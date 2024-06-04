Key Takeaways There are several things any respectable Wastelander needs to know for a smoother experience in Fallout 4.

For one thing, certain items you would consider "Junk" can be valuable - you should collect everything to craft weapons, armor, and better bases for survival.

You should also build your character wisely from the get-go; your initial choices will define your entire playthrough in the Wasteland.

Fallout 4 has been around for quite some time now, but thanks to the immense success of the new Fallout TV show, there are more players than ever taking their first steps into the radiation-filled hellscape that is the Commonwealth. Many gamers, like myself, have seen all there is within Bethesda's latest mainline Fallout venture, but if you are new to this title, you may have some pressing questions that need answers.

Well, I aim to answer all of those questions before you even begin this post-nuclear adventure, ensuring that you hit the ground running in Fallout 4, and don't end up being torn to shreds by the first Deathclaw you come across. These are essential Fallout 4 tips we wish we had known before playing.

We've included a mix of both pretty essential tips and just interesting tidbits you might not have known about!

1 Survival Mode Is Brutal

Before you even press 'new game' and hop into the action, you'll have the decision of playing the game in standard mode, or switching things up and playing Survival Mode. I personally love what Survival Mode brought to this game, and it truly fixes a lot of the difficulty issues and missing immersive qualities the base game has. But, even with this being the case, I would urge new players to just play the standard edition of the game first.

The reason is that Survival Mode is extremely punishing and is best played with a deep knowledge of the game's environment, systems, and quest lines. If you want a stern test in the standard game, you can still up the base difficulty level, which will make enemies tougher overall. But I believe that Survival mechanics on top of this would be a bridge too far for new Fallout players, so avoid the aggro, at least on the first playthrough.

2 Trash Is Treasure

As you explore the beginning areas of Fallout 4, such as Vault 111, Sanctuary, and Concord, something will become very apparent. There is a tonne of rubbish lying around, and while it may seem useless, it turns out that everything in this game serves a purpose. You see, thanks to the game's focus on crafting, you can break down most items in the game into parts, and these base resources can then be repurposed to build bases, weapons, armor, and so much more.

Don't get me wrong, though; there are some forms of junk that are better than others. For example, for weapon crafting, you'll want to stock up on anything that can be used as Adhesive. But, the main takeaway is that, if you have some spare carry weight, and you're heading back to base, it never hurts to fill your bag with whatever is lying around.

3 'Codsworth Knows My Name!'

This one is more of a novelty than an actual gameplay tip, but it's still a cool feature that may help you pick a name for your character quicker, because god knows we have all sat there for what seems like an eternity trying to name our protagonists in video games. Within Fallout 4, when you return to your home after the bombs have fallen, you'll find Codsworth, your family's robot butler who has been tending to the home ever since you ran off to Vault 111.

He'll act as your likely first companion within the game, and it turns out that Bethesda has hard-coded a long list of names, which Codsworth will address you as if you happen to call your character a particular name.

If you want a full list of these, then check out this list right here.

One important thing to know is that, if you want to roleplay as Lucy from the Fallout TV show, he knows that one!

4 Crafting Is King

As mentioned, junk is a hot commodity in the Commonwealth, and crafting plays a vital role in your progression through the game. But I feel I need to double down on this a little, because if you're someone who has played games like Fallout 3 or Fallout New Vegas, you may still be of the opinion that you'll get your hands on some unique armor and weapon variants, and they'll carry you through the game. Well, Fallout 4 works a little differently.

You see, with the aid of armor workbenches, weapon workbenches, and Power Armor Racks, you can make basic weapon and armor variants better than any one-off item you'll find in the game through unique mods, buffs and leaning into specific perks.

For example, I used a Combat Rifle for pretty much the majority of my first playthrough, simply because, with the modifications I made, nothing could compete with it. So, be sure to upgrade your basic weapons, and before long, they won't feel all that basic at all.

5 Lean Into A Build Wholeheartedly

If there is one thing that you take away from this list today, let it be that your initial build will define your entire playthrough in Fallout 4, so it's paramount that you think carefully about the kind of Wastelander you want to be.

It's important to add that there is no wrong answer to this question, but when you decide what you want to be, whether that be an intellectual that talks their way out of a jam, or a bonehead that uses melee to solve all problems. The important thing to do when you decide is to stick with your decision and build into it.

