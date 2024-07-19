Key Takeaways FC 25 Ultimate Edition includes early access, FC Points, and Player Evolution Slot for $99.99 or £89.99.

FC Points are used in Ultimate Team mode for Packs, Draft Entry, and Evolutions.

FC 25 launching on September 27 for various platforms introduces 5v5 Rush mode and AI overhaul with FC IQ.

FC 25 is just around the corner, so of course, EA Sports has another Ultimate Edition to tempt football fans with. It comes with plenty of bonuses including 4,800 FC Points, a Player Evolution Slot, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the FC 25 Ultimate Edition.

What does the FC 25 Ultimate Edition include?

For $99.99 or £89.99 in the UK, the FC 25 Ultimate Edition includes a few impressive bonuses. They include the following:

Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item for EA SPORTS FC 25

Untradeable Ultimate Team™ Player Item for EA SPORTS FC 24

Up to 7 Days Early Access

4600 FC Points

Player Evolution Slot

Early Access Rush Rewards in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs

The seven days of early access is arguably the best feature alongside the FC Points currency. Being able to check out any game early is a huge bonus.

FC Points are used in the popular Ultimate Team mode, which lets you collect players as cards and use them in your own custom team. They're redeemed for

Packs and Items from the Store

Draft Entry

Evolutions

It's also neat that the FC 25 Ultimate Edition includes a bonus for the prior game as you wait for the new title's release. The standard edition of the game (at $69.99 or £59.99) does include some perks as well. According to the official website, if you pre-order the game, you'll get the following:

Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item

Ambassador Loan Item

Clubs PlayStyles Slot

250000 Clubs Coins

Player Career Personality Points

3 ICONs in Player Career

5-star Coach in Manager Career

5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career

A new 5v5 Rush mode is featured in FC 25.

New Features in FC 25

FC 25 is launching for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 27. Of course if you get the FC 25 Ultimate Edition, you can start playing on September 20. You'll be able to experience a new mode called 5v5 Rush. It will offer a more fast-paced experience in a smaller environment. It seems familiar to the beloved FIFA Street series.

Additionally, FC 25 is apparently overhauling the AI with FC IQ. The official website claims it will be "An overhaul of tactical foundations across the game delivers greater strategic control and more realistic collective movement at the team level." It says the AI model is based on real-world data, so it can "influence player tactic through all-new Player Roles."