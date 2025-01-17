Ready to join the resistance? Today, Sharkmob has announced that the highly-anticipated action extraction shooter Exoborne is having another massive playtest in February. Furthermore, alongside a new trailer, you can sign up on the official Steam page.

The playtest will be held from February 12 to the 17 and start and end at 5am PT. It will be PC-exclusive via Steam, with signups beginning today on their page. Within the test, players will be able to explore the ravaged Colton County and complete various objectives. Other players and bots will be scattered throughout, however, so it’s essential to get in, get what you need and get out before others find you. Or, even worse, the deadly forces of nature like tornadoes or hurricanes.

...it’s essential to get in, get what you need, and get out before others find you

Speaking on behalf of the occasion, executive producer Brynley Gibson stated:

“We’ve been conducting closed tests both online and in our studio for quite some time, but this marks our first large-scale test, and it’s an incredibly exciting milestone for us. By entering this stage of open collaboration with the community, we’re eager to gather invaluable insights and feedback that will drive us to elevate the game to new heights.”

As mentioned before, a trailer was released alongside the announcement. In it, we do get bits and pieces of the story, like the villainous corporation Rebirth and the broken world left behind. We also meet Tar, the leader of the Rebirth-resistant Reborn, who will likely play a huge role in the ongoing narrative as players fight to survive again. With the title being multiplayer, it’ll be interesting to see more of how that narrative evolves within the game.

In terms of gameplay, Exoborne allows you to use Exo-Rigs, which are powerful mech-suits with different abilities like faster speed or a lightning sword. You can also customize your load out and rig to fit your preferred playstyle. The open world maps allow for a lot of opportunities to loot and scavenge what remains within the desolated town. With many tools at your disposal, you can traverse the world however you want. Though, to get the best rewards, you may have to take some big risks.

The title, revealed at The Game Awards 2023, is the first original title from Sharkmob. Previously, the team worked on Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines , with other members having done titles like the acclaimed Tom Clancy’s The Division series. If previous playtests and the trailers are anything to go by, Exoborne is sure to be an exciting and intense experience. As mentioned before, playtests are open now and will occur from February 12 to February 17 on Steam. The game will launch in 2025, though no specific date was given. To keep up to date, follow Exoborne on social media.