You need more than guns to keep you alive, kicking, and thriving in a wasteland—you need perks! And not just any perks, you need the right ones to deal insane amounts of damage to your enemies while also staying safe from the dangers lurking around every corner in Fallout 76.

There are even perks that make teaming up with friends more fun and rewarding if you don’t want to play solo. But then, with so many perks comes the problem of choosing the right ones. Whether you are just starting out or looking to fine-tune your build, the perks on this list are a must-have for your time with Fallout 76.

10 Green Thumb

Perception

This perk doubles the amount of flora you harvest. So every time you pick a plant—whether it’s a Tato, Soot Flower, or even some of that sweet Mutfruit—you get twice the yield.

This perk is seriously underrated, but it’s one of the best things you can get in a world like Fallout 76's, where resources are everything. Whether you are making healing items, crafting food, or whipping up some rad chems, you need plants. With Green Thumb, your foraging runs are way more efficient, giving you twice the amount for the same effort. It’s like finding two Nuka-Colas in a single vending machine.

9 Ammosmith

Agility

If you love unloading rounds on enemies but hate running out of ammo, there’s probably no better perk for you than Ammosmith. Or if you are like me, who treats the wasteland like my personal shooting range, then Ammosmith is a must-have.

This perk increases the amount of ammo you craft by a solid 40% to 80%, depending on the rank. That means when you are cranking out bullets, shells, or energy cells at a Workbench, you will be walking away with way more bang for your buck (or scrap). Ammosmith allows you to spend more time shooting and less time crafting.

8 Traveling Pharmacy

Strength

If you are very health conscious and like to carry around a small pharmacy’s worth of chems, stims, and syringes, you will love Traveling Pharmacy. This perk cuts the weight of all Chems, including Stimpaks, RadAway, and Buffout by a whopping 30% to 90%, depending on how many ranks you’ve unlocked.

So, instead of lugging around a backpack that makes you feel like you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, you can stash way more healing and buffing items without breaking a sweat. This Strength perk is perfect for those who want to stay prepped for anything without sacrificing inventory space for more important things — like all that junk you’re hoarding for crafting.

7 Mysterious Savior

Luck

When the going gets tough in Fallout, you will need as much help as you can get, and that’s where Mysterious Savior comes in. If you find yourself in the middle of a tough fight, low on health, or on the brink of death, this perk is here to save the day — literally.

This Luck perk gives you a chance to be miraculously resuscitated when you are about to kick the bucket. You will need this perk for those high-stakes situations where you are up against overwhelming odds — like battling a legendary enemy or getting swarmed by a horde of ghouls. Instead of having to rely on a teammate to revive you or burn through your stash of stimpaks, Mysterious Savior gives you that last-ditch chance to stay in the fight.

6 Barbarian

Strength

The thing with Fallout 76, is that danger comes looking for you and not the other way around. But the good news is there's a perk for you to defend yourself. Barbarian is a defensive perk for those who like to get up close and personal with enemies.

Barbarian increases your Damage Resistance based on how high your Strength stat is. The stronger you are, the tougher you become, making you harder to take down. That extra Damage Resistance can be the difference between victory and a respawn.

5 Action Boy/Girl

Agility

Action Boy/Girl is one of the perks in Fallout 76 that will make you feel like a powerhouse, who’s charged up to zip around the wasteland using V.A.T.S. Since Action Boy/Girl speeds up your Action Points regeneration, you can do more without constantly running out of juice.

Action Points are everything in Fallout 76! It controls how much you can sprint, dodge, and, most of course, use V.A.T.S. Running out of Action Points in a tough fight or while trying to flee from danger can be a nightmare, but with Action Boy/Girl, your ActionPoints regenerate so fast that you will feel like you are hardly ever running out. You can grab this perk at Agility level 2, making it a lifesaving perk in the early stages of the game.

4 Strange In Numbers

Charisma

If you are all about team vibes and want to get the most out of your mutations, Strange In Numbers is your ticket to some serious buffs. With this perk, positive effects of your mutations rises by 25% whenever you are on a team with other mutated players.

That means your already awesome mutations get even better, making you stronger, faster, and more resilient — depending on which mutations you have. So, a mutation like Speed Demon that increases your movement speed and reload speed becomes even more insane, turning you into The Flash.

3 Awareness

Perception

I’m the type of person that always likes to know what they are up against before blasting away, so the Awareness perk comes in handy at any time. It allows you to see an enemy’s resistances in V.A.T.S., showing you exactly how tough they are against different types of damage, like ballistic, energy, or radiation.

This means you can pick the right weapon or approach to deal the most damage, and avoid wasting your ammo on attacks that barely scratch them. So say you are facing a robot with high energy resistance, you just to switch to ballistic weapons for maximum damage.

2 Fireproof

Endurance

If you need a perk that can literally save your skin when the heat’s on, Fireproof is for you. If you have ever been caught in a blast or roasted by a Scorchbeast, this perk is your personal fire extinguisher.

This Endurance perk minimizes the impact of explosions and fire-based attacks by 15%, making you way more resistant to the kind of chaos that can melt through your health bar in seconds. This means you will be able to walk away from grenades almost unscathed.

1 Adrenaline

Agility

There’s this sweet feeling of being unstoppable with every enemy you take down in Fallout 76, and Adrenaline gives you more of that feeling. It boosts your damage for a short time after you kill an enemy, and the more enemies you take down in quick succession, the higher that damage boost stacks.

What this means is that the longer you stay in the fight and rack up kills, the harder you hit. It’s perfect for clearing out large groups of enemies. It even makes finishing public events a breeze.