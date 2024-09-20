Shadow Takes Chaos Control in First Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer
This list is being made before the release of Sonic X Shadow Generation, and just covers the content seen in trailers and gameplay footage (as well as the original game) so far. If any more games are added to the lineup, this list will be updated to include them.
11 Honorable Mentions
Optional Reading Material.
Now you might be thinking: "Why would there be an Honorable Mentions in a list like this?" But Sonic X Shadow Generations has a ton of games represented that aren't given full levels (or only exist in the long-neglected 3DS version) and mostly just have music or art in the game. Here's those smaller games:
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic R
- Sonic Advance
- Sonic Advance 2
- Sonic Battle
- Sonic Advance 3
- Sonic Rush
- Sonic Rush Adventure
- Sonic Riders
- Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity
- Sonic Free Riders
- Sonic Rivals
- Sonic Rivals 2
- Sonic and the Secret Rings
- Sonic and the Black Knight
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
As an aside, I'd be surprised if we didn't see the additions of Sonic Lost World, Sonic Mania, Sonic Dream Team, Sonic Superstars and potentially Sonic Rumble to this list in the future, but we'll just have to wait and see on that.
10 Sonic Origins
Four of the Classics in Mildly Playable Form!
For Sonic 1, 2, 3, Knuckles and CD I decided to just combine them all into the collective Sonic Origins package, because even though this collection was disappointing to most people, it's easily the most accessible way to play the classic Sonic games.
It's got full 16:9, modernized remasters of all four classics and it's also got Sonic 3 with a debatable worse soundtrack. Still, these games represent 3 levels, 2 bosses and a pinball machine in Generations, so it'd be weird to skip them.
- Franchise
- Sonic
- Platform(s)
- Nintendo Switch , PC , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series S
- Released
- June 23, 2023
- Developer(s)
- Sega
9 Sonic Adventure
Sonic's Pretty Dang Fun Transition to 3D.
The main issue is that this game isn't really accessible to a majority of Sonic fans, which is going to be an ongoing theme these next few games. The best version is either the Dreamcast one or on PC with mods, but if you want to just watch a playthrough instead of dealing with all that, that's fair.
- Released
- September 9, 1999
8 Sonic Adventure 2
Great Game, Hard to Play Nowadays.
In a similar boat to the previous game, Sonic Adventure 2 is unavailable on all (non-PC) modern platforms , yet it's one of the most important games to Sonic X Shadow Generations. It was the start of Shadow's existence, after all.
It's a fun game with a ton of story beats that lean weirdly melodramatic yet awesome all the same, and it's super important to at least watch a playthrough of it if you can't get your hands on it due to it not being widely available at the moment.
- Released
- June 19, 2001
- Developer(s)
- Sonic Team USA
7 Sonic Heroes
Great if You've Got a Gamecube.
- Released
- January 5, 2004
- Developer(s)
- Sega
6 Shadow the Hedgehog
One of the most Important Ones, Somehow.
It's fun to breeze through some of the routes (though others can be quite grindy) and it's got incredibly important story beats for Sonic X Shadow Generations, considering Black Doom from Shadow the Hedgehog is a main player. I'd still recommend just watching a playthrough, though.
- Released
- December 15, 2005
- Developer
- Sega Studio USA
5 Sonic 06
Iconic, Ironically Enjoyable and Crucial to the Lore.
- Platform(s)
- PS3 , Xbox 360
- Released
- November 14, 2006
4 Sonic Unleashed
It's Werehoggin' Time.
- Released
- November 18, 2008
3 Sonic Colors
Finally, a Game You Can Play.
For the first time since the first entry on this list, this game is actually accessible on all modern platforms due to Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster that by all means is not good , but it at least maintains most of the original charm and fun of the game (while butchering the visuals).
It's got a whole one stage in Generations if we aren't counting the 3DS version, and that stage is great on aesthetics at least, and Colors is just a really solid, fun game in general, so it's worth going and playing it. You should probably play the Wii version if you can, but the remaster does, in fact, exist.
- Released
- November 16, 2010
- Developer(s)
- Sonic Team , Dimps
2 Sonic Forces
Not Great, But Most Likely Important.
Onto games that came out after the original Generations, Sonic Forces has (at least) one level in Shadow's Campaign, and I'd be surprised if we didn't get a rematch against Infinite. It's also got somewhat important story beats for Shadow's character and it takes a whole 2-3 hours to beat.
It's not the best game, or even really a good game , but it does frequently go on sale for around $10 on all modern platforms, and it's fun to enjoy ironically or just consume it like junk food. Either way, it'll be important to Sonic X Shadow Generations.
- Released
- November 7, 2017
1 Sonic Frontiers
Doesn't Contain Shadow, But it's Somehow Important for Shadow.
Despite Shadow only getting briefly mentioned and never actually showing up, Chaos Island from Sonic Frontiers is prominently featured in Shadow's side of Sonic X Shadow Generations, so playing through Frontiers is important.
It's once again on all modern platforms and frequently goes on sale. Plus, the boss fights, exploration, music and story (before Rhea) are all great. Even if you're not trying to study up for Generations, I can still recommend playing through this one beforehand, just for fun.
- Franchise
- Sonic
- Platform(s)
- PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- November 8, 2022