So if you want to be a melee user, you'll want to put all points into Strength and take early perks like Rooted, Toughness, and Big Leagues. Whereas, if you want to focus on using your charm to get you out of trouble, you'll need high Charisma and Luck, as well as early perks like Party Boy, Nerd Rage and Intimidation. Just stick to your guns and really roleplay as the character you envision from the outset, and believe me, you'll reap the rewards.

6 You Don't Need to Settle For Sanctuary

When you come to the surface and explore the beginning areas of the Commonwealth, you'll soon be given an introduction to settlement building in Fallout 4, which allows you to build permanent bases with thriving communities, defenses, bustling economies, and so much more. However, the game does really push the player to make Sanctuary their main base, which is not something you need to do beyond the early hours of the game.

You see, there are a number of amazing base locations in Fallout 4, and some of them are only a stone's throw from Sanctuary. For example, the Red Rocket up the road is a much better personal base for the player that's more compact, and has all the workbench variants as standard.

Then you also have the Starlight Drive-in, which has loads of open space to work with if that's something you prefer. So don't take everything Preston Garvey says as gospel, and be sure to go to a few open houses before you settle down in one location.

7 Companion Inventory in Infinite

This one is admittedly an exploit, but in my defense, Bethesda games are so jam-packed with bugs as standard, if you can use some of them to your advantage, it only seems fair that you do that to even the score. As the game progresses, you'll encounter a cast of colorful characters that you can enlist as companions, and in case you didn't know, companions come with their own carry weight and inventory. This means you can effectively use them as pack mules while you explore the wastes.

This is good, but with the aid of a helpful little bug, it could be better. You see, if you use the companion commands in open-play and task them with picking up something in the world, they will always do it, regardless of if their carry weight is maxed out. This means that you can completely clear out any location and move all that junk back to your home base in a stress-free manner. If you want immersion and realism, this might not be for you, but I would be remiss not to at least mention it.

8 Always Have A Workaround

In Fallout 4, and indeed Fallout as a series, it has always been possible to roleplay as a completely combat-focused character, and in doing so, you'll almost always find yourself involved in a shootout to solve all your problems. If you want to do this, then more power to you, but I always suggest to new Fallout players to invest points in at least one skill that acts as a workaround, as this will allow you to complete quests in new ways, and often avoid danger.

These workarounds tend to relate to either your Speech Skill, your Science Skill, or your Lockpicking Skill. These base skills will allow you to access new areas that would otherwise be inaccessible, and talk your way out of a jam when needed, and while this won't always guarantee that you get to preserve your ammo, it certainly raises your chances of survival, and allows you to play in a more nuanced and varied way, which is always appreciated in RPGs such as this.

9 Don't Wear Power Armor Right Away

When you get your first Power Armor Suit from your encounter in Concord, provided you aren't mauled to death by a Deathclaw, you'll have enough power in your Fusion Core left to get your suit back to the Power Armor Rack in Sanctuary, and I would suggest that you leave it there for the foreseeable, because without Fusion Cores, the suit will eject you, and it'll end up sitting in a random patch of the wasteland, not to mention you'll be left vulnerable as you come to rely on it.

So what I would suggest is that you try and kit yourself out with some strong Raider Armor or Leather Armor to begin with, and go exploring the wastes to stock up on Fusion Cores, as you'll find them powering the vast majority of large buildings with generators. Get yourself a batch of about 15-20, and then it'll be pretty unlikely that you'll ever be in a position where you have to abandon your armor throughout the entire campaign.

10 Use All Your Pip-Boy's Functions

Then lastly, it may not be immediately clear to you, but your Pip-Boy actually does a lot more than just let you monitor your vitals and inventory. It actually has a number of cool features that will make your time in the wasteland much more manageable.

You can hold down the button that brings up your Pip-Boy, and this will switch on your Pip-Boy Flashlight, which can be a godsend in dark sewers and dimly lit buildings. Then you can also use your Pip-Boy to listen to Holotapes and even play Holotapes containing quirky mini-games like Atomic Command or Red Menace.

Though, the best feature of this mad little wristband is, by far, the radio functionality. This can be used to pick up and investigate strange signals around the wasteland, and access the DLC as well. But the standout feature of the Pipboy Radio is being able to tune into Diamond City Radio and listen to some old-time classics as you maim and dismember Raiders and Supermutants. There's nothing like a bit of Crawl Out Through The Fallout to get you going during a murderous spree!