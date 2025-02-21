War is chaos, but in Hell Let Loose, that chaos has a job for everyone. Some get to bask in the glory of calling in airstrikes or rolling into battle inside a steel beast. Others are stuck lugging supplies, building fortifications or praying their head doesn’t pop off while reviving a teammate. Not all roles are the same, and let’s face it -- some are a blast to play, while others feel like a never-ending shift at the worst job imaginable.

Some roles give you power. A tank commander rolling through enemy lines? That’s power. A machine gunner pinning down an entire squad? That’s power. But not all roles get that kind of glory. Some exist in the shadows, setting up defenses, hauling supplies or making sure the frontline troops don’t run out of ammo. So the big question is: how do these roles stack up against each other?

14 Rifleman

Stay with the Squad, Cover All Angles and Suppress Enemies

Your job as a Rifleman is to hold the line, provide cover and push objectives with steady, reliable firepower. You’re armed with a rifle -- no fancy scopes, no high-tech gadgets, just a solid, accurate weapon that gets the job done. Whether you’re using the M1 Garand, Kar98k or another battle rifle, your shots hit hard and can drop enemies at medium to long range. You don’t have rapid-fire capabilities like an Assault class, so picking your shots carefully is key.

But Riflemen aren’t just about shooting. You also carry an ammo box, meaning you can resupply teammates in the heat of battle. A machine gunner running dry? An Anti-Tank soldier out of rockets? You’re their best friend. Dropping an ammo crate in a safe spot can keep your squad in the fight for much longer.

13 Automatic Rifleman

Help Your Team Advance with Sheer Firepower

Want to feel like an action hero holding down an entire enemy squad with sheer firepower? The Automatic Rifleman role is for you. Your job isn’t just about getting kills (though you’ll get plenty). It’s about suppressing enemies -- laying down so much gunfire that they’re too scared to move, giving your teammates the opening they need to advance.

A well-placed Automatic Rifleman can lock down entire chokepoints, making life miserable for anyone trying to push through. But here’s the thing: once you start shooting, people will notice. The enemy is going to want you gone which means you need to be smart about your positioning. Stay near cover, keep an escape plan in mind and relocate when needed.

12 Spotter

Provides Intel to Snipers

Your main job as a Spotter is to be the sniper’s eyes and ears. You’re constantly scanning the battlefield, marking targets and feeding your teammate critical intel. Enemy Officer setting up a Garrison? You spot him first. Machine Gunner pinning down your squad? You tell your Sniper exactly where to place a bullet between his eyes. Without you, your Sniper is either shooting blindly or worse, getting flanked and eliminated.

A good Spotter always has an OP ready, keeping you both in the fight. You also have binoculars, which give you a much better view of the battlefield than a Sniper’s scope. That means you can mark enemies from a safe distance, letting your Sniper focus on aiming instead of scanning.

11 Medic

Revive Wounded Allies

Bullets are flying, explosions are shaking the ground and your teammates are dropping like flies. Who’s going to save the day? That’s right -- you. As a Medic, you’re the one keeping the war machine running. You’re not here to rack up kills or charge into battle like a hero in an action movie. You’re here to revive, heal and keep your squad fighting.

With your trusty morphine syringe, you’re the only one who can bring teammates back from the brink of death. See that red skull icon? That’s someone who needs you and fast. But don’t just run in blindly -- dying next to your patient doesn’t help anyone. Use cover, wait for the gunfire to die down and then sprint in like a battlefield surgeon on a mission.

10 Assault

You Lead the Way Into Enemy Territory

Some people like strategy, some people like patience -- and then there’s the Assault players, who just want to run headfirst into the action and cause mayhem. If that sounds like you, congratulations: you’ve found your calling. Armed with submachine guns, you’re the tip of the spear, the frontliner, the one breaking through enemy defenses and making life miserable for anyone in your way.

But don’t mistake aggression for recklessness. Charging in blindly is a great way to end up with a bullet sandwich. Good Assault players know when to push and when to fall back, using cover and smart movement to stay alive while keeping the enemy on their toes. It’s fast, chaotic and one of the most fun ways to play.

9 Crewman

Driving a Tank or Handling a Gun