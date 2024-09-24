Key Takeaways Halo 5: Guardians disappoints after a promising start with an underwhelming story and unresolved plot points.

Halo Reach stands out for its engaging team-based narrative, its characters' sacrifices, and atmospheric storytelling.

Halo: Combat Evolved starts off the series with an explosive and exciting tale, rife with unforgettable setpieces.

Like Master Chief and his battles against the Covenant and the other treacherous forces of the universe, the Halo series has faced its own hardships. With the cancelation of the Paramount+ show and little news at the time of writing about the next big entry, fans will have to wait to see where the overarching story goes.

There’s no need to fret like a frightened Grunt, however. Whether you’re a new or returning player, there’s loads of action and fun to be found within the seven mainline games. Whether it’s exploring an enormous ring out in uncharted space, battling aliens on another planet, or trying to save the Earth from certain doom, you’ll see why this franchise is considered one of the best FPSs ever made. However, there have been so many entries in the series that it can get complicated choosing which narrative holds up today. So, prepare to drop and see how each game's plots stack up against each other.

Only stories from the Mainline Series will be listed. Sorry, no spin-offs.

7 Halo 5: Guardians

False Promises

This title was promoted as the next blockbuster, promising a thrilling tale about the Master Chief sparking a chain of events leading to a galactic manhunt and an intense Spartan versus Spartan duel. Although it started with strong possibilities, Halo 5: Guardians presents you with an underwhelming story, cluttered with plot points all leading to an ending of little payoff.

Master Chief shares the spotlight with a new team of Spartans and their leader, Jameson Locke. The story expects you to care about these characters, but unfortunately you'll have trouble even remembering their names when the credits start rolling. The game also commits the unfortunate trope of turning a fan favorite into the next villain of the series, an idea that was all but dropped in the sequel. Even Xbox Game Studios seems to have overlooked the story, as Halo 5 has yet to be ported to PC or join the Master Chief Collection.

6 Halo Infinite

The Search for Closure

Trapped on Zeta Halo, Master Chief leads a resistance against the Banished, a mercenary faction with the intent of controlling the damaged ring. With an intriguing plot, interesting enemies, and the focus on a small cast of characters, Halo Infinite's engaging world showed potential, only to drop the ball.

The story’s strength comes from its character bonding and moments of development, but struggles with resolutions. Not much is explained after the game concludes, and far too much mystery is hidden behind collectible audio logs. Little info is given regarding the ring’s purpose or the whereabouts of certain characters and factions, like the missing Prometheans. A story shouldn’t feel like it requires DLC to finish.

5 Halo 4

Under New Management

With 343 Industries taking the reins, the series heads in a new direction by focusing on the race responsible for the Halo rings: the Forerunners. The story introduces a new antagonist, the Didact, the last of his kind and a being intent on humanity’s destruction. With Earth in danger and his companion Cortana suffering from rampancy, Master Chief faces a battle on multiple fronts.

Halo 4 has a promising start and deserves credit for attempting to humanize the super soldier. While it’ll hold your attention and maybe even tug on your heartstrings, the overall story lacks the tension and weight of the previous entries for its chosen villain. Though an interesting design, the Didact makes for a bland threat. Battling a lone alien in a suit just doesn’t have the same weight as stopping a Lovecraftian Flood parasite or galaxy-ending weapon.

4 Halo 2

Dual Wielding Narratives

Halo 2

The Covenant are invading Earth. Armed with a new suit, Master Chief fights to repel the invaders, leading to a journey that’ll take him from the streets of New Mombasa to the depths of a second Halo ring. Meanwhile, the Covenant charges its new Arbiter with ensuring their long-awaited goal is finally achieved: the beginning of the Great Journey.

As the second story in the series, Halo 2 does what a sequel is supposed to do: continue the narrative while developing the world as you follow Master Chief and the Arbiter’s adventures. It’s not often that a game allows the player to step into the role of the opposing side, but it was a brilliant choice that expands the lore as you learn about the Covenant’s structure and end goal. If only it didn’t end with one of the biggest cliffhangers in video game history.

3 Halo: Combat Evolved

“I Think We're Just Getting Started”

Pursued by a Covenant armada, Master Chief and the Pillar of Autumn crew crash on a mysterious ring out in space. Between searching for survivors and fending off the pursuing enemies, their search to unlock the secrets of Halo will lead to a terrifying discovery that could spell doom for all life.

Here you have the story that started everything and established the big factions of the main series: the Covenant, the Forerunners, and the Flood. Featuring a plot with war, mystery, and a dash of horror, set on the Chief’s first encounter with a Halo ring, you’ll see why Halo: Combat Evolved is known as an Xbox classic, even if some of the writing feels dated.

2 Halo 3

Finish the Fight