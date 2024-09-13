During your time playing Astro Bot, you may come across a random cardboard cutout while punching and jumping your way through a new planet. You'll think "huh, I wonder what will happen if I fit my head into that Astro Bot-shaped hole in the card," proceeding to walk up behind it and guide Astro into position.

Related Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Sky Garden Where to find all the hidden bots in the Sky Garden!

What happens next is magical: the world around you comes to life, moving in close and pulling out all the stops to pose for a photo. With a total of nineteen of these cardboard photo-ops, here's our complete ranking of them all (and where you can find them).

20 30-Year Anniversary

Happy Birthday, PlayStation!

To celebrate thirty years since the release of the original PlayStation, Team Asobi has thrown in one more homage to Sony's iconic series of consoles. Unfortunately, not much happens when you go in for a pose.

As you can probably tell, this one is located right behind the controller launch pad in the Crash Site.

19 Creamy Canyon Soft Serve

With extra sprinkles

Blend in with the locals by posing as a cone of ice cream. There's not much going on in this photo-op, but the little critters are a cute touch.

This cutout can be found right at the start of Creamy Canyon, on top of a cliff-platform by the left ice-cream tree.

18 World's Strongest Cactus

Get pumped up

It's time for a gun show, folks. Hop into this cactus cutout and show off your muscles! There's a bit more going on in this photo-op, but it's still missing that sense of excitement found in the better photo-ops.

You can find this first-rate flex-off at the very start of the Wormy Passage level, after popping the large cactus with the frog gloves.

17 Aloha!

Changes in latitude, changes in attitude...

Hit the waves and unwind in this tropical photo-op, accompanied by a relaxing animal-bot channeling the laid-back spirit of the late, great Jimmy Buffett.

This spot can be found deeper into the Go-Go Archepelago planet, below the crumbling bridge where you find the trapped bot.

16 Slot Machine Surprise

¡Vita Las Vegas!

15

Sometimes you win big, and sometimes you lose it all, but that's Vegas baby! Turn Astro Bot into a slot machine and watch these monkey-bots take the odds (please gamble responsibly -- these monkey-bots are in crippling debt).

Related All Unlockable Outfits in Astro Bot Want to know all the unlockable outfits in Astro Bot? Here they are, as well as how to get them!

You can find this one on top of a slot machine on the Slow-Mo Casino planet (knock over some poker chips to find the trampoline).

14 Sunken Treasure

A bountiful booty!

Snap a shot of a pirate Astro Bot swimming in his endless riches and gems. Honestly, I can't believe we made it to this treasure chest before Nathan Drake or Lara Croft. Maybe you should snap a picture of them both as consolation (and for a secret trophy!).

You can find the pirate-themed photo cutout in the sunken ship on the Bubbling Under planet; just wack the chest on the top deck to reveal it!

13 Arctic Fishing

wOeeOooowaauaaA (whale noises)

With a cyberscape aurora borealis in the skies above, this is one of the prettier-looking photo-ops. Oh, there's also a giant whale that leaps out of the water, which is pretty cool too (you're going to have a hard time catching that one).

Recreate some Captain Ahab vibes in the Rocket Pull Power planet, just before setting the fuse in the small platforming section past the icebergs.

12 Sweet Dreams

Androids dream of electric sheep!

It's nap time for Astro Bot and his little buddy, as this photo-op straight out of a picture book illustrates the two bots taking some time to catch some Zs. There are even sheep-bots leaping above you to count until you doze off!

You can grab a photo of this cutout on the Luna Sola planet, just above the musical staircase near the start of the level (you may need to look back once you're up the stairs, then do some climbing).

11 Family of Feathers

Chickens, or ducks?

This one is just adorable, with a bunch of baby ducks (I think) cozying up to Astro cosplaying as a full-grown chicken. Is the lighting perfect? Maybe not. Do these ducklings know what their mama looks like? Apparently not. Is it super cute? Absolutely, yes.

You can spot this one in the Trapped in Time planet, on a ledge overlooking the desert from high above.

10 Construction Clean-Up

Is there a Powerwash Simulator bot around here?

