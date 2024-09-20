small Related Shadow Takes Chaos Control in First Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Our first official look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces us to Keanu Reeves' powerful Shadow the Hedgehog Sonic X Shadow Generations is meant to be a massive celebration of Sonic and Shadow's history over the last few decades, but if you're a newcomer to the series, it can be kind of hard to decipher which games you'd need to try out to properly appreciate it.That's what this list is, a compilation of every game featured in Sonic X Shadow Generations, and how you can get your hands on them if you want to try them out before diving into the new game that remakes a ton of their content in beautiful Boost gameplay fashion.

This list is being made before the release of Sonic X Shadow Generation, and just covers the content seen in trailers and gameplay footage (as well as the original game) so far. If any more games are added to the lineup, this list will be updated to include them.

11 Honorable Mentions

Optional Reading Material.

Now you might be thinking: "Why would there be an Honorable Mentions in a list like this?" But Sonic X Shadow Generations has a ton of games represented that aren't given full levels (or only exist in the long-neglected 3DS version) and mostly just have music or art in the game. Here's those smaller games:

Sonic Spinball

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic R

Sonic Advance

Sonic Advance 2

Sonic Battle

Sonic Advance 3

Sonic Rush

Sonic Rush Adventure

Sonic Riders

Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity

Sonic Free Riders

Sonic Rivals

Sonic Rivals 2

Sonic and the Secret Rings

Sonic and the Black Knight

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

As an aside, I'd be surprised if we didn't see the additions of Sonic Lost World, Sonic Mania, Sonic Dream Team, Sonic Superstars and potentially Sonic Rumble to this list in the future, but we'll just have to wait and see on that.

10 Sonic Origins

Four of the Classics in Mildly Playable Form!

For Sonic 1, 2, 3, Knuckles and CD I decided to just combine them all into the collective Sonic Origins package, because even though this collection was disappointing to most people, it's easily the most accessible way to play the classic Sonic games.

It's got full 16:9, modernized remasters of all four classics and it's also got Sonic 3 with a debatable worse soundtrack. Still, these games represent 3 levels, 2 bosses and a pinball machine in Generations, so it'd be weird to skip them.

9 Sonic Adventure

Sonic's Pretty Dang Fun Transition to 3D.

Despite what 98% of other game journalists would have you believe, Sonic Adventure still holds up gameplay wise, and it is and always has been a fun game that's also got a full level and a cool boss fight in Generations.

The main issue is that this game isn't really accessible to a majority of Sonic fans, which is going to be an ongoing theme these next few games. The best version is either the Dreamcast one or on PC with mods, but if you want to just watch a playthrough instead of dealing with all that, that's fair.

8 Sonic Adventure 2

Great Game, Hard to Play Nowadays.

In a similar boat to the previous game, Sonic Adventure 2 is unavailable on all (non-PC) modern platforms , yet it's one of the most important games to Sonic X Shadow Generations. It was the start of Shadow's existence, after all.

It's a fun game with a ton of story beats that lean weirdly melodramatic yet awesome all the same, and it's super important to at least watch a playthrough of it if you can't get your hands on it due to it not being widely available at the moment.

7 Sonic Heroes

Great if You've Got a Gamecube.

Sonic Heroes is an interesting one, with four teams of twelve total characters and a cool final boss that shows up in Sonic X Shadow Generations that requires you to play the game four seperate times to see it (thanks, SEGA). Unfortunately, like the other games of this era, it's not particularly accessible on modern platforms, this time including PC as it's only available as a CD-ROM game and not on Steam. Your best bet is the GameCube or emulation, until they decide to bring it back.

6 Shadow the Hedgehog

One of the most Important Ones, Somehow.

Another game that's inaccessible anywhere unless you've got a Gamecube or a PC that can emulate one, Shadow the Hedgehog is the funny game where they gave the edgy rodent a gun and had him talk about that "Damn 4th Chaos Emerald."

It's fun to breeze through some of the routes (though others can be quite grindy) and it's got incredibly important story beats for Sonic X Shadow Generations, considering Black Doom from Shadow the Hedgehog is a main player. I'd still recommend just watching a playthrough, though.

5 Sonic 06

Iconic, Ironically Enjoyable and Crucial to the Lore.

I could use this segment to do the average "Sonic 06" sucks joke and get a thousand eye rolls for beating an incredibly dead horse, but instead I'll say 06 is actually pretty fun, really enjoyable to play in a group of friends and has two levels in Sonic X Shadow Generations. It's hard to play in its original form nowadays, since the PS3 version sucks and the Xbox 360 digital storefront is gone. You can try Project 06 on PC, but it's missing the story and the bosses, so if you somehow haven't already, watching a playthrough or experiencing the story some other way is fine.

4 Sonic Unleashed

It's Werehoggin' Time.

"Am I the only one who likes Sonic Unleashed?" No, but if you're still under the impression that this game sucks for some reason, I'd recommend giving Unleashed another shot if you've got a PS3 or any Xbox, 360 and after. Backwards compatibility on something like the Series X is the best way to play, since this game never made it to PC. It's got a full bossfight and stage in Generations, though the games are incredibly similar, Modern Sonic wise, so in terms of non-Werehog gameplay, you won't miss much. The story and general vibes are great, though, so if this game is accessible to you at all, give it a shot.

3 Sonic Colors

Finally, a Game You Can Play.

For the first time since the first entry on this list, this game is actually accessible on all modern platforms due to Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster that by all means is not good , but it at least maintains most of the original charm and fun of the game (while butchering the visuals).

It's got a whole one stage in Generations if we aren't counting the 3DS version, and that stage is great on aesthetics at least, and Colors is just a really solid, fun game in general, so it's worth going and playing it. You should probably play the Wii version if you can, but the remaster does, in fact, exist.

2 Sonic Forces

Not Great, But Most Likely Important.

Onto games that came out after the original Generations, Sonic Forces has (at least) one level in Shadow's Campaign, and I'd be surprised if we didn't get a rematch against Infinite. It's also got somewhat important story beats for Shadow's character and it takes a whole 2-3 hours to beat.

It's not the best game, or even really a good game , but it does frequently go on sale for around $10 on all modern platforms, and it's fun to enjoy ironically or just consume it like junk food. Either way, it'll be important to Sonic X Shadow Generations.

1 Sonic Frontiers

Doesn't Contain Shadow, But it's Somehow Important for Shadow.

Despite Shadow only getting briefly mentioned and never actually showing up, Chaos Island from Sonic Frontiers is prominently featured in Shadow's side of Sonic X Shadow Generations, so playing through Frontiers is important.

It's once again on all modern platforms and frequently goes on sale. Plus, the boss fights, exploration, music and story (before Rhea) are all great. Even if you're not trying to study up for Generations, I can still recommend playing through this one beforehand, just for fun.

