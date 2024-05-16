Key Takeaways Oh, Baby! - Top choice for highest base damage, a must-have for any melee/strength build in Fallout New Vegas.

Guns are efficient killing tools. Missiles are masters of destruction, and there's something rather quaint about going unarmed and giving enemies the old one-two. But when it comes to close combat, you have Fallout New Vegas which gives you all the tools to be a melee maniac, as the game is packed with amazing melee weapons. But which should you choose?

1 Oh, Baby!

Damage: 80 DPS: 138.9 AP Cost: 35 Location: Charleston Cave

We are going to top-load this list with the melee weapon within Fallout New Vegas that offers the highest base damage compared to all other options, making it an obvious choice of weapon for any melee/strength build. This weapon is located all the way up north in Charleston Cave near Jacobstown and is guarded by a pack of Nightstalkers.

But provided you can handle those mangy mutts, you'll get your hands on a devastating Super Sledgehammer variant, which is better than its standard counterpart in every category, not to mention the additional Mauler attack you'll gain access to. So, if you want to show the Super Mutants of Jacobstown, you know your way around a Super Sledgehammer, pry this one from the unnamed Nightkin's cold dead hands.

2 Gehenna

Damage: 42 + 5x5 DPS: 116 + 5 AP Cost: 25 Location: Gun Runners Vendortron

I don't know about you guys, but when I think about Fallout melee weapons, I immediately think 'Shishkebab,' which I then immediately qualify with the follow-up, 'but specifically Gehenna.' Gehenna is Fallout New Vegas' unique Shishkebab variant and what an over-the-top harbinger of mayhem it is.

This one offers higher base damage, DPS and AP costs compared to its standard counterpart. It works brilliantly for those who have access to the Pyro perk and allows players to perform the Back Stab attack. You'll need to have the Gun Runners Arsenal active to nab this one and it's pricy. But provided you have the caps, Gehenna will serve you well.

3 X-2 Antenna

Damage: 65 DPS: 70.4 AP Cost: 22 Location: X-2 Transmitter Antenna Array

We travel all the way out to the boffins at Big Mt. for our next entry, the X-2 Antenna. This melee weapon offers the third-highest base damage among all other melee options, just trailing behind the standard Super Sledgehammer and the aforementioned Oh, Baby. Not to mention, it has the joint lowest AP cost of all melee weapons too. It takes an age to swing the thing, however, making it a much less attractive option outside of VATS.

So why does it feature here? Well, because the base damage makes it worthwhile as a backup to Oh, Baby! Not to mention that this weapon offers secondary EMP damage, making it hands down the best Melee weapon to use when taking on Robot enemies. So, if you find yourself in a skirmish with a RoboBrain, let the X-2 Antenna help you fry their circuits.

4 Chance's Knife

Damage: 22 DPS: 91.4 AP Cost: 17 Location: Chance's Grave (Near Tribal Village)

You may think the bigger the blunt force object you're packing, the better. But Chance's Knife is an FNV weapon that proves that size doesn't matter, no matter what internet forums may say to the contrary. This knife, which has gory history attached to it, thanks to the Great Khan's, is an improved Combat Knife with high base damage, DPS and critical hit ratios. Not to mention a backslash ability, which does 70% more damage in VATS.

This makes it a brilliant stealth weapon, and as any good stealth weapon should be, this weapon is also considered a Holdout Weapon, meaning you can saunter into any casino in the strip with this one hidden away, just in case things get lively. This is a great melee option that you can technically get early in the game due to its close proximity to Goodsprings. But if you do go looking for it as a flimsy level one character, use a Stealth Boy, otherwise you'll end up Cazador chow!

5 Protonic Inversal Axe

Damage: 58 DPS: 110.8 AP Cost: 25 Location: The Cuckoo's Nest

Near Little Yangzte

X-13 Research Facility

We head back to Big Mt. for another EMP melee weapon, this time in the form of the Protonic Inversal Axe. This Axe is a step up from the standard Proton Axe, offering higher base damage, DPS and critical hit chance. But by far, the most attractive feature of this Axe is the Inversal Scarifier skill.

