Surviving in Fallout 4 isn’t just about scrapping for food or hoarding stimpaks. It’s about packing the right kind of weapon. And when it comes to firepower, this game doesn’t disappoint. From explosive submachine guns that turn battles into a fireworks show to laser rifles, the choices in Fallout 4 are almost endless.

But which ones truly stand out? Which weapons will carry you through the toughest fights and leave your enemies quaking in their irradiated boots? This list will break down the most powerful and fun-to-use weapons you can get your hands on in the Commonwealth.

10 Assault Rifle

Weapon Type: Rifle

The Assault Rifle is like the Swiss army knife of weapons — it’s versatile, reliable, and can be customized to handle just about any situation. While it may not look as sleek as the Pipe rifle, it packs a serious punch.

With a damage of 30, the Assault rifle is more lethal than the Pipe Revolver and Pipe rifles. It’s a weapon that shines in mid-range combat but can also hold its own at longer distances with the right mods. Its fire rate of four rounds per second allows you to deal sustained damage, which is great when facing tougher enemies or groups.

9 Combat Rifle

Weapon Type: Rifle

This weapon is a solid all-rounder, with a decent range, damage and fire rate. It’s the type of rifle that can handle just about any combat situation. And it becomes a powerhouse when you mod it. Want it to shoot fast and spray bullets like an automatic? Done.

Want to convert it into a high-powered semi-auto sniper rifle? You got it. The Combat Rifle starts showing up in the game around level 10 or 15, usually as loot from Raiders, Gunners, or Super Mutants.

8 Wazer Wifle

Weapon Type: Laser Weapon

If you can’t get past the funny name of this laser rifle, I promise you will love it. What makes it really special is its legendary effect: it never needs to be reloaded once the fusion cell in the magazine runs out. That’s right. Once your magazine is empty, it automatically refills, thanks to the Never Ending effect.

No more wasting time on reloads in the middle of a fight, and no more panicking when a Deathclaw is charging at you. Not only is the Wazer Wifle great for keeping up the pressure, but it’s also the deadliest laser weapon.

7 Deliverer

Weapon Type: Pistol

The Deliverer pistol makes you feel like a total secret agent. It’s compact, sleek, and perfect for taking out enemies without making a fuss. But beyond the cool vibes, it’s also an absolute beast that inflicts some serious damage.

In fact, the Deliverer delivers more damage than pistols like the Pipe Revolver and 10mm pistol. But where the Deliverer really shines is the fire rate. With a fire rate of 6.6 rounds every second, not even the Pipe pistol is as consistent as the Deliverer.

6 Experiment 18-A

Weapon Type: Plasma Weapon

There aren’t many plasma rifles in Fallout 4, but the Experiment 18-A is hard to miss if you’re all about high-tech flair and raw firepower. Plasma cartridges are already pretty potent, but when you’re firing them with an automatic rifle and saving ammo, it makes you feel unstoppable.

It tears enemies into pieces with one shot. And with perks like Commando, this gun becomes a real enemy-shredding machine. You can find this high-tech wonder in The Institute, but it’s not just lying around waiting for you to pick it up. To get your hands on it, you’ll need to visit the Institute Requisitions vendor

5 Combat Shotgun

Weapon Type: Shotgun

When you need to deal massive damage up close and personal, the Combat shotgun is at your service. It’s not subtle, but it is devastating! If you're the type who prefers charging into the fray rather than hanging back, this shotgun is your best friend.

It’s deadlier than the Double-barrel shotgun, dealing 50 per shot. One shot, and it’s like hitting the enemy with a sledgehammer. It’s perfect for when you’re fighting ghouls, Raiders, or any kind of swarm of enemies. The Combat Shotgun is relatively easy to find once you hit level 10. You can loot it off Raiders and buy it from merchants like Deb at Bunker Hill.

4 Ashmaker

Weapon Type: Heavy Weapon

The Ashmaker is pretty much like the Minigun, but the difference is that it sets your enemies on fire. So while the initial bullet damage from this heavy weapon might seem low, the fire effect really stacks up, especially when you’re spraying enemies down.

You have to complete the Big Dig quest to lay your hands on the Ashmaker. This quest involves working with Bobbi No-Nose and Fahrenheit. You will face a choiceâ€”if you side with Fahrenheit, she’ll reward you with the Ashmaker as a thank-you for helping her out.

3 Spray n' Pray

Weapon Type: Submachine Gun

As the name suggests, this submachine gun takes a simple concept—spray bullets everywhere—and adds an explosive twist. Every bullet from this gun is an explosion waiting to happen. So even the most chaotic shootouts are an absolute blast (pun intended!).

Whether you're facing a group of raiders, super mutants, or ghouls, this gun is going to make short work of them. Every shot sends enemies flying, and with a fast fire rate and large magazine size, you can keep the explosive chaos going for longer.

2 Final Judgment

Weapon Type: Energy Weapon

Final Judgment is my favorite energy weapon in this game for many reasons. This thing spits out bullets at a ridiculous rate. So if you’re looking for a weapon that can tear through enemies like paper, this is the one. With the ability to reduce its ammo consumption by 25%, you don’t have to worry about burning through fusion cores too fast.

Combine this with its already crazy fire rate, and you’ve got a weapon that can lay waste to just about anything in its path, from Super Mutants to Deathclaws. To get your hands on this beast, you’ll have to take down Maxson in the Airship Down quest.

1 Gauss Rifle

Weapon Type: Rifle

The Gauss Rifle is the definition of power! If you’re looking for a weapon that can obliterate just about anything in its path, this is it. The Gauss Rifle is not just a rifle, but an energy weapon that fires a-2mm electromagnetic cartridge.

These metal slugs will hit anything in its path like a bullet train. The Gauss Rifle is easily one of the best sniping weapons in this shooter RPG. What makes it so deadly is its charging mechanic. If you hold down the trigger for a moment, the shot charges up, delivering massive amounts of damage (110) in a single hit.