ash for a whole new look entirely. Atlus Plateau as a whole is underwhelming, but because of the strength of Leyndell alone, it's a contender for the best area of all.

2 Liurnia of the Lakes

Our silver medal goes to the expansive and water-filled area, Liurnia of the Lakes, an area that is chocked full of intriguing places, each with its own quirks and charms. You have the Frenzied Flame Village with the big eye of Sauron; you have Caria Manor , Jarburg, The Village of the Alburniacs and so much more. When you think of Liurnia of the Lakes, however, chances are that your mind goes to either the Ancestor Moon or the Raya Lucaria Academy .

These are two areas of the game that lean into the more celestial side of Elden Ring's aesthetic offerings and provide an incredible setting to explore, essentially acting Elden Ring's very own Hogwarts, only in this case, it's full of guys wearing Burger King masks that want nothing more than to kill you for entering their hallowed halls. Whether you like the twinkle of the blue crystals or splashing around in the swampy marshes, there truly is something for everyone here.

1 The Underground (Siofra/Ainsel/Deeproot Depths)

I feel it's only right to group all the areas of the underground in Elden Ring together, because if I took them apart, I'm not sure if I could in good conscience choose between them. But what I do know is that if I did, they would all be in the running for the most stunning area in the game. I think a lot of the wow factor of these areas comes from the first time you descend below the map and discover that there is a whole other world awaiting you.

Whether you head down to the Ainsel River first and head for Nokstella, you'll be treated to cascading waterfalls, an enigmatic forgotten city, and of course, the Lake of Rot , which feels like Caelid on steroids. And then, as the cherry on top of the cake, you can take a scenic coffin ride to the Map (Deeproot Depths) , which is the bleak settlement found nestled in the roots of the Great Erdtree.

For my money, however, The Siofra River Well is the portion of the underground that is the most visually captivating. The area is like something from a dream. It's abundant with stars and has so many little points of interest dotted around it that can be seen from the elevator as you come down for the first time, such as Nokron and Mohgwyn Palace , your starting point for Shadow of the Erdtree. So if you want to see the most visually-outstanding aspects of Elden Ring for yourself, then you'll need to head below sea level, my friend: all the good stuff is buried below!