The wastelands across the Fallout series have always been home to all sorts of radioactive nasties and rival factions. It doesn’t matter if you’re the Courier of New Vegas or the Sole Survivor of Fallout 4, you’ll need the proper protection in order to survive.

Related Fallout 4: Every Companion, Ranked Which of Fallout 4's companions are the best when you look at what they offer to the game's story?

There’s almost too much armor and clothing to choose from throughout the game. When staring down a Deathclaw, or the other hostile creatures of the Commonwealth, you'll want the best of the best. So break out the Geiger counter and get ready to crawl out through the fallout, because it’s time to explore the top best gear of Fallout 4.

This list will include armor found in the Vanilla Game, Expansions and Next-Gen update.

10 Heavy Robot Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance 74.3 131 86

With the release of the Automatron DLC came a whole new faction of raiders. Raider armor is normally the weakest set in every game, mostly because they’re made out of junk the raiders scavenged, except the Rust Devils.

Obsessed with machines, you’ll always find them carrying gear made from the fragments of destroyed robots. Despite its bulky design, the Heavy Robot Armor is basically an upgrade from the Heavy Metal Armor, sporting an extra boost to damage and energy resistance. Just be aware that like metal armor, the gear will take up inventory space due to the added weight, so make sure to add a few points into Strength before choosing.

9 Silver Shroud Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Effects 7 42 – 87 42 – 87 Agility +1

Perception +1

Damage from Humans Reduced By 15%

Prepare to dawn the costume of a legendary hero and dispense justice on the wicked of the wasteland. Found in what is arguably the best-written side quest in all of Fallout 4, The Silver Shroud, you get to play vigilantly in Goodneighbor with your silver submachine gun.

Besides the hilarious story and comic-book-themed action, seeing the quest through to the end will unlock an upgraded version of the costume, converting it into the Silver Shroud Armor. Besides the extra protection against damage and energy, the suit comes with a stat increase in Agility and Perception, all in an outfit that barely uses any inventory space. Plus, who doesn’t want to roam the wasteland looking like a comic-book hero?

Damage and energy resistance numbers vary depending on the level the armor is acquired (Lvl 25, Lvl 35, Lvl 45). Weight and effects remain unchanged.

8 Heavy Combat Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance 49.5 111 111

Worn by the armed forces before the Great War, the combat armor is perfect for players looking for a balance of damage and energy resistance. While leather focuses more on energy and metal on damage, Heavy Combat Armor gives you the best of both worlds.

Locating a complete set can take time, especially the heavy variant. Thankfully, you’ll always find the Gunners wearing them, their leaders usually carrying the highest variant. Regardless of the faction you join, or the choices you make, if you want to head into the world of Fallout 4 looking like a soldier, this is the armor you want.

7 Heavy Synth Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance 57 103 120

Say what you will about the infamous Institute, they knew what they were doing when designing the armor for their Synths. Compared to the grimy gear located across the Commonwealth, this armor possesses a sleek almost futuristic design. Plus, just like leather, metal and combat sets, the Heavy Synth Armor can be upgraded with modifications.

There’s one catch, unfortunately. The gear can be tricky to locate. Only Generation 1 and Generation 2 Synths are found wearing this armor, and even then, these enemies only spawn in select locations outside of the Institute. So unless you’re willing to speedrun through the main story to get to the Institute’s location, it’s time to get Synth hunting.

6 Disciples Metal Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance 109 122 140

No one ever said raiders had an eye for fashion. If they did, they’d probably would have chosen a more prosperous lifestyle. Among the various raider factions and outfits found in the Nuka-World DLC, here you have the armor worn by the Disciples. Though the ensemble looks like a mishmash of metal and beyond uncomfortable, you can’t ignore the protection it offers.

While this might be the heaviest gear next to power armor, the Disciples Metal Armor stands as the strongest raider protection in the wasteland. If you can ignore the clunky look, be on the lookout for some Disciple gear during your next visit to Nuka-World.

5 Mechanist's Armor & Helmet

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Effects 21 85 85 Endurance +1

Charisma +1

Intelligence +1

Reduces damage from robots by 15%

Worn by the main antagonist of the Automatron story, the Mechanist’s suit is another comic-book-style outfit -- except less heroic and more mad scientist. With new and deadly robots wreaking havoc on the Commonwealth, this armor is a must-have for players looking to do some heavy-duty recycling.

The resistance and stat bonuses alone make this suit a worthy prize for putting a stop to the Mechanist’s actions. If you want to get your hands on this set, however, you’ll have to complete the final mainline quest of Automatron: Restoring Order. Regardless of how you deal with the Mechanist, the armor will be rewarded at the end.

4 Assault Marine Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance 95 159 158 60

Obtaining this armor can be a journey, but one that’s worth it. Found only in Far Harbor, you have to make your way through the main questline until you compete: Best Left Forgotten. Once finished, you’ll be given the location for acquiring the best armor in the game -- second only to power armor.

Besides possessing an amazing design that looks almost lifted from the original Fallout games, the Assault Marine Armor’s high defense for damage and energy puts other gear to shame. It even comes with extra protection against radiation. This awesome suit of armor is just another testament to why Far Harbor is the best DLC in Fallout 4.

3 T-60 Power Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Armor HP 92 – 114.8 900 – 1580 645 – 1245 1050 990 – 1665

Who can say no to a suit of power armor with a built-in headlamp that can be modified with a jetpack? While the world of Fallout 4 is practically littered with various suits, one of the best and earlier armors you should be on the lookout for is the T-60 Power Armor.

Sure, you can take the time to locate a suit somewhere in the Commonwealth, but if you’re patient, you’ll receive the power armor for free after joining the Brotherhood of Steel. With enough points in Armorer and Science, you can upgrade this suit to its highest level, the T-60f, just make sure you have the right amount of materials. But if it’s a unique suit of power armor you’re after, you can find a Tesla variant in the Automatron quest: Headhunting.

2 X-01 Power Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Armor HP 92 – 114.8 1220 – 1820 790 – 1390 1050 1260 – 1935

It’s the strongest power armor in the main game, it only spawns in the world once the player reaches level 28 and it possesses the aesthetic of the advanced power armor worn in Fallout 2. It’s the X-01 Power Armor.

While tricky to find, this suit of armor feels as powerful as it looks. If you’re planning a trip through the Glowing Sea or a raid on an enemy faction, the X-01 will make you nearly invincible. Plus, the list of modifications alone will give you plenty to work with and tune the armor to your playstyle. Or you could just slap on a jetpack -- everyone loves the jetpack.

1 X-02 Power Armor

Weight Damage Resistance Energy Resistance Radiation Resistance Armor HP 92 – 111.7 1220 – 1820 790 – 1440 1050 1260 – 2110

Once exclusive to the infamous Creation Club, now made free after the Next-Gen Update, the X-02 Power Armor has taken its place as the strongest armor in the game. The suit of evil armor once belonging to the ruthless Enclave in Fallout 3 has returned better than before.

Upgraded to the highest level, bullets and energy blasts will feel like bites from a radroach. Like the other suits of power armor, this set can be customized and changed, but one feature that sets it apart is the option to replicate the Fallout 3 Tesla Armor with the Devil’s Inferno modification. For better or worse, the armor is easily obtainable upon completing the Speak of the Devil quest, which will always start upon exiting Vault 111 at the beginning of the game.

6 Images 6 Images Close 5.0 /5 Fallout 4 RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 89% Released November 10, 2015 Developer(s) Bethesda Publisher(s) Bethesda OpenCritic Rating Mighty