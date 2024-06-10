Key Takeaways Concord Digital Deluxe Edition offers 72 hours of early access, skins, & Monarch Pack for $59.99/£49.99.

Monarch Pack is a pre-order bonus. Game to feature crossplay between PS5 and PC.

There will be be 16 characters, 6 modes, 12 maps, and weekly cinematic vignettes.

The Concord Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 and PC gives players quite an advantage when it launches later in August. It will give FPS fans 72 hours to learn the game before anyone else. Here's what else is included in this special edition of the title.

There will be 16 different character skins included with the Concord Digital Deluxe Edition.

What do you Get With the Concord Digital Deluxe Edition?

Concord by itself will cost $39.99 or £34.99, depending on where you're from. However, if you want to play the game early and get some special content, you may want to get the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is $59.99 or £49.99. It includes the following:

The game

72 hours of advanced access

16 character skins (Northstar Freegunner’s cosmetics pack)

Monarch Pack Vale's Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack



If you purchase the game and decide you want to upgrade, no biggie. There will be an option for that. Currently, no price has been outlined for this but it's likely the cost $20 or £15 cost associated between the two versions of Concord.

Related NetEase Games, Marvel Games Announce Hero Shooter, Marvel Rivals NetEase Games and Marvel Games today announced Marvel Rivals, a competitive hero shooter that puts players in the shoes of Marvel's iconic characters.

The Monarch Pack is technically not a part of the Concord Digital Deluxe Edition. It's a pre-order bonus, so really, you only get the 16 character skins and 72 hours of access. Another perk of pre-ordering the game is to be able to play the beta early just like the full game. You'll also get four beta codes so you can play this multiplayer sci-fi title with your friends.

Concord Digital Deluxe Edition includes early access

Will Concord be Crossplay?

Concord is releasing for both the PS5 and PC (via Steam) on August 23. Many would expect a multiplayer game like this to be crossplay, and thankfully that is the case. "Concord features seamless cross-play and cross-progression between PlayStation 5 consoles and PC, allowing you to team up with friends, enjoy all of your progress and unlocked content, and access PlayStation features – like Trophies and your PlayStation Friends list – regardless of what platform you play on," said PlayStation on the game's official page. Unfortunately, this means that all PC players need to create a PlayStation Network account in order to access the game they've played.

If that doesn't bother you, Concord seems to be packed with content. Every week, there will be new cutscene vignettes detailing the story and personalities of the characters you're playing as. Additionally, there are 16 playable heroes/villains, six PvP modes, 12 maps, and according to Concord's Steam page, "Regular post-launch updates that introduce new Freegunners, game modes, maps and worlds, and weekly cinematic vignettes for no additional cost."