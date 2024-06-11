Key Takeaways Stamp and Pencil in Animal Well help players navigate the map, but lack excitement despite their usefulness.

Firecrackers startle animals, get rid of ghosts in limited situations, making them helpful but not satisfying to use.

UV Lantern reveals UV messages, a late-game item facilitating new discoveries but ranks low due to limited use.

Animal Well is a game that practically no one saw coming, but when it burst onto the scene as a day-one PS Catalog release, many flocked to this outlandish-yet-refreshingly simple and minimalist Metroidvania. The game has been praised for its ability to allow for natural discovery and player freedom, but I want to focus on the items within the game today specifically.

These items present tried-and-tested 2D platforming tropes, but do them differently, offering a fresh and unique take on these mechanics. So with that in mind, I want to look at all the items in Animal Well and decide once and for all which are the coolest of the bunch.

Just a little note before we get into things. We will only be listing the items that the player can actually use within the game. Plus, we will be ranking based purely on how fun and satisfying it is to use the items in question.

14 Pencil/Stamp

Stationary That Will Help You Keep Moving

Effect Allows you to stamp/draw on map How To Obtain In Egg Room (Pencil is reward for 16 eggs)

We begin with what's easily the most boring of all the usable items in Animal Well, but in fairness, these are still useful items. The Stamp and Pencil allow you to alter your map, essentially allowing you to stamp important areas and annotate the map with your pencil as you see fit.

These items help you make sense of the mysterious world of Animal Well and ensure that you don't lose your bearings, but overall, they aren't all that exciting.

13 Firecrackers

And Boom Goes The Dynamite

Effect Creates Loud Bang, Startles Animals, Gets Rid of Ghosts How To Obtain Consumable Item Dotted Around The Map

I was on the fence about including a consumable because then you have to start including fruit that grants you health and such, but I chose to include Firecrackers because they do have a unique effect that often helps with puzzle-solving. Firecrackers in Animal Well allow you to throw a firework, which will light up dark areas briefly, startle or distract animals and also help you fend off Ghosts.

These are helpful items, but they aren't all that satisfying to use, as they are in limited supply, only spawn in certain areas and are only helpful in a handful of situations. They can be helpful when looking for Candles, but there are better items that will help with that later down the line.

12 UV Lantern

A Welcome Burst of Neon

Effect Reveals UV Messages How To Obtain Light All Candles Or Use Animal Flute

The UV Lantern has to rank quite low on this list, as this item is only really something that facilitates late-game puzzles, but to its credit, when you use it, this item brings a whole new 80s ultraviolet effect to the world of Animal Well.

This item allows you to kill the lights and reveal the neon wonders hidden in plain sight, and this will, in turn, allow you to reveal hidden messages and clues that will lead to interesting new discoveries that we won't spoil here. It's a clever addition to the game, but again, because of its limited use, we can't rank it much higher than this.

11 Lantern

A Light In The Darkness

Effect Lights Dark Areas and repels Ghosts How To Obtain Light The Four Flames

I have to say, the Lantern visually is a much less zany version of the UV Lantern, but it ranks slightly above its UV counterpart because it's a much more useful item overall. This light can be used to light up dark areas, making it much easier to navigate certain areas of the map and find Candles dotted around the place.

But not only that. This Lantern will also repel Ghosts, allowing you to explore without the need for Firecrackers, allowing you to access areas previously blocked by a wall of spirits. Again, not super-exciting, but you can't deny, it is useful.

10 Remote

Who Changed The Channel?

Effect Switches Dotted Line Blocks On/Off How To Obtain Get The S Medal

Now we have an end-game item that will make traversing Animal Well's enigmatic world a bit easier. For large portions of the game, you'll need to manually flip switches to activate blocks, and sometimes, there won't be a switch to flip at all. But when you gain access to the remote, you can activate these blocks as and when you deem it appropriate.

This will allow you to access new areas, get through previously-annoying puzzles in seconds flat and it's also super-satisfying to use. It's not a groundbreaking item in terms of mechanical genius, and its position on this list reflects that, but it's a great item that completionists should pursue.

9 Cheater's Ring

Tut Tut Tut...

Effect Enables The Player To NoClip How To Obtain Cheating (Shame on You!)

I don't want to place this one too high on the list because, in truth, you should never see this item if you play the game as the developer intended. On your travels, however, you may encounter an island that has been dubbed Snail Island. A little pocket of the map that is completely inaccessible, but inexplicably holds a chest, essentially teasing players.

Well, through intricate methods we won't get into here, you can access this room and get this chest. Which rewards you with the 'Cheater's Ring.' An item that marks you as a Cheater on this save file and allows you to NoClip through structures. Which, ironically, would have made getting the Cheater's Ring much easier. It's a fun developer gag, and even though it's not part of the game per se, we think it deserved a little mention.

8 Spinning Top

Let It Rip!

Effect Breaks Weak Spikes and Floors How To Obtain Reward for 32 Eggs

Next, we have the Spinning Top, which effectively acts as your battering ram within Animal Well. Alongside the Yo-Yo, this item can be used to break weak spikes for easier traversal. The real USP of this item is its ability to break weak floors, however, allowing you to use it as a makeshift jackhammer and drill underneath the floor to see what you can find.

It's a useful item, but like a lot of items on the list, it only has a few meaningful uses within the game. Not to mention, it's not as clever as some of the other items in the game. It's worth picking up when you do collect 32 Eggs, but it's not as remarkable as the other items you'll find in The Well.

