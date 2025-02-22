As a great man once said, welcome to the world of Pokémon! Tell me, are you a boy or a girl? We’re all familiar with those infamous words before naming our rival who’s own grandfather somehow forgot his name. Of course, last comes everyone’s favorite part, choosing our partner Pokémon for the rest of our journey.

With so many options to choose from, fire Pokémon make great companions. Full of spirit and strong moves. Just be prepared to pay for any damage when they sneeze. You may want to keep a fire extinguisher close by in case of ember-related accidents.

9 Cyndaquil

Adorable First Evolution

Cyndaquil is without a doubt a lovable partner Pokémon. Sure, you may not want to pet the flames on its back, but let's be honest, we’d all try. Sadly, his evolutions Quilava and Typhlosion place him low on the list.

While both forms show a consistent evolution, they don’t offer much distinction from each other. For such an iconic and recognizable starter, there isn’t much fun in watching it evolve as it simply gets taller with minor detail changes. While Typhlosion’s Hisuian form added a fun, ghastly twist, you won’t find this outside of Legends: Arceus. Sorry Cyndaquil, you'll win over someone's heart.

8 Chimchar

The Fire Monkey

If it wasn’t a fire Pokémon, you’d probably think this monkey needed help extinguishing that fire. Have no fear he’s fireproof, at least we hope. If you have always wanted a pet monkey, then you may want a Chimchar. From an adorable starter to a powerful Infernape, even its transition stage, Monferno looks ready to cause mischief.

Chimchar places lower on this list since many starters are just as strong and iconic, but let’s give this guy some love. Monferno is a fun evolution still resembling Chimchar with extra flare before it evolves again. Infernape, on the other hand, is ready for a fight with flaming hair.

7 Tepig

From Cute to Deadly

Tepig is easily recognized, fighting alongside Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon: Black & White anime series. The pig-inspired starter is adorable with its curly tail and big ears. You’re sure to feel stronger as it evolves into Pignite and Emboar they both look ready for a wrestling match.

Pignite still maintains an adorable, determined expression with a fluffy curled tail. However, you don’t want to mess with Emboar. From the roaring scarf of flames to those giant tusks, you’ll give your rivals a fright. Not everyone likes pigs. How could you? But if you’re like us and think they’re adorable, then Tepig is likely number one in your heart.

6 Scorbunny

If You Love Bunnies, You'll Love Them

Scorbunny is one of the most memorable starters in Pokémon: Sword & Shield. A cute rabbit who learns how to play a dangerous game of football, or as the Americans say, soccer. Scorbunny is undeniably adorable with red and orange tips on its ears and feet that remind you it’s a fire starter.

Its evolutions, Raboot and Cinderace, are both strong designs, although Raboot looks slightly out of place with its unusual gray coat and floppy ears. Just like his friend Sobble, he’s going through an emo phase. Cinderace more than makes up for it, however, with a gorgeous fluffy face and fiery fur uniform ready for any match. Sword/Shield may not be everyone's top game, but the starters are memorable.

5 Fuecoco

Is it a Gator or a Dinosaur?

One thing that wasn’t broken about Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet is its Pokédex. Fuecoco is adorable, a strange gator, maybe a dinosaur who captured the hearts of many. Surely, I can’t be the only one who thinks he looks like an apple.

Crocalor doesn’t help those accusations as it walks on two legs like a T. rex. His fiery nest hat is very cute though. Finally, once your little guy is strong enough, you’ll receive a Skeledirge, the deadly gator ready to crush rivals in its jaw full of flames. An adorable, goofy yet terrifying Pokémon all rolled into one line. Evolving has never been more of a gamble, but that may just be your cup of tea.

4 Torchic

Little Chicken

Oh precious Torchic, the fiery chicken we all love so dearly. It's only natural that such a cute and huggable starter is ranked highly. Who doesn’t love a warm hug? Not to mention its iconic evolutions, Combusken and Blaziken.

Combusken maintains Torchic’s orange and yellow color scheme, fading out with big orange pants. A perfect blend of the cute starter and its final form, Blaziken, The deadly and iconic partner with long hair and feathered pants to keep his twig legs concealed. Easily one of the most-recognizable final evolutions earns it a top spot with the cute starter form. The competition is tough, however, and Combusken doesn’t quite make the cut.

3 Litten

We All Know Why You Like This One

Litten is every cat fan’s dream starter. He may look mean, but like every cat, he’s secretly a sweetheart. The black cat with red stripes and piercing yellow eyes stands high with other starter Pokémon. And its evolutions are no different.

Torracat resembles Litten a lot, with a little necklace and an older, more orange appearance. Those unfamiliar with Pokémon may get confused. Incineroar, however, easily stands out. Returning to the iconic red, this buff cat stands on two paws ready to strike down anyone that dares challenge it. What’s not to love about the wrestler cat? Sadly, no championship belt for you, sorry Litten. Maybe when you evolve.

2 Charmander

You Really Thought He'd Get an Easy Win?

Beloved Charmander. A fan favorite for sure. Who doesn’t love him and his evolutions? Whether you’re training for your Charizard or hunting down the trainer who left his Charmander to die in the rain, love for this fire dragon is stronger than a fire stone.

Charmander is a simple, small orange dragon with a flaming tail. As he evolves into Charmeleon, he gains a red undertone, looking sharper and angrier. Definitely a moody teenager. Then you have Charizard, standing with Pikachu as an easily recognizable Pokémon. The great orange dragon with teal wings has won everyone’s heart. But nostalgia and clear favoritism are not earning him his crown. Please don’t burn anything.

1 Fennekin

A Strong And Beautiful Trio

Top of our list is Fennekin, the fiery fox who is as adorable as elegant. From its first form with huge fluffy ears and a big bushy tail, it's an easy pick for many trainers. Especially if you love foxes. Both its evolutions maintain Fennekin’s style with an interesting development that it's fun to witness.

Braixen grows taller, standing on two feet with a cute fluffy dress and longer fur as she wields her stick, a fire starts and Delphox is born. A huge furry fox that makes an elegant-yet-deadly partner to control the flames. In her new fluffy pants and sleek appearance, the fluff in her ears and tail continues to grow larger. Don’t you just want to bury your face in it?