It wouldn't be a real metropolitan city if it didn't have pigeons (and they wouldn't be pigeons if they didn't poop on everything). Pose as a cleaning construction worker as your cutout gets more and more covered with "droppings" from your aviary friends.

This messy photo-op can be found near the halfway point in the Construction Derby level by smashing through a plate of glass on a small square ledge.

9 Queen of the Sea

A true mer-maid

After saving the turtle-bots of this planet by cleaning up all of the trash and pollution, they'll celebrate your heroic deeds with a glorious photo. Stand proud as a beautiful mermaid, equipped with your noble weapon of choice: a vacuum cleaner.

You can find this photo-op just before the boss battle in the Turtles in Trash level, which is a part of the Lost Galaxy.

8 Skeleton (Dance) Crew

It's close to midnight...

In this super-spooky picture pose, you get down and boogie with a gang of walking skeletons. Your eyes turn white to fit the theme, and the skeleton-bots do a dance reminiscent of a certain pop hit associated with the Halloween-time festivities.

This thrilling photo op can be found in the Ghouls and Bots level in the Lost Galaxy. You must find the second tree with a face on the main patd and throw a lightbulb at its mouth to make it spit out the cardboard cutout.

7 A Tale of Two Snowmen

Love at first sight

While the big evil snowman Frigid Frosty has a cold and icy exterior, maybe he's just misunderstood. If you hop into this photo spot, he instantly falls in love with the snowman of his dreams (and there's also a bunch of cute animals!).

You can find this photo spot by climbing to the top of a large stone platform in the Frozen Meal level, near the back end of the level.

6 Drinks and Dumplings

A cozy night in at the dojo

Even ninjas need a girls' night every once in a while, so snuggle up and grab the popcorn for this cute and cozy hangout photo-op. The monkeys will bring the soda, the red pandas bring the dumplings and you bring that sweet ninja outfit.

You can find this cardboard cutout near the end of the Danger Dojo planet in the Lost Galaxy, on top of a red square blanket.

5 Alien Abduction

Talk about a "Milky" Way

First thought: why is there a cow photo in the space level? Second thought: Why do aliens always seem to abduct cows? We don't know the answer to this age-old question, but we do know that this hilarious photo opportunity is one of the game's best.

You can grab this pic in the High-Suction Hero level in the Lost Galaxy, right behind the base of the giant rocket ship.

4 Djinny's Dance

The cutest choreography in the desert

It's time for a musical number and these marsupials have been training for this belly-dance bonanza their entire lives. Hop into the cutout and ride your magic carpet to the tune of these critters' sweet moves!

Related Astro Bot: 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Want to be an Astro Bot Pro? Here's some tips and tricks you should know about!

You can find this cutout at the start of the Djinny of the Lamp level, to the left of the starting point on a sandy hill.

3 PlayStation Celebration

Pixel Perfect!

I don't remember a time that a PlayStation console ever had those retro 8-bit graphics, but I also don't care. This explosive and colorful photo-op spot depicts an 8-bit version of our beloved Astro Bot, then surprises you with a huge firework celebration.

You can find the retro cutout on top of a large platform in the Boxel Bust-Up stage in the Lost Galaxy.

2 Boombox Burrowers

Putting the funk in the trunk

These moles are too cool for school, but not too cool to say no to a photo. Grab your boombox, flip that hat backwards and you're suddenly one of the coolest moles around as you pose for this hip-hop-infused photo-op.

You can grab this dope photo on the appropriately-named Trunk of Funk planet after growing the big seed into a giant tree with a fresh helping of water.

1 Say Cheese!

A game of cat(s) and mouse

Our favorite photo-op (from our favorite level) in Astro Bot has to be this hilarious and adorable mouse cutout, which is only accessible by shrinking down to the size of a mouse and trying to get a piece of cheese. Stepping into the frame summons a group of cats, who have clearly come looking for a snack.

This last cutout photo spot is in the Downsize Surprise level on top of a tree stump with a cat perched on the ledge (don't forget to check out the bottom of the stump for a hidden puzzle piece). If you still want more cute places to stop and capture the moment, we suggest checking out the Safari Park at the Crash Site!