There are a total of 24 different ghosts to spook and scare you and your friends in Phasmophobia, and each of them is found with a different combination of three pieces of evidence.
Every ghost has unique behavior, including animations, sounds, and movement patterns. It's important for any ghost hunter to know what they're up against when finding a potentially dangerous spirit.
Equipment
Seven different pieces of equipment are used to find the seven different kinds of evidence:
|
Tool
|
Evidence
|
Indicator/Confirmation
|
D.O.T.S. Projector
|
D.O.T.S Projector
|
Projected D.O.T.S. shows a 3D outline of an invisible figure.
|
Ghost Writing Book
|
Ghost Writing
|
The book has a written message after leaving it alone in the room.
|
Video Camera
|
Ghost Orbs
|
Small white orbs float seen when using the camera's night vision.
|
Thermometer
|
Freezing Temperatures
|
Thermometer goes below freezing (zero) in the room.
|
Spirit Box
|
Spirit Box
|
Voice responds in the room when it's completely dark.
|
EMF Reader
|
EMF Level 5
|
Hand on the readers goes up to the 4 and 5 area.
|
UV Light
|
Ultraviolet
|
Hand prints and other signs appear (bright green) in UV light.
Ghosts and Evidence
Each ghost will create three specific types of evidence when they're present on a map. You can begin narrowing down the kind of ghost you're hunting by testing for evidence with each tool and using the process of elimination. You also may be able to infer more details about the ghost if you recognize one of its abilities.
|
Ghost Type
|
Evidence
|
Abilities
|
Banshee
|
Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Targets one player at a time, increased chance of singing event.
|
Demon
|
Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing
|
Initiates hunts more often, hunts at max sanity
|
Deogen
|
Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Fast movement and knowledge of player location during hunt
|
Goryo
|
EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Only can be seen in D.O.T.S. when nobody is nearby (via video camera)
|
Hantu
|
Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet
|
Moves faster in lower temperatures
|
Jinn
|
EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet
|
Moves faster if player is in line of sight with fuse box on
|
Mare
|
Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing
|
Increased attack rate in dark
|
Moroi
|
Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing
|
Moves faster at low sanity, can curse players to deplete sanity
|
Myling
|
EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing
|
Quieter during hunt
|
Obake
|
EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet
|
Chance to not leave fingerprints, fingerprints dissapear quickly
|
Oni
|
EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature
|
Increased activity when near players
|
Onryo
|
Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature
|
Can attack when a flame is put out
|
Phantom
|
Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Lowers sanity when player looks at them, walks to random players
|
Polltergeist
|
Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing
|
Can throw multiple objects at once at high speeds
|
Raiju
|
EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Moves faster near electronics
|
Revenant
|
Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing
|
Moves fast if player location is known during hunt
|
Shade
|
EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing
|
Less likely to perform interactions
|
Spirit
|
EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing
|
N/A
|
Thaye
|
Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Heightened activity, attack, and speed when player enters the location in a hunt
|
The Mimic
|
Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet
|
Mimics the abilities of other ghosts
|
The Twins
|
EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature
|
Either may start a hunt at different times, one is fast, one is slow
|
Wraith
|
EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Can't be tracked by footsteps, teleports to players
|
Yokai
|
Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Talking nearby increases attack rate
|
Yurei
|
Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, D.O.T.S. Projector
|
Stronger sanity effects
