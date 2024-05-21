Key Takeaways Feel the power of maiming enemies with a Rock-It Launcher crafted from wasteland junk - saving ammo has never been more satisfying.

I know the Ink Spots sing about not wanting to set the world on fire, but when you've got a Fatman loaded with a Mini Nuke nestled on your shoulder, how could you possibly resist pulling the trigger? I know I certainly couldn't, which is why I'm sitting here now reminiscing about the most gory kills I've had the pleasure of executing in Fallout 3.

Fallout 3 provides players with a wealth of options to maim, mutilate, and massacre their foes in the capital wasteland, but if you want to become an unstoppable force, you'll need to know which ones stand head and shoulders above the rest. So, allow me to showcase the cream of the crop.

10 Rock-It Launcher

Craftable & Thrifty

Damage 50 DPS 166.7 Location Crafted Weapon

We kick things off with the only craftable weapon we will be including on this list, so if you're a Shishkebab fan, sorry about that. The Rock-It Launcher is a very creative and silly creation that allows the player to make use of all the useless junk lying around the wasteland, as this weapon allows you to use that junk as ammo and propel it at enemies with enough force to send it right through their skulls.

It's a great weapon for those who want to save ammo and make use of the world around you, and it also has excellent damage and DPS. The only downside is that the AP costs are pretty steep, but all in all, the Rock-It Launcher is the best big gun in the game, provided you are in a place littered with trash.

9 The Terrible Shotgun

Actually The Best Shotgun

Damage 80 DPS 120 Location Evergreen Mills

Now, we move on to my personal favorite weapon, and I know I'm not the only one. The Terrible Shotgun is terrible by name, but terrific by nature, offering outstanding damage, and even more impressive critical hit damage. The only downside is that this shotgun has a ridiculous spread, even for a shotgun, so you'll need to get right in the face of your enemies to get the most out of this close-quarters murder machine.

Getting your hands on this one is not recommended for low-level players, as this one is at the heart of Evergreen Mills — which, for those unaware, is basically Raider Central. However, if you've got the stones to walk in there, you deserve to walk out of there with this brilliant boomstick.

8 Experimental MIRV

A Completely Absurd Level Of Destruction

Damage 80 + 12,800 DPS 20336.2 Location National Guard Depot

In a lot of games, the difference between the two weapons with the highest damage would usually be pretty marginal, but in the case of Fallout 3, the Experimental MIRV wins by a landslide. It's essentially a Fatman Shotgun, with the capacity to shoot eight Mini-Nukes at one time. If you know how much damage just one of those things can cause, then you understand how ridiculous this weapon is.

The drawback of using this one is that you actually have to have eight Mini-Nukes to fire at your foes, and these petit little weapons of mass destruction aren't exactly growing on trees. In fact, nothing is in this wasteland, unless you count Oasis. However, if you are face to face with a Super Mutant Behemoth, this is a great way to wrap up that fight in seconds. Just save it for a really special occasion.

7 Alien Blaster

Guaranteed Criticals

Damage 100 DPS 300 Location Alien Crash Site

Before the advent of Fallout 3 DLC, it seems that Bethesda was doing a little bit of foreshadowing, as this Alien Blaster can be found in the vanilla game without ever engaging with Mothership Zeta. And ironically, despite having a whole Alien-themed DLC with weapons aplenty to choose from, I would still choose this one, hands down.

This one has excellent damage and DPS, making it one of the finest Energy Weapons in the game. But what makes it a contender for the best of all weapons available is the fact that this weapon is guaranteed a critical hit with every successful shot. This basically means as long as you're not shooting like a Stormtrooper, this will kill most enemies in one shot. If you have Mothership Zeta installed, you'll be abducted before you can grab this one. But don't panic, it'll be waiting for you when you come back to earth.

6 Vengeance

Blistering Energy DPS

Damage 11 DPS 220 Location Deathclaw Sanctuary

The Alien Blaster may be one of the finest energy weapons in Fallout 3. But if you're looking for something automatic and heavy-duty, then you'll probably prefer Vengeance, the unique Gatling Laser variant. This gun has staggering DPS due to how rapidly it churns out laser beams, meaning you'll be able to disintegrate just about any enemy that dare to take you on. So what's the catch?

