Combat has been a core part of the Minecraft experience since the early days, whether you’re fighting mobs trying to kill you at night or engaging in player duals. There are plenty of weapons you can wield of both the close and long-range variety. With the power of enchanting, some totems of undying and armor, you’ll be undefeatable as you slay any opponents.

Related 10 Best AFK Farms in Minecraft Farms in Minecraft go beyond just crops, and the best ones on this list give you the best resources for no work.

Hit the mines, loot structures and don’t forget to trade with your villagers to obtain fun and unique weapons for you to use. Once you’re done, perhaps you could build a coliseum to