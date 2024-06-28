Key Takeaways Johnny Klebitz leads The Lost Biker gang but ranks low due to his cameo death in GTA V.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is filled to the brim with memorable characters. From small-time crooks who have a few funny lines to big-time mobsters who the player comes to hate throughout the game. Few game franchises can boast about having such a large number of iconic characters. Chief among these icons are the protagonists of each game.

Despite each game having more or less the same style of gameplay, every GTA protagonist feels different from one another. This has naturally caused several debates, such as “Who is the true main character of GTA V?” and, of course, “Who is the best GTA protagonist?”. That second one is a difficult question, but if you decide to analyze these characters via traits like which crimes they commit and why they do so, you can make a thorough list of who is the best criminal in the series.

10 Johnny Klebitz

The Deadliest Biker Around

Topping off the list is the main character of Grand Theft Auto IV's “The Lost and the Damned” DLC: Johnny Klebitz. Johnny starts the DLC as vice-president of The Lost Biker gang. Still, as events unfold, he eventually becomes the top dog and leads the gang himself, eliminating any who think he doesn't belong in such a position.

While the act of leading a biker gang is impressive, Johnny must, unfortunately, rank at the bottom of this list due to his cameo in Grand Theft Auto V, where he is unceremoniously killed off by one of that game's protagonists. Such an unceremonious death immediately makes him one of the least impressive criminals in the series.

9 Luis Fernando Lopez

Stronger Than He Looks

Despite its name, Grand Theft Auto IV's “Ballad of Gay Tony” DLC doesn't star Tony himself but rather his bodyguard, Luis Fernando Lopez. Don't let that job title fool you, though. Luis is far from incompetent and will do anything for Tony, even take down an entire airplane filled with enemies mid-flight. A feat that very few protagonists can match in terms of danger level.

Luis places low on this list because, unlike every other protagonist in the series, he is not committing crimes in order to better his own life or because he chooses to, but rather because his boss/best friend Tony keeps getting them into shenanigans.

8 Victor Vance

Victim of Circumstance

Victor Vance, protagonist of Vice City Stories, is not a criminal by choice but rather by circumstance. When he and his brother Lance are in desperate need of money, they turn to dealing drugs, which naturally leads them to an entire PS2 game's worth of more violent crimes. Despite Victor wanting to leave the crime game as soon as possible, he is constantly dragged back into it by his greedy brother.

Similar to Johnny earlier in the list, Victor Vance must unfortunately rank low due to his appearance in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Here he was gunned down in a drug deal gone wrong before he could even fire a single bullet. A death like that isn't exactly master criminal behavior.

7 Claude

The Silent Killer

Grand Theft Auto 3's Claude is a man of few words. In fact, he doesn't speak at all. Throughout the entirety of Grand Theft Auto 3, Claude merely takes orders from those around him as he murders, robs and drives firetrucks throughout the setting of Liberty City. While Claude does have impressive feats, such as taking on both the Italian mafia and the Japanese yakuza, it rarely feels like he's doing these tasks with a purpose in mind.

Because of his lack of agency in these crimes and the fact that Claude spends most of Grand Theft Auto 3 being hunted down by crime lords as opposed to coming one himself, he must rank low on this list.

6 Michael De Santa

Moved Here for the Weather

Grand Theft Auto V innovated the franchise uniquely by having three starring protagonists instead of a singular one like previous entries. The first of these protagonists we meet is the retired Michael De Santa, a man who simply wanted to retire from the crime game before getting dragged back in via debt and his secrets coming to light. These crimes include threatening actors, breaking into government buildings, and of course, multiple robberies.

While Michael does incredible feats throughout the journey of Grand Theft Auto V, including playing a major role in the Union Depository Heist, he must sadly rank lower on this list, as unlike most criminals on this list, Michael is reluctant to actually commit any crimes. So while his feats are impressive, he isn't the most hardened criminal on here.

5 Carl Johnson

Missed the Train

The next protagonist on the list is probably the most famous one, CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. CJ's criminal life may begin humbly as he's betrayed by a fellow gangster, but as the game progresses, this small-time crook quickly grows to be one of the most vicious gang leaders in San Andreas as he snuffs out the competition and gets closer to his revenge.

CJ ranks in the middle of this list not because he is incompetent or because he is unwilling to commit crime, but rather because he has a lack of ambition. CJ is satisfied with his lot in life at the end of San Andreas, which is just enough to rank him below the more ambitious criminals on this list. Even if his model in the Definitive Edition leaves a lot to be desired.

4 Franklin Clinton

A Small Crook with Big Dreams

Grand Theft Auto V's second protagonist is Franklin Clinton, who is a small-time gangster with big ambitions. While he may start the game doing minor offenses like grand theft auto (the crime, not the game) and vandalizing a house, by the end of the game, he's right alongside Michael committing huge crimes like the biggest bank heist in human history.

Franklin may start the game as a lesser criminal than Michael, but by the time his GTA Online appearance roles round, he has moved far beyond his mentor. As in his GTA Online DLC, Franklin has become rich, owning a large building with several staff members who assist him in the crimes he is, of course, still committing. This change in his life secures his placement on this list as one of the best criminals in Grand Theft Auto.

3 Trevor Phillips

The Manifestation of Insanity

Ranking right above Franklin is Grand Theft Auto V's third protagonist, Trevor Phillips. Unlike the other two protagonists who are either unwilling to commit crime or simply do it because they want a better life, Trevor does what he does solely for the love of the game. His introduction scene alone of murdering Grand Theft Auto IV's Johnny for seemingly no reason is the perfect introduction to this man.

Throughout the rest of Grand Theft Auto V, Trevor will keep players on the edge of their seats as he murders, robs and threatens anyone he comes across. This pure madness and his sheer love for the act of doing wrong cements him as one of the best criminals in Grand Theft Auto history. One can only hope we get another protagonist this memorable as we wait for GTA VI

2 Tommy Vercetti

Bringing Style to Crime

Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Tommy Vercetti came to Vice City with the small intention of selling some drugs. He quickly grows to be one of the biggest crime lords in the city, however, as he eliminates rivals, starts riots and earns more money than God in the process. While there may be bumps along the way, such as the betrayal of Lance Vance, Tommy is more than skilled enough to handle those obstacles.

Combine all of that with the smooth voice of Ray Liotta leaving his lips and you have a character whose every action is super memorable. Tommy Vercetti has gone down in history not just as one of the best Grand Theft Auto protagonists, but also as one of the best video game protagonists.

1 Niko Bellic

Liver of the American Dream

Niko Bellic, protagonist of Grand Theft Auto IV, came to America seeking nothing more than a better life. Sadly, he soon comes to realize that the “home of the free” wasn't the paradise he hoped for, and thus he is quickly dragged into the world of crime and revenge. While Niko's crimes, such as a diamond heist, aren't as big as other protagonists, he makes up for this in spades via the game's writing, making the player sympathize and root for Niko in a way no other GTA protagonist can mirror.

In a franchise full of unlikeable people, Niko is a breath of fresh air and earns his place on this list as the greatest criminal to ever enter Liberty City.