This past weekend's Women-Led Games Showcase, sponsored by Disobey and Stray Fawn Studio, included a total of twenty-one covered games. While these titles range from early development to just released, there's a little bit of everything thrown in the mix. The stream featured various genres, including beat 'em ups, life simulators, puzzlers and RPGs.

RA RA BOOM

Developer: Gylee Games

Release Date: TBA

RA RA BOOM is a co-op beat ‘em up that follows a team of space ninja cheerleaders battling to save Earth from evil AI robots. It boasts a combination of modern narrative with that classic arcade feel so common in the genre.

The Palace on the Hill

Developer: Niku Games

Release Date: June 8, 2024 (Out Now!)

The Palace on the Hill is a narrative told from a young Indian boy's perspective, set in the 1990s. Uncover more about yourself, others and your environment through tasks like cooking, gardening and running errands.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

Developer: Brave at Night

Release Date: 2024

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall is a cinematic kingdom management RPG in which you must decide how you will best rule your people. Dealing with resource imbalances, taxation and more, you can decide the fate of your kingdom through your actions.

Citadelum

Developer: Abylight Barcelona

Release Date: 2024

Citadelum is a city builder set in Ancient Rome. By building your own city through exploration, trade and battle, you can inspire the gods to favor (or disapprove of) your settlement.

SunnySide

Developer: RainyGames

Release Date: June 14, 2024

SunnySide is a farming and life simulator set in the Japanese countryside. Help Sparky find lost memories by building a homestead and forming unique relationships.

The Crush House

Developer: Nerial Games

Release Date: August 9, 2024

The Crush House is a twisted new take on reality television. Produce your own show by selecting a distinctive cast to satisfy audiences, but don't forget about what's lurking around at night...

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Developer: Happy Broccoli Games

Release Date: May 23, 2024 (Out Now!)

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is a brief-yet-intriguing detective game. The twist? You're a duck! Fill in the blanks in suspects' stories, sort evidence and use your powers of de-duck-tion to solve this crime.

Just Crow Things

Developer: Unbound Creations

Release Date: TBA

Just Crow Things is an adventure-based simulation game in which you play as a crow. Every level has something new, whether it be puzzles to solve, items to find or trinkets to steal!

Phoenix Springs

Developer: Calligram Studio

Release Date: September 2024

Phoenix Springs is a mysterious point-and-click set in a vibrant neo-noir world. Start with a mission to find your brother, end up in Phoenix Springs. What next?

Albert Wilde: Quantum P.I.

Developer: beyondthosehills

Release Date: TBA

Albert Wilde: Quantum P.I. is a cinematic detective game in which you play as the classic protagonist of noir films: an alcoholic detective who is a... cat?

Soulitaire

Developer: Beardshaker Games

Release Date: TBA

Soulitaire is an atmospheric visual novel revolving around a cozy fortune-telling café. Tell your patrons their fortune, but be wary -- what you tell them may change the course of their lives.

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber

Developer: Mácula Interactive

Release Date: 2024

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber is an emotional narrative adventure that follows a young journalist in post-revolutionary Mexico City. Take photos, chat with politicians and experience Mexican culture firsthand throughout your journey in 1921.

Woodo

Developer: Yullia Prohorova, Timur Bogotof

Release Date: TBA

Woodo is a 3D puzzler fusing simple assembly mechanics with a unique, cozy style. The game is marketed as a safe, creative world for adults and children alike.

Star Stuff

Developer: Ánimo Games

Release Date: June 7, 2024 (Out Now!)

Star Stuff is a cutesy puzzler that combines puzzles, adventure and basic programming concepts into one adorable galactic game! Your mission is clear: repair a star factory through task automation built by your own hand.

The Star Named EOS

Developer: Silver Lining Studio

Release Date: July 23, 2024

The Star Named EOS is a beautiful mixture of puzzlers and narrative adventures, with a core gameplay mechanic being photography. Unveil a family mystery through compositions rendered in hand-drawn art.

Bubblegum Galaxy

Developer: Smarto Club

Release Date: TBA

Bubblegum Galaxy is a cozy building game where you must rebuild the galaxy one tile at a time. Explore your job, uncover new planets and complete missions in order to figure out who destroyed the galaxy in the first place.

ABYSS X ZERO

Developer: Studio Pixel Punk

Release Date: TBA

ABYSS X ZERO is a 3D Metroidvania featuring intricately crafted combat and dungeons. Codename A and Codename Z, two fated opponents with unique abilities, act as your playable characters in this interactive environment.

Dungeon Clawler

Developer: Stray Fawn Studio

Release Date: Q3 2024

Dungeon Clawler is a roguelike deckbuilder with a twist: your items come from a claw machine! Fight your way through this dungeon with your unique deck, new items and special artifacts in order to reclaim something you've lost.

Hyde’s Haunt & Seek

Developer: Smol Games

Release Date: TBA

Hyde's Haunt & Seek is a multiplayer horror game where you play as either the Seeker or Ghosts in a haunted manor. As a Seeker, hunt for the dead's personal items; as Ghosts, scare the humans away from taking your things.

Munch

Developer: Mac n Cheese Games

Release Date: Q4 2024

Munch is an action-packed roguelite in which you must consume your enemies to absorb their elements -- all to create your own new body with. By crushing your adversaries' god, you can begin bringing back the Gods of Heavy Metal.

Urban Jungle

Developer: Kylyk Games

Release Date: 2024

Urban Jungle is a cozy life simulator with point-and-click mechanics. Use your knowledge of each room in your house to determine the perfect place for each plant. And yes, you can pet the cat!