In the Wasteland, being a lone wanderer is definitely an option, and does make you a certified badass. But, when push comes to shove, it's always good to know that someone has your back, and if they carry around a Sniper Rifle or a Gauss Rifle, all the better.

So with that in mind, we want to assess all the Fallout: New Vegas Companions, and figure out which ones are most likely to die in a skirmish with a Radroach, and which ones will follow you into a Deathclaw Nest, no questions asked.

8 Cassidy

This Rose may have thorns, but if you have whiskey, she'll follow you anywhere

Location: Mojave Outpost Barracks How To Recruit (Prerequisites): Speech 50 + Barter 50 or Speech 75 + 3x Whiskey Unique Perk: Whiskey Rose

While personally, I am pretty fond of all the companions in Fallout NV, someone has to take the wooden spoon, and in this case, it's Rose of Sharon Cassidy. While Cass is a tough-as-nails cowgirl that you can rely on in battle, she is definitely the one companion I didn't really connect with due to her story and her demeanor.

Compared to the other characters, she feels a little one-note, cliché, and whiny. Sure, she's had a tough time and lost her caravan, but I just got shot in the head, so you know, get over it! That, combined with some lukewarm quests and a perk that is pretty useless, makes Cass the worst of the bunch, but in her defense, the deck is pretty stacked in this case.

7 Rex/Lupa

Like Dogmeat, but with more screws and bolts.

Location: The Kings Schools of Impersonation (Freeside) How To Recruit: Complete 'GI Blues' and Begin 'Ain't Nothin' But A Hound Dog Unique Perk: Search and Mark

As we have come to expect from Fallout games, there is always a dog companion, only instead of Dog Meat, New Vegas offers up a cybernetically enhanced robo-dog. The future is now! Rex has an awesome quest that sees you work with the King of Freeside himself. You can swap their brain out for a ferocious Legion Dog called Lupa, and you can have them in your party alongside a human companion.

So why are they so low on the list? Well, because due to the fact they are a dog, interaction and narrative options are pretty limited. It doesn't mean I love them any less, but in terms of character depth and nuance, we have bigger fish to fry here.

6 Boone

He's grumpy, but he's a loyal ally.

Location: Novac How To Recruit: Complete 'One For My Baby Unique Perk: Spotter

Perhaps this is a little controversial for some, but for the same reasons that I don't get why someone would marry Shane in Stardew Valley, I don't get why so many FNV players swoon over Boone.

To his credit, his unique quests are some of the best in the game, and in combat, he is a sure shot with a sniper, and his Spotter perk helps you become one too. Yet despite this, the whole 'I can change him' vibe just doesn't sit with me. Much like Cass, he's a little too much of a cliché, playing the role of a buttoned-up military type, and for me, he just doesn't do enough to become a regular companion when out busting heads in The Wasteland.

5 Veronica

The Only Brotherhood Member with a positive attitude

Location: 188 Trading Outpost How To Recruit: Talk to her at the 188 Trading Outpost Unique Perk: Scribe Assistant

I'm not going to sit here and say I like the Brotherhood of Steel. They are cold, callous, and have misguided ideals of how to restore the world. But putting that aside, I like Veronica, mainly because she humanizes the Brotherhood and serves as the best BoS character present in a Fallout game to date. Sorry, Paladin Danse.

Veronica is brilliant in a fight, has a series of amazing quest lines if you are willing to engage with the Brotherhood, and she has an infectious positive attitude I can really get behind. But here's the thing, engaging with the Brotherhood is a pain, and in most cases, I would rather blow them to kingdom come instead, and believe it or not, she's not all that keen on that idea. So, while in theory, she's an awesome character, it's the company she keeps that keeps her from being a star companion.

4 Arcade

Your one-way ticket to Enclave Power Armor.

Location: Old Mormon Fort How To Recruit: Complete 'High Times' & 'Short Term Treatment' or Pass a 75 Speech Check or Have Intelligence of 3 or lower Or Use the Confirmed Batchelor Speech Option Unique Perk: Better Healing

Okay, so, in contrast to the Brotherhood of Steel, I adore The Enclave, even though when you think about it, they aren't all that different from them. I think it's the Tesla Suits, they are just undeniably cool. Why do I mention this? Well, because if you befriend Arcade, the little pipsqueak from the Followers of the Apocalypse, you can gather the remnants of the Enclave in the Mojave and get your hands on some Tesla Power Armor of your own!

That alone is enough to rank Arcade highly on this list, but he's also witty, smart, genuinely likable, and altruistic. What makes him miss out on the top three is that he's not much help in a fight and that he has some serious spoiled rich kid energy, but overall, Arcade is a great guy to have around.

3 Raul

The Mojave's toughest 'Old Timer'.

Location: Black Mountain How To Recruit: Very Hard Lockpicking to Open Cell or Complete 'Crazy, Crazy, Crazy' Unique Perk: Regular Maintenance

Full Maintenance

Old Vaquero

When it comes to Ghoul characters, Raul has been a little overshadowed in recent years, mainly due to the devilishly charismatic Hancock from Fallout 4, and The Ghoul from the recent Fallout TV adaption. However, I'm here to put some respect to Raul's name, because he was my first amigo.

Raul can be rescued from Black Mountain, and unless you stumble across him when taking on Tabitha, he's actually quite easy to miss on your travels. But hopefully, you do end up rescuing him because this pre-war ghoul can pull his weight. While he's not incredible in combat on account of being an old-timer, he's a great utility character with awesome perks, and his backstory sheds some light on how the war affected other countries outside the good ol' USA.

To top it all off, Danny Trejo voices him, adding authenticity to his heritage, gritty survival instincts, and smart-mouth one-liners. Like I said, Raul is my amigo, and even if he does have 'old man bones', I'll always look out for him.

2 E-DE

The most lovable bucket of bolts you'll find in the Mojave.

Location: Primm (Nash Residence) How To Recruit: Repair Skill of 65 or Science Skill of 55 or 3x Scrap Metal, 2x Sensor Modules, 1x Scrap Electronics Unique Perk: Enhanced Sensors

Our runner-up is none other than the little bucket of bolts that is E-DE. A pick that may have a few shaking their heads, but to that, I say, go play the Lonesome Road DLC and then tell me you don't love E-DE as much as I do. There's so much to love about E-DE, from the way he plays a little battle tune when you enter a fight to the fact that, with his enhanced Sensors perk, there's little to no chance that an enemy can catch you off guard.

Couple that with the fact E-DE can follow you alongside a human companion, much like Rex, and the fact that his DLC backstory is so compelling, and you have a robot companion that puts later companions like Codsworth, Curie, and Ada to shame. All without ever saying a word.

1 Lily

The Nightkin Nana is our number-one.

Location: Jacobstown How To Recruit: Begin 'Guess Who I Saw The Other Day' Unique Perk: Stealth Girl

Then, in our top spot, we have everyone's favorite Nightkin Nana. Lily is a character that ticks all the boxes for a Fallout companion. They are an absolute brute in battle, have a wacky personality, have a story arc that touches on a moral dilemma, and, oh, and they have a huge Sledgehammer for crushing skulls.

This is basically Fallout NV's answer to Fawkes, and while I love Fawkes, I have to stick my neck out and say I love Lily more. Maybe it's the contrast of being able to mutilate a Cazador, but be able to switch gears and have afternoon tea in seconds flat that I find so endearing. Alongside being a tank, she also has a great perk that helps with sneaking around, and while it may take a while before you meet her because she is way up there in Jacobstown, she's definitely worth the journey up there.