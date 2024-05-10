Key Takeaways Prime Video's Fallout is a refreshing take on the Fallout franchise, engaging old and new fans with Easter Eggs.

Prime Video's Fallout has made a tremendous impact on the community since its launch. It engaged fans of the decades-old Bethesda franchise and created new ones due to its wit, action and characters. And, as with any good adaptation, there are some Easter Eggs laid about for fans to dive into.

While the series doesn't necessarily adapt a specific game, it's chockful of references that hearken back to the originals, plus give some insight into the future of the series. Here are ten of the most notable Easter Eggs we found in the show's premiere season.

SPOILER WARNING: Significant spoilers for Prime Video's Fallout series follow.

10 Red Rocket

An iconic red-and-white company blasts onto the scene

Season Episode Title 1 7 "The Radio"

Among the many places the characters in Prime Video's Fallout go to, one particular red-and-white location stood out. In Episode 7, "The Radio", Thaddeus takes a breather at a Red Rocket, an iconic gas station company in newer Fallout titles, especially Fallout 4.

Their signature rocket structure and bright red logo are instantly recognizable to those who charted the Commonwealth, scoured Appalachia or ventured into Capitol Wasteland. The locations serve as supply locations, though Thaddeus uses it to rest and to leave CX404 behind to radio in the Brotherhood.

9 S.P.E.C.I.A.L

A certain acronym is posted onto the wall

Season Episode Title 1 4 "The Ghouls"

If you've played Fallout before, you'll be familiar with the acronym S.P.E.C.I.A.L (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility and Luck). While we may not get to choose the attributes this time, a poster can be seen next to Norm when researching on the computer in Episode 4, "The Ghouls".

It's a nice nod to the gameplay feature and one that has invigorated people to come up with those for TV characters like Lucy and Maximus. Even more so, Bethesda, via Fallout: Shelter, released the official ones for your viewing pleasure.

8 Sidetracked

Much more common than one realizes

Season Episode Title 1 3 "The Head"

With worlds as vast as the ones in Bethesda's hit series, there's a good chance you'll veer off from the story more than a few times, especially in Fallout 76. Well, it holds true in the show, too! In Episode 3, "The Head," while transporting Lucy after she breaks his anti-feral medicine, Ghoul tells her the Golden Rule of the Wasteland: "Thou shalt get sidetracked by bull**** every god**** time."

While it hasn't been said in the game, I'm sure the thought has arisen whenever you're exploring the wasteland and run out of ammo or health. Now, it's a normal coincidence to find yourself straying from the main objective to do whatever it is you need to do.

7 101097

Season Episode Title 1 8 "The Beginning"

Although a majority of Prime Video's Fallout takes from newer games like New Vegas and Fallout 4, there's still love for the original. No admiration could be clearer shown than in Episode 8, "The Beginning," the code to unlock the Cold Fusion given to Moldaver by a trapped Hank.

The code is 101097, which, to regular viewers, may not mean much. For fans, however, the sequence, when put in date form is 10/10/97, is the day Fallout came out on PC. It's a charming reference to what started it all 27 years ago.

6 "The Water Chip is Destroyed"

A familiar problem occurs to Vault 33

Season Episode Title 1 3 "The Head"

Original references to Fallout (1997) don't just stop at its release date as a code. Indeed, another reference to the classic title is written right into the script, word for word. In Episode 3, "The Head," a group meeting is held within Vault 33 to discuss what to do with the raiders.

One of the people interrupts and says he has an urgent matter. Aloud, he reveals that the water chip is broken, leaving the water supply limited. How does it connect to Fallout? Well, the original 1997 game's main mission for the protagonist was to enter the Wasteland to get a replacement water chip.

5 Codsworth/Mr. Handy

He lives to serve, even after the bombs

Season Episode Title 1 6 "The Trap"

There are good robots, there are bad robots and then there's Mr. Handy. The mass-manufactured robot from pre-war times, Mr. Handy shows up in two forms. The first was a corrupted one, named Snip-Snip, at the Super-Duper Mart in Episode 4, "The Ghouls." The second, in Episode 6, "The Trap", wasn't a robot at all. In fact, it was the person who voices them, actor Sylvester Leslie, played by What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry.

In a flashback with Cooper Howard, aka Ghoul, Leslie, mentions to Cooper that he 'signed his rights away' to RobCo when they had him, as his character Bartholomew Codsworth, voicing a new multifunctioning robot. Codsworth is a name familiar to those who played Fallout 4 — specifically, as the Mr. Handy that serves the protagonist, only then voiced by Dishonored 2 actor Stephen Russell.

4 Vault Boy's Thumbs Up

Cooper's little suggestion has a big impact

Season Episode Title 1 3 "The Head"

We all know the mascot of Fallout is Vault Boy, the charming cartoon vault-dweller with a slick smile and a thumbs-up. Yet, we really didn't know where all that came from in terms of inspiration. In Episode 3, "The Head," towards the end of the episode, Cooper is taking pictures for the ad campaign of Vault-Tec.

While complimenting the workers, he asks if he could do a thumbs-up for the photo, which he gets the okay for. What follows is a pose reminiscent of what the Vault Boy does, down to his blue and yellow color scheme. It's implied that Cooper's pose led to Vault Boy and his usage of the thumbs-up in promotional material for Vault-Tec in the series. It's a cool implementation of lore-building and one that even die-hard fans didn't see coming, though are welcoming with open arms.

3 Mr. House

New Vegas fans get a glimpse at a certain notable figure

Season Episode Title 1 8 "The Beginning"

Fallout: New Vegas, if you watched Prime Video's adaptation, gets some deserving love here. The title is among the series' best, so of course it'll show up somewhere. Though no one was expecting a certain character to show up in Episode 8, "The Beginning." Cooper, who snuck inside Vault-Tec's offices, listened in on his wife during their big meeting, which discussed dropping a nuclear bomb.

One person in attendance, is Rob-co CEO Robert House. The same person, albeit as an AI, appears as a major character in Fallout: New Vegas. And, with the reveal of New Vegas at the end of the season, it's up in the air whether he'll appear the same way in the show, depending on what ending is considered canon in-game.

2 Deathclaw

An iconic creature makes his dead debut in the last minute

Season Episode Title 1 8 "The Beginning"

When it comes to enemies in Fallout, none come as fearsome and deadly as the Deathclaw. It's an iconic creature within the series' post-apocalyptic world, yet for the vast majority of the show, none were seen. Sure we had Radroaches, but no Deathclaw.

Well, in the last few seconds of Episode 8, "The Beginning," we finally see one, albeit its severed skeleton head, when Hank arrives in Power Armor, minus the helmet. It's almost guaranteed that we may see an alive Deathclaw when Lucy, Maximus, CX404 and Ghoul go hunting down Hank in season two. That will be one heck of a confrontation.

1 New Vegas

Ending season one with a neon-glowing bang

Season Episode Title 1 8 "The Beginning"

Alongside the Deathclaw skull, the final moments of Fallout season one brought about a huge reveal for the next season. Yes, in the distance is the glowing, neon lights of New Vegas. It seems the iconic Nevada landmark is poised to play a huge role in season two, as Hank made his way there for some reason.

Likely, other Vault-Tec members live there and hold within it secrets of mass destruction. Though the show's story takes place after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, there will likely be tons more direct references to the title come season two.