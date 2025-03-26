Your weapons are more than just instruments of destruction as they define your entire playstyle in 33 Immortals . Whether you want to cut through enemies or blast them from a safe distance your weapon determines how well you fight. It can make you feel unstoppable or leave you at the mercy of your enemies in this roguelike .

Even though 33 Immortals offers less than a handful of weapons, they're not all the same. Some can cut through enemies like a hot knife through butter while others may not add much to you. Choosing the right weapon isn’t just about power, it’s about how it feels in battle. Do you want something fast and deadly? Heavy and crushing? A weapon that controls the battlefield with magic? Keep reading to see the right choice for your playstyle.

4 Bow of Hope

Deal Damage Without Getting Your Hands Dirty

If you like dishing out damage without getting your hands dirty up close, the Bow of Hope is what you need. When you use its bread and butter move called Arrow attack you shoot an arrow that flies a certain distance and then stays in place. The lingering effect can help control the battlefield by limiting where enemies can move.​

If you're feeling a bit more aggressive, hold down that attack button to shoot the Heavy Arrow. This charged shot flies farther and packs a serious punch. It also stuns enemies if that's what you're into. The Bow of Hope doesn't exactly hit as hard as the Sword of Justice, but what it lacks in power it makes up for with finesse. If you want to control the fight without enemies being too close for comfort, the Bow of Hope doesn't disappoint.

3 Staff of Sloth

Foes Become as Slow as a Sloth

The Staff of Sloth doesn't focus on dealing high damage. Instead, it helps you control fights by slowing down enemies, making it easier for you and your team to avoid attacks and land hits. The main way you attack with this staff is by throwing Orbs. These orbs deal damage when they hit enemies and also give you a special resource called Sloth.

Once you reach 100 Sloth, you can activate Torpor which is the weapon’s special move. When you use Torpor you create an area on the ground that slows down all enemies inside it. The longer you hold the button before using it, the bigger the area becomes. Torpor lasts for up to nine seconds, which gives you and your teammates plenty of time to attack enemies while they move in slow motion.

2 Sword of Justice

Capable of Withstanding Enemy Attacks and Delivering Powerful Counterattacks

If you like standing your ground and fighting whatever comes your way, then the Sword of Justice is the weapon for you. Every Sword slash you land doesn’t just cut through enemies -- it also builds up Justice which makes you more devastating. You get 10 Justice per hit and you want to stack it up fast because that’s where the real fun begins.

Once you’ve got some Justice stored up, it’s time to bring the hammer down on your enemies with Heavy Slash. The Heavy Slash is a charged attack that eats up ten Justice to stagger enemies and deal a satisfying chunk of stun damage. But here’s the cool part: you can still use it even if you’re out of justice, though it won’t pack quite the same punch.

1 Daggers of Greed

Perfect Aggressive Players Who are Not Afraid to Keep Up the Heat

Daggers of Greed is a high-risk, high-reward weapon that gets stronger the more aggressively you fight. If you love playing fast, hitting hard and keeping your enemies on their toes, the Daggers of Greed is your best bet in this MMORPG.

Every stab you land not only chips away at your foes but also stacks up Greed. The longer you keep slicing without a break, the more Greed you gain -- starting at 1 per hit, then ramping up to 4, 7, 10 and even 13 per strike. That means if you stay in the fight and keep up the pressure, you’ll be stockpiling a ton of power. But don’t get too comfortable. If you stop attacking for just three seconds, your Greed starts draining away, so you always need to stay on the move.