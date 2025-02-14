Eclipse Glow Games have announced Tides of Annihilation, a new action-adventure game inspired by Arthurian legends.

Announced at Sony's recent State of Play, Tides of Annihilation is an all-new title from Eclipse Glow Games. An action-adventure title inspired from Arthurian legends, Tides of Annihilation aims to capture the thrill of fighting alongside allies in a single player experience. To accomplish this, the developers have created a unique combat system and built a shattered, mystical London for players to explore when the game eventually launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Related Lost Soul Aside Finally Gets May Release Date After over seven years of waiting, the China Hero Project title is finally on the horizon.

The London Bridge has fallen down

Tides of Annihilation puts players into the shoes of Gwendolyn, a mysterious survivor capable of wielding the mysterious gray fog that has rolled over London. In addition to her own abilities, Gwendolyn can harness the fog to summon two spectral knights to her side, each serving a distinct role in combat. Eclipse Glow Games describes the interplay between Gwendolyn as dynamic, fast-paced, and engaging. You'll also get to take down colossal knights 'Shadow of the Colossus' style.

An action-adventure title inspired from Arthurian legends, Tides of Annihilation aims to capture the thrill of fighting alongside allies in a single player experience.

Gameplay is only half the equation though, as having an interesting world to play in is just as important. Tides of Annihilation takes place in a version of London where modern and medieval ruins co-exist. During gameplay, you'll get to visit both Modern London, where familiar landmarks lie tarnished by the supernatural fog, and Medieval Fantasy London, where Arthurian influences are at their strongest.

This is just the beginning

Tides of Annihilation is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While Eclipse Glow Games did not provide any details about when the game might release, they did shed some light on what to expect from their PS5 Pro mode. Dubbed the Enhanced Mode and developed exclusively for PS5 Pro, this mode utilizes the additional GPU power alongside the PSSR technology to deliver a higher resolution, ray tracing, improved image fidelty, and smoother 60fps gameplay. It is currently unknown what players on the base PS5, Xbox Series consoles, or PC can expect.

While no release window or year were provided, the studio has said that this is just a taste of what players can expect in Tides of Annihilation. We should expect to learn more about the game in the coming months.