Well, funny you should ask. This energy weapon is up for grabs anytime, provided you're willing to head into the heart of the Deathclaw Sanctuary. Yeah, that's right, if you want this one, you'll need to deal with multiple Deathclaws, or, at the very least, sneak around them with the utmost care. Whatever method you choose, we wish you luck.

5 Lincoln Repeater

Presidential Powerhouse

Damage 50 DPS 37.5 Location Museum of History

This list has been a little light on traditional firearms so far, so allow me to bring tradition back into proceedings with the Lincoln Repeater, a 44. Magnum Rifle variant found in the Museum of History, deep in the DC Capital. This gun is the best traditional rifle in the game. Due to the complete lack of spread, it provides perfect accuracy outside of VATS, making it a long-range specialist.

Of course, you could give this one to either Leroy Walker, Hannibal Hamlin, or Abraham Washington if you want to progress Lincoln's Profit Margins quest. And if you do, the Backwater Rifle from Point Lookout is a good backup option. But I would suggest you keep it for yourself. It's what old Abe would have wanted.

4 Microwave Emitter

Slices Through DR Like Butter

Damage 60 DPS 62.1 Location Underground Lab (Point Lookout)

Speaking of Point Lookout, we need to talk about the Microwave Emitter, which is one of the most potent energy weapons in the game. I'm not about to sit here and tell you it's the best, as I believe that is the Alien Blaster, but this reimagined and lethal Mesmetron variant is good when it comes to dealing with heavily armored brutes.

When up against an enemy with high damage resistance, the Microwave Emitter ignores all DR, cutting through and eviscerating everything in its path. Then couple that with the fact that it also boasts high damage stats and runs on a dime a dozen microfusion cells, and you have a weapon that is well worth having locked and loaded for when the time is right.

3 Callahan's Magnum

The Go-To Handcannon

Damage 65 DPS 146.3 Location Citadel Ruins (Broken Steel)

Pistols aren't quite as deadly as they are in, say, Fallout New Vegas. But if you can get your hands on Callahan's Rifle from the Broken Steel DLC, then you'll have in your hands an outlier, as this pistol is the most powerful Small Gun in the whole game. Making it a better option than quite a few rifles, which perhaps demonstrates how much stopping power this scoped handgun possesses.

Sure, it might be a little inaccurate due to the fact that Fallout 3 Scopes are more of a hindrance than a benefit, but in VATs, this baby will make heads roll or, more likely, pop like a cherry. It's a fitting nod to an iconic western for those in the know, and the only pistol you'll need to win any duel in the Capital Wasteland.

2 Victory Rifle

Unique Sniper Rifle With A Mean Kick

Damage 40 DPS 42.9 Location Sniper Shack

I mentioned that scopes kind of suck in Fallout 3, but if you think I'm not going to have a Sniper Rifle on this list somewhere, you've lost your mind. My pick of the bunch where snipers are concerned is the Victory Rifle. This is a much more durable version of the standard Sniper Rifle that can be found in a Sniper Shack near Rockbreaker's Last Gas.

Now, I can hear people hollering: what about the Reservist Rifle? It has more DPS. Well, yes, it does. But, the Victory Rifle wins the day because of one thing. It has a unique ability to knock down enemies with every critical hit. So, if you have high luck, you can regularly incapacitate enemies, making picking them off a piece of cake. So, if you want to sit at the top of Tenpenny Tower and show Alistair Tenpenny how it's done, this is the weapon you need.

1 MPLX Novasurge

The Best Pick For Plasma Fans

Damage 80 DPS 240 Location Cargo Hold (Mothership Zeta)

Then, lastly, on this list of top-tier Fallout 3 weapons you need to add to your arsenal, we have the MPLX Novasurge. I don't need to tell you that standard Plasma Pistols are just plain pitiful, but the MPLX is the exception to the rule. Offering over 3x more damage per shot, it's more than capable of turning most enemies into a big pile of goo on the floor.

But despite being right up there with the Firelance in terms of damage output, it does have some drawbacks. It's much heavier than the base model, and it costs twice as much ammo to shoot one round, meaning that this thing will tear through Plasma Rounds in no time. But that being said, you won't find a better Plasma Weapon in the game, so if they are your poison, this is the gun you need in your life.