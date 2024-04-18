Key Takeaways New EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling model provides realistic performance for precision control across wheel and pad.

Updates to circuits like Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps ensure in-game tracks match real-world counterparts.

Career mode in F1 24 lets players compete as one of the 20 drivers from the 2024 season or create their own legacy.

Today, EA SPORTS has released the first reveal trailer for the upcoming F1 24. The cover athletes were revealed earlier this week as two editions will once again be available. World Champion Max Verstappen will be on the Champions Edition cover while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and McLaren driver Lando Norris will be on the cover of the Standard Edition. The Standard Edition will be available in both digital and physical formats.The reveal trailer, which can be watched here, showcases not only World Champion Max Verstappen challenging the player to beat him, but also commentary and gameplay.

“The new handling model, powered by EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling will enable players to get maximum performance from their car, with authentic physics giving them the confidence in racing wheel to wheel with their rivals,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid.”

New Game Feature Details

Feel closer to the action with precision control, courtesy of the new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling that redefines the feel of the car to produce a realistic and predictable performance across wheel and pad.

Look out for the updates made on and around the circuits, including Silverstone, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail International Circuit and Jeddah Corniche Circuit, to ensure that in-game tracks match their real-world counterparts.

For the first time, fan-favorite Career mode allows players to compete as one of the 20 drivers from the 2024 F1 season and choose from an up-and-coming competitor from F2, a legendary icon, or create their own legacy.

Returning for a second season is F1 World, the home of Multiplayer, Grand Prix, Time Trial and the new Fanzone feature. With this feature, players align with their favorite team and driver over the course of a Podium Pass season and join a game-wide, time-limited league that includes collaborative goals whilst competing against rival teams.

My Team also returns with the inclusion of two new icons, legendary former World Champion James Hunt and Colombia’s most successful F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, which are exclusive to Champion Edition players.

F1 24 will focus on further properly replicating the current state of Formula One. F1 24 will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. The release date will be worldwide on May 31, as the game will launch earlier than previous seasons coming right out of the Monaco Grand Prix. You can check out screenshots for F1 24 below.