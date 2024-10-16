Koei Tecmo has revealed a new character trailer for FAIRY TAIL 2, their upcoming RPG that adapts the final arc of Hiro Mashima's manga and anime series. Thanks to this video, we get a closer look at Laxus Dreyar, one of the strongest members of the Fairy Tail guild and a playable option for the party.

The Alvarez Empire Arc

FAIRY TAIL 2 is an RPG developed by Gust, a team most well-known for their work on the Atelier series. Just like their recent Ryza games, the new game features an active turn system for battles, allowing players to combo skills and swap between allies in their parties of 3.

Related Review: Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is a fantastic blend of turn-based and action RPG combat with an engrossing storyline.

In the new game, Natsu and his fellow mages from the Fairy Tail guild will have to face Zeref and the strong enemies from the Alvarez Empire. The story follows the events of the final arc of the anime and manga, bringing some conclusions to various plot points. By itself, Alvarez Empire is the longest arc in the whole saga and the game will expand on it with original character interactions.

The Lightning Dragon Slayer

In the new video, Laxus Dreyar gets the highlight. He's an S-rank mage and the grandson of guild master Makarov Dreyar. His Japanese voice actor is Katsuyuki Konishi, whose other works include Lloyd Irving from Tales of Symphonia, Kamina from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and Hubert von Vestra from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Laxus is a lightning dragon slayer who received his skills through lacrima implantation instead of being trained by a dragon himself, unlike Natsu Dragneel, Gajeel Redfox and Wendy Mavel. Just like others of his kind, he can absorb his elemental (lightning) from external sources at will, but can't do it for the ones he produced himself.

In the short video, we can see Laxus use various skills, including Lightning Dragon's Heavenward Halberd. Some of them affect only one creature while others may hit multiple enemies at once. By the end, we also get a short glimpse of his Red Lightning, a technique he develops during the Alvarez Empire arc after his fight against Wall Eehto, one of the Spriggan 12, the Alvarez Empire's main force.

The story follows the events of the final arc of the anime and manga, bringing some conclusions to various plot points.

FAIRY TAIL 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 13. A PC (Steam) version is also in the works, and it'll come out slightly earlier than the console versions, with a planned release on December 11 along with the Japanese release.

A special physical Guild Box is available for pre-orders on the NIS America Online Store. It includes the physical edition, a collector's box, an original soundtrack CD, an original illustration cloth poster at B2 size, a visual art book in the format of a "Sorcerer Magazine" about the game, and a special shikishi with holographic finish.

Like many other games by Koei Tecmo, FAIRY TAIL 2 also has a Digital Deluxe Edition, which will include additional downloadable content for the game. Extra costumes, characters, and scenarios are planned to expand the title beyond its initial release. By getting the game in either physical or digital formats before December 27, players will also be able to unlock a "Miss Fairy Tail Contest" costume for Lucy.