Key Takeaways There is a healthy happy bunch of companions you can pick to follow you around in Fallout 4.

X6-88 is a cold killing machine of a buddy, lacking depth in terms of narrative, but definitely excels in combat.

If you want a more active story participant when it comes to your choice of companion, options like Piper, Paldin Danse, and Nick are better.

It can get lonely in the Wasteland, but you can approach the Commonwealth in Fallout 4 with companions. With every DLC installed, you can have 17 permanent companions rather than the base offer of thirteen. But ask anyone, and it’s clear that they don’t all rank the same.

Ranking them at all is tough enough. Do you care about buffs? Or perhaps you focus on characters who are available for romance? For me, Fallout 4 companions stood out based on their personalities and what they add to the narrative, which contributed to my rankings.

Perks merely play a minor role in my choices because it’s all about story preferences here.

17 Automatron

Build The Perfect Battle Companion

Base Game or DLC DLC (Automatron) Perk None

Ranking the Autmatron on a companion scale in Fallout 4 is difficult. They’re unconditional, so there are no approval gains or drops. But they’re also very different based on how you build and mod them.

Fully upgraded, they’re near-unstoppable in battle, which makes them perfect to take in the wild. But that also means you’re trading stories and commentary from other companions for battle prowess. Your desired level of immersion comes into play when using the Automatron.

16 Ada

A Curious Machine

Base Game or DLC DLC (Automatron) Perk None

Speaking of Automatrons, Ada isn’t customizable like the previous one. But what helps her stand out is that she has a voice. She’ll share her opinion, ask questions, and feel more like a companion than a giant weapon.

She’s interesting in the sense that you can have a straight-up robot following you around learning about the world. There’s no moral compass, so you can be however you want too without worry.

15 X6-88

The Coldest Synth In The Wastelands

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Shield Harmonics

X6-88 is an undisputed killing machine. Consider him the opposite of Curie (who we will discuss later). He’s cold, calculated, and will appreciate Sole Survivors who are just as brutal and selfish.

He ranks low only for the reason that there’s not much else to him. He has no personal quest, so you don’t get beyond surface level for him. Still, he’s good at combat, and has a few nice dialogues for the morally questionable Sole Survivors.

14 Dogmeat

The Goodest Of Good Boys

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Attack Dog

The second this German Shepherd, surprisingly well-groomed, wandered up, it was over. Is Dogmeat a powerhouse in combat? No. He gets himself hurt or killed more often than not. But does he offer a must-have perk that makes him invaluable? Also no.

So why doesn’t he rank at the bottom of the companion list for Fallout 4? Because he’s Dogmeat. Who wouldn’t want such a loyal, beautiful creature at their side? It’s a harsh enough environment. He makes it brighter.

Dogmeat would have taken the top spot if the ranking system was 100% about likability. It's just a shame that our lovable four-legged companion can get caught up in battle to the point that he's more in the way than helpful. Still love him though.

13 Codsworth

Forever Part Of The Family

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Robot Sympathy

Reuniting with Codsworth after so much time apart is one of the earliest heart-warming moments in Fallout 4. His effortless charm is reason enough to bring him along. He truly cares about the Sole Survivor without reservations.

Codsworth’s not bad at combat either. At least in the beginning with those low-level enemies. When things get tougher, you may want to use someone else. Until then, there’s no harm in bringing our lovable bot.

12 Strong

The Grumpy Green Giant

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Berserk

Vets of the Fallout series know how fun it is to interact with super mutants that don’t want to kill you. Strong is just that: fun. Now, he’s not the most fun character. It’s just entertaining to interact with him. He starts with a distaste for humans, but it can change as he travels with you.

The lovely character growth aside, Strong will run head-first into danger no matter what. Kind of like Dogmeat, but Strong is sturdier and will survive those encounters.

11 Old Longfellow

A Grumpy Gramp With Surprising Depth

Base Game or DLC DLC (Far Harbor) Perk None

It’s not too often you’d find someone in a post-apocalyptic game fulfilling the “alcoholic gramps” role, but Old Longfellow checks the box perfectly. He’s cranky more often than not while nursing an alcohol addiction. Yet he takes offense if he knows you’re using chems.

There’s not too much else to say about him. As a DLC character, you learn less about him compared to others. He does have a tragic backstory that gives him a slight edge though.

10 Paladin Danse

All The Ideals From The Brotherhood Of Steel

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Know Your Enemy

If you’ve ever wanted to meet a Fallout 4 character who embodies everything about the Brotherhood of Steel, Paladin Danse is your companion. Considering the ideals of the Brotherhood, Danse works best with a like-minded Sole Survivor.

