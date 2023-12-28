Key Takeaways Exciting fan-made Fallout mod, Fallout: London, set for release on April 24th, 2024, offering a gritty British twist to the franchise.

The post-apocalyptic wasteland of Fallout is expanding its horizons, and this time, it's crossing the Atlantic to the heart of London. Fallout: London, an ambitious fan-made DLC-sized mod, is gearing up for release on April 24th, 2024. Developed by a passionate group of fans, this project promises to deliver a uniquely British Fallout experience that captures the gritty essence of the franchise.

Fallout London Official Release Trailer

A Glimpse into Fallout: London

Fallout: London is not your typical mod; it's a fan-made project that introduces players to the nuclear aftermath on the doorsteps of Parliament. With a meticulous attention to detail, the mod includes a brand-new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, and much more, all wrapped up with a distinctly British bow.

One of the standout features of this mod is the absence of familiar Fallout elements such as Super Mutants, Centaurs, Deathclaws, and a reduced number of Psykers. As the storyline unfolds in London, Vault-Tec, being an American company, has no presence here. However, a unique version of a vault awaits players beneath the ground, promising a different shelter experience from the typical Vault-Tec structures.

Diverse Factions and a Vibrant Community

The Fallout: London mod introduces players to a host of new factions, each vying for survival and dominance in the post-apocalyptic landscape:

Gentry

Tommies

5th Column

Camelot

Isle of Dogs Syndicate

Vagabonds

Angel

The anticipation for Fallout: London is palpable, as evidenced by the mod's massive Discord community boasting over 6,000 members. It has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited mods for the game.

Setting the Timeline

Fallout: London is set in the year 2237, placing it between the events of Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. This positions the mod 50 years before the occurrences in Fallout 4, offering players a unique perspective on the Fallout timeline.

Size and Scope of Fallout: London

The world of Fallout: London is a condensed version of the British capital, focusing on the main central boroughs. The map is approximately the size of the vanilla Fallout 4 Commonwealth and Far Harbour combined, allowing players to explore from the heart of Westminster to the rolling hills on the outskirts of Bromley.

Platform and System Requirements

For now, Fallout: London is exclusively planned for release on PC. While there are no immediate plans to bring it to other platforms, the community has been granted permission to convert standalone items to other platforms. To run Fallout: London, players will need Fallout 4 and all associated DLC, with no plans for a lite version due to the significant reworking it would entail.

Unique Combat Dynamics

With Fallout: London's divergence point occurring around World War II, the mod introduces a different approach to weaponry. While there will be fewer guns compared to other Fallout iterations, this isn't due to real-world gun laws. Instead, the game encourages the use of melee weapons, presenting segments where they become essential. Expect a variety of makeshift weapons reminiscent of the iconic pipe pistols in Fallout.

As the release date draws near, Fallout fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the chaotic, post-apocalyptic landscape of London on April 24th, 2024. Fallout: London is set to be a testament to the creativity and dedication of the modding community, bringing a fresh and uniquely British perspective to the beloved Fallout universe.