In the vibrant world of Pokémon, a reliable grass starter can make an excellent companion for taking on those pesky gym leaders to earn your badges. As long as you aren’t late, the local professor is sure to have a variety of adorable companions for you to choose from. After all the early Pidgy gets the Weedle. The last thing you want is to be stuck with a stubborn Pikachu. Or perhaps you do?

Whether you’re seeking a cat to kneed your blankets or a monkey to climb up high and retrieve that Magikarp you lost to a Pidgeotto after it jumped too high. If you’re a fan of nature and all things green, then these are the starters for you. Just be sure to keep them well watered so they’ll grow up nice and strong. Of course, some training and a handful of rare candies will also get those levels up.

9 Chespin

What an Adorable Face

The adorable-yet-tiny Chespin with his spiky green back. It’s hard not to love that innocent face. The rest of what Chespin has to offer, however, isn’t as cute or memorable.

While Quilladin may not be what you expected him to evolve into, a round Chespin who looks like you’d lose him after he rolled down a hill, at least there’s some resemblance to its previous form. Then there’s Chesnaught. We aren’t sure how we got to this state either. It looks like an almost completely different Pokémon. Be honest, how many people use or even remember this line exists past Chespin?

8 Chikorita

Not Quite Sure What This Is

We aren’t quite sure what Chikorita is, but she's cute nevertheless. Although her first evolution isn’t the strongest design, a little odd and boring, her evolutions are adorable. Bayleef turns from Chikorita’s pale green to a yellow with the buds around its neck starting to grow. The leaf also gets sharper with a bite taken from it. What hungry Caterpie did that?

Finally, there's Meganium. A tall green dinosaur with a long neck and adorable antennae. The buds around its neck have blossomed into a pink flower. While its evolutions are simple and Chikorita looks strange, you’ll be pleasantly surprised as she evolves.

7 Treecko

Just a Little Guy

We all love Treecko, the strange reptile he is. Is it a frog or a crocodile? We love him all the same with his big tail and little feet perfect for climbing trees. Of course, the recognizable red stomach and throat against his green coat.

Grovyle and Sceptile are just as cool as their coat darkens. While Grovyle seems to grow more leaves, keeping the iconic red belly, Sceptile loses a lot of this. With yellow bumps along its back and a bushy lead tail, the red belly is now a belt. All complete with a smug face. He may not rank as high as other starters, but Treecko is still iconic.

6 Grookey

Mmm Monkey

Who doesn’t love this tiny monkey? Grookey is small, green and adorable with his orange paws and stick safely stored in two tufts of hair on his head. As he evolves into Thwackey, he gains an extra stick, double trouble. His coat also grows light as the brown starts to spread, growing darker to tie into Rillaboom’s design.

If you want a giant gorilla to play the drums for your band, then Rillaboom is your Pokémon. With a stylish green hairdo, he’s ready to rock the stage or destroy rivals on the battlefield. From tiny to deadly, Grookey makes a great companion if you’re looking for a pet monkey.

5 Turtwig

I Like Turtles

We all like turtles; Turtwig is no exception. This tiny green and yellow turtle looks adorable with the seedling growing on its head and a happy face. As it evolves into Grotle, the plant continues to grow across its shell with new claws and a tougher look.

After a long day of training, your companion is finally ready to evolve into Torterra with its own ecosystem thriving on its shell and a spiky face to protect it from enemies. He may look mean, but he’s still your sweet companion under all that armor. Turtwig is an amazing starter with a fun concept.

4 Rowlet

Hoo Goes There

Sun and Moon’s iconic grass starter Rowlet. There may not be a thought behind the tiny owl’s beady eyes, but that just makes him more lovable. With a little leaf bow-tie he’s ready for a new adventure. As it evolves into Dartrix, it starts to grow taller as its eyes close and the brown coat gets darker. Of course, every owl needs a stylish green haircut.

Decidueye is an amazing final evolution with its large green coat and large wings. Rowlet looks all grown up and mysterious, ready for a battle in the sky. It's hard not to love Rowlet and its amazing evolution line, making it a brilliant starter for any trainer.

3 Snivy

It'sss a Sssnake

A smug snivy is a wonderful companion for any trainer. With its snake-like body and leafy tail, it’s an adorable little starter to keep you company on your journey. Evolution did it dirty with those tiny arms becoming flimsy leaves as it evolved into Servine. The leaves continue to grow along its back, a majestic mid-evolution stage that will look great at a Pokémon fashion show.

Serperior goes full snake mode with a long leafy body and yellow swirl details. As pretty as he is, you can’t help but feel bad for the Snivy, which gradually lost its arms. A gorgeous starter and respective evolution line even if Arceus revoked its arms.

2 Sprigatito

The Purrfect Companion

If you’re a dog person, this starter isn’t for you. Sprigatito, the grass feline, is just a fluffy green cat, yet we can’t help but love it. Imagine the toe beans this kitten has? For anyone looking for the purfect starter, you may want a Sprigatito. As it evolves into Floragato, it stands on two legs with a little flower and green bandanna. Still just as cute as the kitten before it.

Then there’s Meowscarada. Easily one of the best final starter evolutions with a sleek look that resembles a magician. Its green mask and long leafy coat compliment the floating flower beside it. Sprigatito’s entire evolution line is one of the best.

1 Bulbasaur

The OG

We all know him, we all love him. Bulbasaur has been the face of grass starters since the start of Pokémon. From the giant bulb on his back and happy smile, the tiny green guy has won the hearts of many. Ivysaur is a great evolution, maintaining Bulbasaur’s iconic appearance with a meaner look, sharper fangs and the bulb starting to bloom. He looks ready for a battle.

Finally, there's Venusaur. Ivysaur got bigger and meaner. The flower on its back is in full blossom as it fully matures. There’s no mistake this line evolved from Bulbasaur. The original grass starter stands strong no matter the region.