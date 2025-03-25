Codemasters has officially announced its next Formula One video game, F1 25. More information will be available on Thursday as the first trailer will release on YouTube. However, cover athletes for this year's game have been announced over the last two days. Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is possibly the biggest move for any driver since Sebastian Vettel moved to the prancing horse just under ten years ago. The iconic figure has taken his talents to Ferrari for the 2025 season, which has already had two races at Melbourne, Australia and Shanghai, China in recent weeks as the racing season is underway. The other cover athletes are a bit of a surprise, but does this have a hidden meaning?

The Icon Takes the Reigns for F1 25

Lewis Hamilton dawns the cover of the Iconic Edition of the game with a red background as he wears the red and yellow. It is fair to say that this game will catch the eye of anyone still buying physical games in an aisle at Target. Hamilton had a few wins last year as he closed out his tenure with Mercedes, the manufacturer where he tallied all but one of his World Championships. Hamilton's first World Championship came in 2008 with McLaren as he beat Ferrari driver Felipe Massa by one point.

Hamilton has been off to a rough start with Ferrari in 2025. Many of his fanbase is blaming the slow start on Ferrari. Both Hamilton and number 1 driver for Ferrari Charles Leclerc were penalized for being underweight at the end of the China GP last weekend. The drivers could only muster a 5 and 6 before being stripped of their finish and, thus, no points for the race. These are fairly steep penalties as Pierre Gasly was also stripped of his finish, as well. Hamilton and Leclerc both sit 9th and 10th after the second race of the 2025 season.

Purely Speculation With F1 25

Normally, Codemasters tends to put the faces of the sport for that season on the Standard Edition of its F1 games. For F1 25, the athletes are a bit random, but does this actually provide an underlining meaning for its possible Career Mode? The three cover athletes are McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Haas driver Ollie Bearman. Piastri and McLaren are currently favored to win the championship for 2025, but Oscar Piastri isn't a household name. Yet.

Sainz moved over to Williams after Ferrari went and signed Hamilton. Bearman is a rookie on an American F1 team, which really feels like a reach for a cover athlete. However, does this possibly mean that some sort of Silly Season aspect is coming to Career Mode? Is there possibly a story mode involved involving three different narratives of drivers: The veteran being pushed out, the rising star and the rookie at the bottom? One thing is for certain, everyone will find out Thursday when the official reveal trailer is released for F1 25.