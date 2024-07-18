Key Takeaways Season 2 of F1 24 launches on July 24 with free content and new ways to play, including Pro Challenges and Race Scenarios.

Players can relive iconic moments from the 2024 Formula One season, compete in Challenge Career moments, and earn exclusive rewards.

The game features events with Zhou Guanyu and Max Verstappen, offering new Race Scenarios and exciting opportunities to test skills.

Today, EA announced that the second season of F1 24 will launch on Wednesday, July 24. The official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship will be getting free content and more ways to play with Season 2. Players can expect to return to iconic moments from the first half of the current 2024 Formula One season. These will feature the likes of Kick Sauber and Red Bull Racing with the ability to complete new Pro Challenges, Challenge Career moments, Race Scenarios and a refreshed Podium Pass. Players can expect to be tested and will be able to win exclusive rewards.

"Season 2 creates an exciting blend of content enabling players to enjoy edge-of-their-seat racing action while reliving iconic moments from recent Formula 1 history. It also brings back the hugely popular Pro Challenges, giving fans the unique opportunity to test their skills and experience the thrill of going against the world's best drivers on the grid," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director for EA SPORTS F1® 24.

Season 2 Details

Pro Challenges include both Zhou Guanyu and EA SPORTS Ambassador Max Verstappen. Those who beat Zhou's lap time at Shaghai International Circuit will unlock his helmet livery that was specific to that race. As for Max, if beating his time at Monza, players will get a new and soon-to-be coveted item tied to the current and reigning World Champion. Fans will also have the chance to relive Valtteri Bottas' greatest performances in the Kick Sauber Event Series as the Red Bull Event Series will put the player behind the wheel as Max to pursue his fourth world title.

Both of these events will offer new Race Scenarios to relive. These historic moments will include Zhou's home race in Shanghai and Verstappen's first Red Bull victory in Spain and his iconic record-extending fourth consecutive Netherlands victory. The timing for each of the events can be found here. EA also released a trailer for Season 2 which can be viewed here. EA SPORTS F1 24 is currently available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam. The game released back on May 31st, right around the Monaco Grand Prix. You can check out our review for F1 24 at the link in the above section. The game features and updated Career Mode with the ability to play the career of a current driver or a legendary driver.