Get ready for a heavy dose of nostalgia. Through December 2, Overwatch players can experience the game in its original 1.0 state. The multiplayer shooter game was first released in May 2016 and introduced the first 21 heroes and 12 maps that would later spawn many major updates and a wildly successful esports league. But what players probably remember most about the game's original release is how Mercy could swoop in and resurrect her whole party at once, or how Symmetra could teleport her team members to their spawn room from anywhere on the map.

Read on to learn more about the game's original maps and how your favorite heroes are different in the Overwatch Classic event.

Map pool

Overwatch Classic features the original 12 maps that were playable in Patch 1.0. They are divided between the four original game modes: Assault, Escort, Hybrid and Control.

Assault maps

Assault maps feature two objective points. One team defends the objective, while the other team must try to capture it. The following Assault maps are on rotation in Overwatch Classic:

Hanamura

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

Escort maps

Escort maps will feature one team escorting a payload throughout a map (attacking) while another team works to stop the payload (defending). The following Escort maps are on rotation in Overwatch Classic:

Dorado

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Hybrid maps