7 Bouncy Ball

Boing, Boing, Boing

Effect Breaks Unique Bricks How To Obtain Get the K Medal

When you initially get your hands on the Bouncy Ball, you may think that it's just a little silly item you can use to throw around for fun, but as is the case with all Animal Well items, it has a unique and important purpose. This item can be used in certain areas to activate a Brickbreaker mini-game allowing you to destroy blocks and create a path to treasures hidden behind them.

Basically, if you see a particular type of block in the wild, throw your Bouncy Ball at it, and the path it reveals is bound to have something cool waiting for you. It's an incredibly situational item, but for the fun and whimsy of the Brick Breaker mini-game alone, this one is a great item to seek out in Animal Well, but you'll need to take on the Kangaroo to get it, so watch out!

6 Wheel

A helpful little Hamster Ball

Effect Creates a Wheel invulnerable to Spikes How To Obtain Free The Cats In Cages

If you've played any Metroidvania game, you'll know that spikes are always a bad thing. You fall into those jagged edges and you can kiss your health goodbye. This usually remains the case throughout the entire game, but in Animal Well, you can get your hands on the Wheel. An item that acts as a huge hamster wheel, allowing you to roll across spikes without taking any damage.

This is a great way to navigate areas that would have otherwise been completely inaccessible and can also be used to activate wheel controls as well. Not to mention, this is easily one of the silliest, cutest items in the game by some distance. You'll need to find a way to free the cats from their cages, but it's well worth doing to roll around in style.

5 Yo-Yo

I Went Around The World To Get This Thing

Effect A Ranged Shot Used to Reach Buttons and Break Rocks How To Obtain Chest In Southeast of map

We have seen so many 2D Metroidvanias use arrows or spells to give the player the option to use a ranged attack. So, when I saw that Animal Well had reworked its formula, offering players an item that could be used to reach inaccessible areas, get around bends in walls, and shoot below solid platforms, I was impressed.

The Yo-Yo is a satisfying item that's used for a wide variety of puzzles, and can be used to break rocks, distract animals, change the direction of wheels and so much more. It's a multipurpose tool and a wonderful re-imagining of how ranged attacks can work in games such as this. Oh, and you can literally Walk The Dog, but I'll let you discover what that means for yourself.

4 Slink

Knock it Down, Watch It Go

Effect Used to push buttons by dropping them down staircases How To Obtain Chest in North-east of map

Continuing the trend of toys popular in the 80s, we have the Slink. You know, the little metal coil you push down the stairs and it slinks all the way to the bottom. It's a frivolous way to spend your time in real life, but in Animal Well, this item can be used to reach below solid platforms to reach buttons, and it can also be used to push buttons where you need some time to get to a connected button.

You can use the shape of platforms to act as stairs and give yourself some time to run. Then, if you're at a loose end, you can just watch it topple downstairs for the fun of it. Whatever floats your boat. This item has a number of excellent puzzles tied to it and it's a wonderful use of this toy from years gone by.

3 Animal Flute

Anyway, Here's Wonderwall...

Effect Plays Notes, Opens Pathways, Can Alert Animals, Fast Travel How To Obtain Reward for 8 Eggs

The Ocarina in Zelda. Ellie's Guitar in The Last of Us Part 2. The Magic Ukelele in Tchia. I love it when a game gives me an instrument that I can pick up and play, and in Animal Well, not only can you play the Animal Flute for pleasure, you can also use it to solve puzzles, alert animals, and if you know the right notes, fast-travel.

The Animal Flute initially seems like an item only used to open secret paths and make Chinchillas follow you around. But before long, you'll be using it to warp around the map, solve puzzles like the aforementioned freeing of the cats, and even when you've unlocked everything in the game, it can be therapeutic to just sit and play a little tune. It's an item that showcases just why Animal Well is so great at offering moments of natural discovery, and it's well worth getting to avoid the need for long treks around the map.

2 Disc

Go Long!

Effect A Thrown Projectile that can also be used to fly around the room How To Obtain Swap for Mock Disc at Ghost Dog Head Statue

Not to be confused with the Mock Disc that you'll need to get this item without angering the Ghost Dog. The Disc is an incredible addition to the game that not only offers a ranged throwing move that can activate switches in the distance, but also allows the player to hop on board and fly from one side of the room to the other. Which, in terms of platforming mechanics, is genius.

With clever and well-positioned throws, you can reach otherwise inaccessible early-game areas. Not to mention, if you encounter a ferocious dog, there's nothing like a frisbee to distract them for a second, allowing you to run on through to your next destination. It's an amazing item, but it's not the best of the bunch.

1 Bubble Wand/ BB Wand

A Masterful Rework of The Double Jump

Effect Creates Bubbles to jump on How To Obtain Found in Southwest of Map

Our favorite item in Animal Well is the Bubble Wand, which can be upgraded into the even more efficient BB Wand. This is an item that effectively re-invents what a double jump looks like within a 2D Metroidvania. This item allows the player to create a bubble that rises naturally and can be jumped on to jump higher or descend down drops slowly.

It's a stellar mechanic that acts as an improved and more nuanced take on the double jump, and on top of this, can also be used to use Bubble Pipes, which allow a form of fast travel around the map. I cannot stress enough how clever and satisfying using this item was in Animal Well, and for that reason, the Bubble Wand is our pick for the best item in the game.