He’s unquestionably bigoted against all non-humans. It’s quite ironic too if you follow his personal story and discover the twist. That alone is worth aligning with such a dark organization.

9 Preston Garvey

Good For More Than Just Settlement Tasks

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk United We Stand

Poor Preston Garvey got the short end of the stick as a companion in Fallout 4. And it’s all because of those dreaded settlement tasks. There’s always one to help out. It’s no wonder he became a meme. But that doesn’t erase the positive traits in this loyal man.

He’s someone with low self-esteem but is always kind and willing to go above and beyond for others. Other than the constant settlement tasks, there’s nothing else to truly complain about with him.

Preston will never live down the meme. It's a shame too, because he does have some interesting conversations. If only Bethesda made the whole "settlement" thing less of a pain, I have a strong feeling he would have been more of a favorite.

8 Porter Gage

A Raider Who Is Actually On Your Side

Base Game or DLC DLC (Nuka-World) Perk Lessons In Blood

How rare is it to discover a raider that doesn’t want you dead? Porter Gage is the exception here in Fallout 4. Don’t confuse things though. He still acts like a raider, and sometimes it feels like you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. But he’s kind of nice when he wants to be.

Gage can certainly lack morals even if he’s on your side. Sole Survivors who think largely the same will have a great time with him. Others may bump heads in the best of ways.

7 Deacon

That Feeling You Get When Someone’s Watching

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Cloak & Dagger

From the beginning, you’ve had a tag-along. And that mysterious creature is Deacon, a wise-cracking, charming spy who makes for a delightful companion. He’s no James Bond though, but that’s what makes him work.

Deacon also isn’t the toughest Fallout 4 companion, but his remarks are full of just enough sass to keep me entertained. The perk isn’t bad either if you want a stealth build.

6 Robert MacCready

A Sarcastic And Caring Father

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Killshot

Those who enjoyed Fallout 3 will recognize MacCready. He’s a bit different from then though. The sarcasm and smart-mouth are present, but there’s also maturity thanks to his sole purpose being saving his son. It gives him more likability as a companion and a potential romance option.

He has an awesome combat boost too if you like to use V.A.T.S. Plus, you don’t have to worry much about your decisions, as he doesn’t have any drastic approvals or disapprovals compared to others.

5 Cait

Foul-Mouthed With A Wounded Soul

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Trigger Rush

Ah, Cait. If every character in the Fallout universe has gone through something, our trusty Irish cage fighter has certainly been through the wringer. She appreciates an aggressive approach, so if you’re a hardened, wise-cracking Soul Survivor, she’s won over quite easily.

But witnessing her story unfold as you learn more about her past and help her overcome her addiction is where the real beauty shines. It works whether you’re romantically involved or just friends.

4 John Hancock

The One And Only Mayor Ghoul

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Isodoped

Only Fallout 4 can convince people that a ghoul would make a great mayor. In this post-apocalyptic landscape, John Hancock is honestly a wonderful leader. All he wants is for his people to stay safe, but he also realizes the risks and sacrifices you must take for that to happen.

Hancock is also a chem user, much like Cait. Between being ghoulified and taking chems, you can have incredible and meaningful conversations with him. It never hurts to add him to the roster.

3 Curie

A Bot Who Wants To Feel Real

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Combat Medic

The Miss Nanny that can become a “real” woman. Or as real as a Synth is. Curie is invaluable as a companion in Fallout 4. On the gameplay side, her buffs are remarkable for healing and finding health-based loot. But it’s her story that makes her memorable.

You can help her in her quest to learn more, to discover the world and to complete her research with a body rather than the bot design. Giving players the option to romance her only if you help her find a new body is perfection.

2 Piper Wright

The Best Gal And The Best Reporter

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Gift of Gab

Our fearless reporter in Fallout 4 is the very definition of “scrappy.” She’s cute. She’s charming. She’s adorable. And she can handle her own whether writing for the paper or killing raiders. It’s easy to see how she can become a fan favorite.

If you’re playing a charming character, she gives a nice boost once you increase her friendship level. But for the story, she’s simply a kind and supportive person who makes for a great friend or love interest.

1 Nick Valentine

The Coolest Synth You’ll Ever Meet

Base Game or DLC Base Game Perk Close to Metal

Of course, Nick had to take the top spot. Not only does he play a key role in the overall story, but his personal tale is one to remember. Nick has more humanity than a lot of humans wandering the wastelands, and he’s an old model Synth.

Our trusty detective comes with entertaining noir missions, an awesome design, and compelling dialogue. He manages to effortlessly steal any scene he's in.