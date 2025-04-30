Today, EA SPORTS and Codemasters have released the first gameplay trailer for F1 25. The game is due to release on May 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with the third Grand Prix of Miami taking place this coming weekend. Miami is showcased as one of the new tracks that have been scanned with LIDAR technology. This means this will be the most up-to-date version of the circuit and its environment as laser scanning is able to produce these updates. The video showcases some gameplay featuring reverse circuits such as Austria and Silverstone, other LIDAR tracks and updated Driver Radio from McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

“The tech behind LIDAR gives players unprecedented levels of detail, bringing them closer to each race weekend,” said Gavin Cooper, Creative Director at Codemasters. “Also, we’ve carefully selected the three reverse circuits to provide a unique and engaging experience for our players that feels polished, authentic, and fun. The process includes reworking DRS zones, retraining AI, recalibrating sector boundaries, repositioning the starting grid and pit lanes, and more, delivering new thrills and challenges.”

While the video takes you through the updates like the experience is a real race, you can check out the changes here, as well. The LIDAR-scanned circuits include Miami, Bahrain, Melbourne, Suzuka and Imola, which brings the most current version of each track into the game. You can expect updated building placements, safety barriers, television cameras, marshal posts, advertising boards and fan areas.

Players can also race in reverse at three circuits including Silverstone, Zandvoort and the Red Bull Ring in Austria. These are available in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer and Career Mode. This will add some variety to the race tracks and you can verify if these are a viable circuit backwards. The video covers four of the five updated circuits in F1 25.

Early Access and Pre-Order Details

F1 25 will launch on May 30 and is available for pre-order now. Those who pre-order the digital-exclusive F1 25 Iconic Edition will get up to three days early access and a number of perks linked to Lewis Hamilton and F1 The Movie. Players also gain instant access to available 2025 season liveries for use in F1 24 Time Trial mode. Those who own either F1 23 or F1 24 will get 15% off when they pre-order the Iconic Edition.