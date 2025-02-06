Like its many predecessors, Fallout 76 is a vast game, full of strange, beautiful, and dangerous locations to explore. However, this particular game also offers players the freedom to build a small base through their Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) almost anywhere they might wish.

With this freedom comes, perhaps, too much choice. This list will help outline ten sites worth checking out if you don't know where you'd like to set up your C.A.M.P. (or if you're just curious about what else is available). The entries are broadly sorted by the valuables they grant access to (junk, water, etc), their convenience of use, and the overall aesthetics of the site.

10 Clarksburg City Limits

Contains Abundant Junk Spawns And Is Aesthetically Decent For The Toxic Valley

The Toxic Valley has earned some notoriety in the community as an ugly area. This isn't too surprising; it's literally the result of severe pollution combined with nuclear fallout. As such, it can't be said that the Clarksburg City Limits are pretty, but one can find decently flat building locations in this area that can be prettied up enough that the area makes a decent spot if you want a C.A.M.P. in this inhospitable region. The site wouldn't normally be all that noteworthy, but if you intend to be spending time in the Toxic Valley, it's worth considering.

This area also has some good junk spawns, meaning you can periodically pick up a variety of materials to further expand your base or start making and modifying gear. This is a place that doesn't make a good home, but can make a decent forward operating base as you venture through an irradiated, polluted hellscape. Besides, radiation has its benefits in Fallout 76 anyway.

9 Mount Blair Outpost

The Rockhound Is Nearby And the Site Has a Wide View Of The Area

The Ash Heap is a place of desolation, but it also some interesting spots to loot and otherwise extract value from for those interested. Building around the area shown in the image above will give you a relatively decent location to venture to and fro in this ashy wasteland. As with the Clarksburg location, this is a spot chosen more because it compares well to other options in the region rather than in all of Appalachia.

Besides the view, this outpost will place you close to Mount Blair, specifically the Rockhound. This will allow you to regularly claim the workshop there and, as long as you can defend it, start extracting ore. You can then convert ore to useful materials through a Chemistry Station.

If you decide to live anywhere in the Ash Heap, just make sure that you have a mask on hand to protect you from getting Sludge Lung.

8 The Cat Café

Features Ore And Two Safes Nearby, As Well As A "Cat Café"

This second (and final) Ash Heap spot is perhaps the location whose value is the most subjective of any on this list, but it still needs to be mentioned. Somewhat inexplicably, near Mount Blair, in one of the most toxic regions of the Appalachia, one can find a vaguely cat-themed (and abandoned) coffee shack. Even more bizarre is Murgle, the indifferent tabby cat who wanders nearby and cannot die.

This isn't to say the location's value is purely as a curiosity for cat lovers; it also contains some ore deposits you can periodically mine and two safes one can loot. While it's unlikely to be the go-to spot for hardcore players, this is another location that's at least interesting and makes for a good base for those operating in the Ash Heap.

7 Western Junk Pile

Near Vault 76 And Contains a Junk Pile, A Good Starter Location

Easily accessible from the very beginning of the game, one can find a junk pile relatively close to Vault 76 from which to gather materials to help jump-start your adventures (the world's your oyster after leaving Vault 76). With a fairly good view, room to expand, and most of the ugliness of the site coming from the valuable junk it gives you access to, this is a spot newcomers should strongly consider if they haven't already settled on where they'd like to live and want to put a bit more emphasis on resources over esthetics.

Its proximity to Vault 76 is admittedly going to be a mixed blessing, as it also reduces the value of being able to travel to your C.A.M.P. for free (as traveling to Vault 76 is also free). At the same time, that proximity means it's very easy to set up shop.

6 Ohio River Junk Pile

Site Is Near the Ohio River, Featuring Both a Junk Pile And A Decent View

Along the Ohio River (the large, westernmost river on the map that serves as a map barrier), one can find a number of good C.A.M.P. locations, including the one shown in the above image. This particular site has a junk pile, a decent view, and, due to its proximity to the river, easy access to water. It's here we'll also mention those who enjoy the C.A.M.P. system should check out Fallout 4, with its similar settlement building system.

If you can accept how far west this location is, it's got a good mix of aesthetic value and resources to extract. It's also not unreasonable to want a free way to quickly travel to one side of the map regardless, at least if you want to explore that side of the map for a while.

5 Bolton Greens Sand Trap

This Site Is Near The Bolton Greens And Is Decently Spacious

Fallout 76 contains multiple golf-related locations, with the Whitespring Resort being the most popular. However, another location of note is Bolton Greens, a private school equipped with a gold course, stables, and more that was designed for the wealthy elite of the area. It would later become a raider stronghold (and later still a location inhabited by Scorched, which you will need to contend with). The idea of this C.A.M.P. location is to take advantage of the resources available at that location -- which will periodically respawn -- without being too close to enemy spawns, to reduce the need to protect your base.

Just make sure to pick a spot where you can avoid the signs of the horrors wrought by the area's previous inhabitants in this Once Human-esque world.

4 Pylon Bunker

Site Features A Prepper Bunker With Good Junk Spawns And Multiple Useful Containers

Tucked away under an electrical pylon, you'll find a prepper bunker you can build upon at this site. This bunker is small but contains many respawning valuables, with a big collection of junk (including a Giddyup Buttercup) and several containers operating on different loot tables. Two of the best containers in the bunker are the safe and the first aid kit, but others are around as well.

This spot is convenient and filled with decent loot, so it's hard to find fault with it. Perhaps the only downside is that the bunker will always look dirty and abandoned. You can build on it, but you can't meaningfully clean it, especially with the scattered items regularly respawning.

3 Mountainside Pond

A Cultist Base And Plentiful Water In A Scenic Space

This fairly scenic base location can be found in the southern part of the map, granting a settler easy access to water and the nearby cultist base of Johnson's Acre that you can periodically raid for loot and experience. This cult location gives access to quite a lot, including various workstations, a water pump, lead ore, a bed, lootable containers, and more. It's worth noting that enemy adjacency is often a major positive in Fallout 76 as long as they don't regularly attack your base, because enemies can be a great source of various types of valuables (especially ammo and level-appropriate weapons).

The particular spot marked on the map above keeps the cult base nearby without it being so close you need to constantly worry about drawing attackers while you work at your C.A.M.P.

2 Cabin Pond

Near A Lootable Cabin, Several Containers, And Plentiful Water

Another scenic pond location, this site is beautiful and has plenty of valuable resources nearby. Beyond the obvious ready availability of water, there is a safe in the waters of the pond and a cabin nearby you can loot, with enemies around it that will only further help you rack up ammo, junk, weapons, and more. This location is a contender for the most beautiful site in the game. While the next entry might rank higher, the pond at this site and the rocks which surround it are genuinely lovely.

If you build near the water, you can set your site so that the cabin is within easy walking distance without being so close that enemies are likely to notice you when it's inconvenient.

1 Whitespring Greens

This Scenic Site Features Extensive Build Space With Whitespring Resort Nearby

This final site is right on the Whitespring golf course, near the once opulent Whitespring Resort. This area is arguably the most beautiful in the game, with various automated systems having maintained the golf course even as the world fell apart. With plenty of space to build and verdant green almost anywhere you look, this is a great place to build a base you want to feel as luxurious and exclusive as the nearby resort once was. This is also a pretty central area, which can be great if you fast travel frequently, as traveling to your C.A.M.P. is free.

The nearby resort contains a host of vendors, a wide array of workbenches, and almost anything else a player might need to thrive. It's a great place to turn caps and resources into goods you can actually use on your adventures. It's enough to make you want to play every other Fallout title to continue to soak up the atmosphere.