There are a total of 24 different ghosts to spook and scare you and your friends in Phasmophobia, and each of them is found with a different combination of three pieces of evidence.

Every ghost has unique behavior, including animations, sounds, and movement patterns. It's important for any ghost hunter to know what they're up against when finding a potentially dangerous spirit.

Equipment

Seven different pieces of equipment are used to find the seven different kinds of evidence:

Tool Evidence Indicator/Confirmation D.O.T.S. Projector D.O.T.S Projector Projected D.O.T.S. shows a 3D outline of an invisible figure. Ghost Writing Book Ghost Writing The book has a written message after leaving it alone in the room. Video Camera Ghost Orbs Small white orbs float seen when using the camera's night vision. Thermometer Freezing Temperatures Thermometer goes below freezing (zero) in the room. Spirit Box Spirit Box Voice responds in the room when it's completely dark. EMF Reader EMF Level 5 Hand on the readers goes up to the 4 and 5 area. UV Light Ultraviolet Hand prints and other signs appear (bright green) in UV light.

Ghosts and Evidence

Each ghost will create three specific types of evidence when they're present on a map. You can begin narrowing down the kind of ghost you're hunting by testing for evidence with each tool and using the process of elimination. You also may be able to infer more details about the ghost if you recognize one of its abilities.

Ghost Type Evidence Abilities Banshee Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector Targets one player at a time, increased chance of singing event. Demon Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing Initiates hunts more often, hunts at max sanity Deogen Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector Fast movement and knowledge of player location during hunt Goryo EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector Only can be seen in D.O.T.S. when nobody is nearby (via video camera) Hantu Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet Moves faster in lower temperatures Jinn EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet Moves faster if player is in line of sight with fuse box on Mare Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing Increased attack rate in dark Moroi Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing Moves faster at low sanity, can curse players to deplete sanity Myling EMF Level 5, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing Quieter during hunt Obake EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, Ultraviolet Chance to not leave fingerprints, fingerprints dissapear quickly Oni EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature Increased activity when near players Onryo Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature Can attack when a flame is put out Phantom Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, D.O.T.S. Projector Lowers sanity when player looks at them, walks to random players Polltergeist Spirit Box, Ultraviolet, Ghost Writing Can throw multiple objects at once at high speeds Raiju EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, D.O.T.S. Projector Moves faster near electronics Revenant Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing Moves fast if player location is known during hunt Shade EMF Level 5, Freezing Temperature, Ghost Writing Less likely to perform interactions Spirit EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Ghost Writing N/A Thaye Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, D.O.T.S. Projector Heightened activity, attack, and speed when player enters the location in a hunt The Mimic Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature, Ultraviolet Mimics the abilities of other ghosts The Twins EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, Freezing Temperature Either may start a hunt at different times, one is fast, one is slow Wraith EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector Can't be tracked by footsteps, teleports to players Yokai Ghost Orb, Spirit Box, D.O.T.S. Projector Talking nearby increases attack rate Yurei Ghost Orb, Freezing Temperature, D.O.T.S. Projector Stronger sanity effects