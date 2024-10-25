There are a total of 24 different ghosts to spook and scare you and your friends in Phasmophobia, and each of them is found with a different combination of three pieces of evidence.

Split-Image-of-Isaac-Clarke-haunted-door-&-Leon-holding-gun
Related
10 Best Horror Games Available on PS5

Play horror on the PlayStation 5!

Every ghost has unique behavior, including animations, sounds, and movement patterns. It's important for any ghost hunter to know what they're up against when finding a potentially dangerous spirit.

Equipment

Tools and Evidence for Ghosts

Seven different pieces of equipment are used to find the seven different kinds of evidence:

Tool

Evidence

Indicator/Confirmation

D.O.T.S. Projector

D.O.T.S Projector

Projected D.O.T.S. shows a 3D outline of an invisible figure.

Ghost Writing Book

Ghost Writing

The book has a written message after leaving it alone in the room.

Video Camera

Ghost Orbs

Small white orbs float seen when using the camera's night vision.

Thermometer

Freezing Temperatures

Thermometer goes below freezing (zero) in the room.

Spirit Box

Spirit Box

Voice responds in the room when it's completely dark.

EMF Reader

EMF Level 5

Hand on the readers goes up to the 4 and 5 area.

UV Light

Ultraviolet

Hand prints and other signs appear (bright green) in UV light.

Ghosts and Evidence

Each ghost will create three specific types of evidence when they're present on a map. You can begin narrowing down the kind of ghost you're hunting by testing for evidence with each tool and using the process of elimination. You also may be able to infer more details about the ghost if you recognize one of its abilities.

Ghost Type

Evidence

Abilities

Banshee

Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector

Targets one player at a time, increased chance of singing event.

Demon

Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing

Initiates hunts more often, hunts at max sanity

Deogen

Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector

Fast movement and knowledge of player location during hunt

Goryo

EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector

Only can be seen in D.O.T.S. when nobody is nearby (via video camera)

Hantu

Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet

Moves faster in lower temperatures

Jinn

EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet

Moves faster if player is in line of sight with fuse box on

Mare

Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing

Increased attack rate in dark

Moroi

Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing

Moves faster at low sanity, can curse players to deplete sanity

Myling

EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing

Quieter during hunt

Obake

EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet

Chance to not leave fingerprints, fingerprints dissapear quickly

Oni

EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature

Increased activity when near players

Onryo

Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature

Can attack when a flame is put out

Phantom

Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector

Lowers sanity when player looks at them, walks to random players

Polltergeist

Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing

Can throw multiple objects at once at high speeds

Raiju

EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, D.O.T.S. Projector

Moves faster near electronics

Revenant

Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing

Moves fast if player location is known during hunt

Shade

EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing

Less likely to perform interactions

Spirit

EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing

N/A

Thaye

Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector

Heightened activity, attack, and speed when player enters the location in a hunt

The Mimic

Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet

Mimics the abilities of other ghosts

The Twins

EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature

Either may start a hunt at different times, one is fast, one is slow

Wraith

EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector

Can't be tracked by footsteps, teleports to players

Yokai

Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector

Talking nearby increases attack rate

Yurei

Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, D.O.T.S. Projector

Stronger sanity effects
Collage of horror games that use your mic like Panicore and Welcome to the Game
Next
10 Terrifying Horror Games That Use Your Mic

Don't let the monsters hear you!

phasmophobia-tag-page-cover-art.jpg
8 Images
8 Images
phasmophobia-1.jpg
phasmophobia-5-1.jpg
phasmophobia-best-survival-horror-games-2-1.jpg
phasmophobia-tooth-face-ghost.jpeg
mixcollage-01-aug-2024-10-38-am-4871.jpg
phasmophobia-best-survival-horror-games-3-1.jpg
mixcollage-10-jan-2024-02-41-pm-8291.jpg
0_0007_any-ghosts-phasmophobia.jpg
Phasmophobia
See at Steam