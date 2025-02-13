Wuthering Waves has launched its new 2.1 update and has a ton of new content for players to explore and enjoy with these new updates to the game. From new areas to explore, new events and new updates to the graphics, all players get to dive in and get into all of these new and unexpected treats.

Related Building a Sky Island Mobile Home in the Endless Expanse of Aloft Aloft is a first-person base-building adventure game with a gorgeous gameplay hook, in that your home is not only an island but a skyship as well.

New Characters and Weapon Banners

With the addition of a new update, we have awesome and interesting new 5-star characters added to the growing roster of characters to bring into battle. With the characters come their weapon banners to pair with them for those seeking the maximum potential out of each of them. We are receiving a new 5-star Spectro dps character, Phoebe. She takes on the role of the main damage dealer for the teams she is on. Another one of these new characters, Brant, is a healer and Fusion-based damage character. He's a stylish character whose moveset and kit will heal his allies while also providing much-needed healing to the party while in combat. In addition to the two new 5-stars, the return of Changli is also coming back for players who had missed out on getting her in the first run of her banner.

Both of these new characters are extremely stylish, adding a whole new layer of what can be done while in combat and making each fight interesting and entertaining. Brant allows for satisfying swashbuckling gameplay and is one of the flashy and fun combos to deal damage while healing the team. He can jump into the air and grapple around the arena, avoiding damage and charging Concerto energy. Meanwhile, Phoebe will allow players to hold enemies down in one place and unleash powerful attacks. Her kit allows for interesting new types of synergies between other characters and is an awesome character who can enable you to perform both offensive and defensive combos against enemies. She fits with most characters due to her ability to lock enemies in place and buy some time for healing, regenerate energy or just throw out as much damage as possible.