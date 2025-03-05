The original Legend of Zelda formula is something that has aged so well that it was actually brought back to an extent in the newest Zelda adventure, but one we haven't seen a lot in a modern format. 3D Dot Game Heroes was the most recent effort that gave players a voxel-based twist on the Link to the Past formula and it did so marvelously. Beyond that, we have had other Zelda-likes on the market like Baldo, Oceanhorn 1 and 2, but few using a 3D pixel art style to evoke classic Zelda beyond 3D Dot until now.

Slice and Dice

Fable of Fairy Stones is the first voxel-based Zelda-like since 3D Dot and one that sticks close to that game visually, but also does things differently by blending in more RPG-style quests and more robust animation. In the initial trailer, I was originally worried that the increase in animation would mess up the timing of attacks -- but in trying out the game, that didn't wind up happening. One great thing about 3D Dot was its limited animation accurately allowing the timing of frame-limited NES and SNES-era Zeldas to be replicated.

Fable of Fairy Stones strikes a nice balance between simple animation and more robust, but stands out with smaller quests. One thing that has allowed the original Zeldas to stand out is their usage of grand tales while newer 3D entries were aided by smaller quest lines that allowed the player to get something done in a short time frame. That holds true here with smaller guild quests ensuring that the player never feels lost between dungeons and has something to do to accomplish tasks and gain more gold.

Gold is king here and having a lot of it will allow the adventure to be easier -- just like a more normal RPG. There's an action-heavy bend to everything here that I enjoyed more than 3D Dot or many Zelda games where the puzzles can overtake the core fun of combat. As someone who enjoys that aspect of Zelda games more than anything else, I like that approach a lot and the overall framework of this being combat-centric with light story elements where you're out to save the kingdom from evil, Fable of Fairy Stones works wonderfully at balancing what's old and a more modern visual style. At $15 on the eShop, it's a great value and was a slightly better deal thanks to its $12 pre-order pricepoint.