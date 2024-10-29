Who knew that a five-part episodic choice adventure would expand in such a way? Life Is Strange gained well-deserved critical acclaim and it soon expanded with more games, comic spin-offs and massive fan creations thanks to a dedicated community.

But when it comes to the games, which stand out the most? Frankly, there’s something anyone can find enjoyable about each game, which is why choosing a top one is difficult. But after revisiting the titles that have charmed fans for years, we built a solid ranking of each Life Is Strange game so far.

Double Exposure will not be included in this ranking as not everybody has yet had the opportunity to play it. The rankings will be updated once that occurs.

There will be spoilers for major plot points below.

5 The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Through the Eyes of a Child

OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) PC , PS4 , Xbox One Released June 26, 2018 Developer(s) DON'T NOD How Long To Beat 2 Hours

Captain Spirit was a pleasant surprise. Rather than a teenager or even a young adult, we were dropped into the shoes of Chris Eriksen, a creative and imaginative little boy. The game is brief, which is part of the reason for its lower ranking, but it works as a good bridge into Life Is Strange 2.

Although it’s brief, it plays in a unique way. Chris often stays in his imagination, so the mundane things transform into something more fantastical, almost like his real life is a walking video game. But Chris doesn’t turn out to be a main character. So you won’t miss anything if you don’t play, but it’s also free, so it doesn’t hurt to check it out. If anything, it’s a bittersweet tale of how kids descend into their imagination to escape an abusive household.

4 Life Is Strange 2

A Tale of Two Brothers

Life Is Strange 2 took a turn from its predecessor. Sean Diaz is the main protagonist, but he lacks any abilities. Instead, it's his little brother Daniel with the powers. From their father getting killed, to Daniel accidentally taking the life of the cop, these boys go on the run on a road trip to remember. What's beautiful about this game is that Sean's actions greatly influence how Daniel turns out. You can have the most well-mannered kid or inadvertently create a monster.

Granted, the story has a bit of a slow start after all that, and some of the episodes (except the beauty that was Episodes 4 and 5) are either hit or miss, but the most important aspect is the relationship between the brothers. Sean can explore other friendships or romantic pursuits, but it boils down to the Diaz brothers. And on that, LiS 2 excels.

3 Life is Strange: Before the Storm

A Destiny Set in Stone

The first Life is Strange game left seeds behind about the mysterious Rachel Amber, but Deck Nine took them and planted Before the Storm , giving us a deeper look at the girl who Chloe cared so much about. Although a prequel, BtS gave us both something familiar and new. We felt at home playing as Chloe, but unlike Max, she has no powers. Instead, it’s hinted that Rachel may have superpowers what with all the fire starting.

There was a mystery that wasn’t as dark as the OG game, but it was nonetheless entertaining enough and filled with many twists and turns. What was pleasing was deciding how Chloe and her relationship would pan out whether you just wanted a deep friendship or something more. Plus, that ending with the phone ringing in the dark room with just the sound of photos being taken is one of the most haunting shots.

2 Life is Strange: True Colors

Where Feeling Empathy Takes on a New Meaning

True Colors gives us yet another protagonist with a new ability. Alex Chen, a young woman with a rather tough childhood in the foster system, has empathetic abilities. She can sometimes read people’s thoughts if she focuses enough. The power set alone elevates this story. How she uses it makes her and the murder mystery plot more compelling.

What helps sell True Colors as a solid continuation of the Life is Strange series is the fact that it has a strong cast. Steph and Ryan remain some of the best potential love interests. Even on the friendship path, they’re strong. As are the other residents in Haven Springs. Even Gabe who’s destined to just die in the beginning is a memorable character. True Colors is where Deck Nine managed to bring pieces of the original LiS back by containing everything in a small town.

1 Life Is Strange

Time is Only Relative

Life Is Strange was undoubtedly Dontnod's most ambitious project. Not only do we jump into the shoes of a teenager, we undergo a choice-based adventure filled with a murder-mystery, some coming-of-age tropes sprinkled in and superpowers. It doesn’t sound like it would all go together, but it worked effortlessly. The moment Max Caulfield not only walked through that storm, but cried out and rewound time without realizing it, it was easy to become hooked.

And suddenly this high school photography student was thrown into a bundle of chaos far darker than anyone anticipated. Much of your choices actually mattered. Not to say it was flawless as the final episode certainly felt rushed, as did the endings, but the emotional impact was undeniable. It’s almost been 10 years and launching it now feels as good as it did back in 2015.