The roadmap for live service content for F1 24 has been revealed as players can expect updated and free seasonal content throughout the rest of the year. Multiple seasons of content will celebrate the sport's past, present and future of the sport. The additions to the game of legendary drivers including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher will help to bring more content into the game. Each season will have its own theme that includes on-track challenges inspired by the current 2024 season and the history of F1. These can include new Race Scenarios, Challenge Career, Pro Challenges and a refreshed Podium Pass.

"We have redesigned our live service offering fans more ways to engage with the exhilarating world of Formula 1 and connect with players from around the world. By celebrating both current drivers and legendary moments, we aim to offer a richer experience that keeps the thrill of F1 alive all year round," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

Season 1 Content

Season 1 will be named Modern Day Heroes as it introduces challenges inspired by two of the best drivers on the grid. Completing challenges will earn exclusive rewards that include liveries, race suits, podium emotes and more. Available now until June 28, players can compete in the Charles Leclerc Challenge Career that offers a condensed version of the 2024 season. This is broken down into four weekly episodes as each have three unique races. There will also be a dedicated Aston Martin Event Series that will follow the Charles Leclerc Challenge Career in July. This series will celebrate driver Fernando Alonso's career as players can revisit some of the most iconic moments on the track and unlock additional rewards.

Fanzone Details

F1 24 introduced a new community aspect that builds on F1 World's popularity with Fanzone. This offers players additional ways to get involved and support their favorite teams, drivers and more. Players can now connect with other like-minded individuals and complete both individual and community goals. This will provide more rewards the more goals that are achieved. Prior to each Grand Prix weekend, players can vote on key battles and predict which teams will score the most points from the upcoming real race. Players will then earn points for their Zones for correct predictions. F1 24 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the EA App, Epic Games STore and Steam. Players who purchase the Champions Edition gain access to two James Hunt and Juan Pablo Montoya Icons, 18,000 PitCoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack.