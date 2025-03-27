Today, Codemasters and EA have released the reveal trailer for F1 25, the official video game of the 2025 Formula One Championship. While the cover athletes were previously announced, little was known for the game outside of offering the 2025 F1 teams, drivers and tracks. Well, everyone thought they knew the tracks, but turns out there is a caveat coming to the game in 2025. Reverse Tracks look to apparently be in the game, albeit this hasn't been confirmed. What is confirmed is the return of Braking Point with Braking Point 3, along with a movie tie-in from the upcoming F1 that is an Apple Original Film.

“F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

Braking Point Entering Turn 3

Braking Point is the narrative mode that was released a few years ago for the F1 series. This was skipped last year, but will be returning for F1 25. Konnersport is now battling for championships and one dramatic event breaks the race team. The mode will offer different difficulty settings that caters to a variety of players.

When watching the trailer for Apple Films' F1 movie, it feels eerily similar to the plot behind Braking Point. Either way, those who pre-order the F1 25 Iconic Edition will be able to experience post-launch gameplay chapters that are inspired by the film featuring the APXGP team. Additional content, including 2025 season liveries for use in the current F1 24 and three days early access are included with the Iconic Edition.

Upping On-Track Realism with LIDAR

F1 25 will remain on the EGO engine, the long-tenured graphical engine powering the series. The development team has focused on increasing circuit realism through LIDAR technology. LIDAR is laser scanning as several tracks and their surroundings will be included to make the tracks up-to-date. This should change the look of the track surfaces and track surroundings, as well.

My Team will allows players to drive for either of the drivers in F1 25 rather than just one. Players will also have the option to re-create moments this season via single player and collaborative options. F1 25 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 30.

Players who pre-order the digital-exclusive F1 25 Iconic Edition will receive perks tied specifically to Lewis Hamilton and the F1 film. USA players who pre-order will receive a one-month subscription to F1 TV Pro. The Standard Edition will include an F1 75 Celebratyion Pack, F1 World STarter Pack and 5,000 PitCoin with pre-orders.