This skill costs an additional 10 Action Points, and in return, you'll perform an attack that does an additional 200% Damage, which usually means that one swing of this weapon and your foe will be chopped down to size. There are a handful of these dotted around Big Mt. So head out to the Big Empty and snag yourself one.

6 Old Glory

Damage: 45 DPS: 83.5 AP Cost: 22 Location: Ulysses' Temple

We have back-to-back DLC melee weapons here, but this time, you'll need to brave The Divide, as this is a Lonesome Road exclusive. Old Glory is an old-world relic gifted to Ulysses during his assimilation into the White Legs Tribe, and alongside the aforementioned X-2 Antenna, this one offers the joint lowest AP costs among all melee weapons. The base damage is low, however, which would be enough to deter a few.

But that, my melee-obsessed friend, would be a mistake, as this blunt weapon offers the highest critical hit multiplier of all Melee Weapons in Fallout New Vegas. Meaning that, if you're running a Luck/Crit build, there's no better melee weapon than this regal little number. Ulysses won't give it up easily, but if you manage to brave through The Divide to get to him, chances are you can take him.

7 Blade of the West

Damage: 60 DPS: 127.9 AP Cost: 29 Location: The Divide (Loot from several Marked Men)

We are staying put in The Divide, as our next entry is The Blade of the West, a greatsword made by the Marked Men to honor Legate Lanius and retain some sort of semblance of their former selves. This is a sword that will only be of use to true Melee masters, as this one requires a maxed-out Melee stat, not to mention high strength, but if your build ticks all the boxes, you'll find that this sword has a lot to offer.

This Bumper Sword variant far outdoes the standard variant, and The Blade of the East, offering lower AP costs, and higher damage and DPS. Plus, it offers the Mauler ability, much like Oh, Baby! So whether you want to role-play as Legate Lanius or just want something sharp to cut up your enemies, the Blade of the West is a good choice.

8 Knock, Knock

Damage: 66 DPS: 118.8 AP Cost: 21 Location: Camp Searchlight Fire Station

I don't know if there is much call for a raunchy firefighter calendar in the Mojave Wasteland, but if there is, Knock, Knock is sure to make you a shoo-in for Mr or Mrs. July. This unique Fire Axe has excellent base damage and DPS, but what makes this weapon so desirable is that, unlike most weapons on this list, this weapon doesn't need a bunch of active perks to show its true worth.

It's good to go right from the moment you acquire it when visiting Camp Searchlight, and of course, the clear reference to The Shining is the icing on the cake that makes Knock, Knock a must-have for melee users.

9 Blood Nap

Damage: 30 DPS: 110.8 AP Cost: 17 Location: The Courier's Mile

When it comes to Luck/Crit melee builds, I will concede that Chance's Knife is probably best in class. I you want a weapon that helps you achieve your potential as far as stealth is concerned, however, the unique Bowie Knife variant Blood Nap is a top candidate.

This weapon has a lot of the same things going for it as Chance's Knife, such as high critical hit damage and ratio, and the fact that it's a Holdout Weapon. But the real reason you want this one, is that it also provides a +10 boost to Stealth when equipped. So if you want to slip in and out of private areas, and maybe shiv a few undesirables as you go, take Blood Nap along for the ride.

10 Thermic Lance

Damage: 100 DPS: 100 AP Cost: 65 Location: Commonly carried by Legionary Assassins

Then, lastly, we have the Thermic Lance, which is one of the least rare weapons to feature here, as they are found commonly in the Mojave if you know where to look. This weapon does great base damage and technically attacks five times a second, meaning five opportunities to land a critical hit. It's a shame that the critical hit damage is so pitiful, but you can't have it all, now, can you?

It seems unremarkable when compared to the unique offerings above, but the USP of the Thermic Lance is that it ignores all DR and DT, meaning that if you come up against someone with ridiculously padded armor, you can laugh in their face as you dismember them with ease. It's not a melee weapon for all occasions, but believe me when I say that you'll appreciate this one when an armored brute comes bounding toward you.