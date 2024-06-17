Key Takeaways Kaku: Ancient Seal offers 30 hours of content with diverse challenges

Master the elements, wield unique weapons, and explore 4 biomes

Try the demo on Steam

Indie open-world RPG Kaku: Ancient Seal is launching out of Early Access and will be fully released on Steam on July 12. It will be available at a discount for its first two weeks on the store for $18.70. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports of the game are also in development, but they're launching later.

Kaku: Ancient Seal has four biomes to explore.

Kaku: Ancient Seal has 30 Hours of Content

The full version of Kaku: Ancient Seal offers 30 hours of content as you explore four different biomes, fight bosses, and solve puzzles along the way. It has a lot of customization as well, offering different costumes that add character bonuses, such as increased melee damage. As you explore the world, there will be Realms of Ruins that act similarly to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Shrines. "Inside, you'll encounter diverse trials, including puzzles, timed challenges, mazes, and battles," explains the press release. "The powers and treasures left behind by Saga await your discovery."

Like Avatar: The Last Airbender, you're mastering all the elements as Kaku. You'll be plunged into different Elemental Temples, taking out the lords of the wilderness to gain their power. In the end, you'll be facing off against a tremendous threat. Thankfully, you have multiple weapons at your disposal as well. You'll be able to wield a main-hand weapon, an off-hand armblade, and a slingshot, which all have unique skill trees and styles of combat. The press release says that each of these weapons comes "with its own advantages and disadvantages" and you can "switch to another combat style at any time and get all resources refunded."

The biomes that Kaku explores include the Flame Mountains, Dragonbone Desert, Misty Swamps, and Howling Snowfield. "Each continent boasts its own unique features, from lush forests and towering volcanoes to sprawling plains and icy glaciers, ensuring a breathtaking journey filled with untold wonders," according to the press release.

Kaku Ancient Seal's combat looks interesting

If you want to try out Kaku: Ancient Seal before buying it, there's a demo available on Steam currently. Those who have played the Early Access version have been giving it Very Positive reviews with an 86% rating. Hopefully, the game lives up to its potential and becomes a surprise hit on Steam.

The developer of Kaku: Ancient Seal is Bingobell based out of the Shenzhen Bingo Culture Technology Co. It has previously released Tales of Glacier, a VR game, which features two-handed sword and magic-based combat. It failed to spark interest, however, with only five user reviews on Steam.