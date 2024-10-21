Fallout: New Vegas is easily one of the best games in the franchise, if not one of the most entertaining RPGs around . Still, in the face of all this affection, fans find ways to improve on it even more. This is where the incredibly talented modding community jumps in.

Modding is one of the coolest things you can do with games, particularly ones like Fallout. From minor aesthetic changes to outrageous gameplay additions, there’s always something you can tweak. These are only a few of the best Fallout: New Vegas mods you just have to try.

With every mod you're interested in downloading, be sure to check the requirements. There's a chance that some mods need other mods to work properly.

10 Convenient Fast Travel Markers

No More Tired Feet

Mod Creator empiresco Download Link Here

Fallout: New Vegas is big. What you may think should be a brief two-minute walk can easily turn into a twenty-minute journey. Some people like the journey, but others want to reach the destination and just move on. This fast travel-based mod will help.

With the mod installed, you’ll have over a dozen new fast travel markers added to several locations in the Wasteland such as Vault 21, Caesar’s Tent, and Cottonwood Docks. It’s a simple mod that can ward off the potential mental fatigue from walking such far distances for minor things.

9 MTUI

Cut Down on the Scrolling

Mod Creator Max Tael Download Link Here

This game gives you a lot of info to digest, from the dialogue menus to going through your Pip-Boy. Paired with the large text, and you're stuck scrolling for just about everything. It's cool if that doesn't bother you, but if you want more on the screen in Fallout: New Vegas, the MTUI mod is perfect for you.

Granted, the text is smaller. If you're okay with reading it, then there's no harm in using the mod to cut down on the scrolling. It's just a quicker way to find what you're looking for.

8 New Vegas Bounties I

Track Down the Worst Outlaws

Mod Creator N/A Download Link Here

The Mojave Wasteland is one cowboy hat away from being a solid western. And what goes better with westerns than bounty hunting? New Vegas Bounties I adds a fun element to the game, tasking you to track down some of the worst people the Wasteland has to offer. Everything's fully voiced too. It feels like it's always been a part of the game.

Don't think that these outlaws will make it easy for you. They're designed to be. So, if you decide to indulge in some bounty hunting, be sure to show up prepared for the fight of your life.

7 Fallout Character Overhaul

A More Diverse Wasteland

Mod Creator Drumber Download Link Here

Some games, no matter how good they initially look, can benefit from some graphic overhauls. And that's what the Character Overhaul does for Fallout: New Vegas. Textures are higher in quality, but best of all, the NPCs will look different. The enhanced mod includes numerous headmeshes that can change different aspects, from facial shape to race.

Even the ghouls aren't left out of the fun, as they're enhanced too, with differences to help them stand out from each other. It's one of the coolest mods that adds a layer of realism to the game.

6 JSawyer Ultimate Edition

Everything That Could Have Been

Mod Creator PushTheWinButton Download Link Here

A game as expansive as New Vegas taking less than two years in development is bound to feel lacking in certain areas. It appears the devs thought the same as project lead Joshua Sawyer created his unique mod to address things they wished would have made it to the final game.

This one in particular enhances and expands on his mod, making it less rough and more polished. The heart of the mod remains, such as putting in better balancing, thus making it slightly more difficult in the best way.

5 NMCS Texture Pack

A More Realistic Landscape

Mod Creator NeilMc_NMC Download Link Here

The Mojave Wasteland certainly resembles an area with nuclear fallout. But even with all the rust, peeling, and holes, it lacks a little depth. Thankfully, the NMCS Texture Pack immerses you deeper into this world with enhanced textures.

The detailing is more precise with less blur. Streets look realistically weathered, as does the wallpaper. Who knew something so simple could make a game like New Vegas even more exciting?

4 Dust Survival Simulator

A Survival Horror Experience

Mod Creator naugrim04 Download Link Here

Ever hoped that New Vegas was closer to a post-apocalyptic survival horror? The Dust mod does a good job at capturing that bleak (and sometimes unsettling) vibe. It takes place 20 years after the main game, and it's such a major mod that it gives you a completely new experience in which you must survive and escape this deadly wasteland.

There are no factions to join or quests. It's just a survival game mode. So, you can put your skills to the test and see if you can make it out alive. To sell this vibe, the majority of the vanilla game is enhanced from the NPCs to the weather.

3 Project Nevada

Gameplay, Balance, and Everything In Between

Mod Creator PN Team Download Link Here

Back when the modding community first dug into Fallout: New Vegas, Project Nevada kicked off the major mods that adjusted the entire sandbox elements of the game. There are different modules, so you can change what you want. Ever wanted to see how cyberware mixes with a post-apocalyptic setting? There's a module for that.

Or maybe you just want more challenging gameplay? You can set that up too. It is pretty heavy as far as mods go, but as you can pick and choose what you want beyond the core elements, it's a fun way to experiment.

2 Brave New World

More Individualized NPCs

Mod Creator The BNW Team Download Link Here

Many games suffer from having same-face syndrome. Meaning: a lot of NPCs look like identical twins. Not only that, but many of these remarkably talented voice actors go on to voice multiple characters. So, not only do we see the same people, we hear them too. With the Brave New World mod, the Mojave Wasteland feels bigger than ever.

NPCs have a nice overhaul that gives them more noticeable and unique features. Plus, there are thousands of new lines with over 100 NPCs voiced. It's a cool addition that adds a layer of realism as you travel and meet new people.

1 Fallout - New California

Feels Like a Whole New Game

Mod Creator Radian-Helix Media Download Link Here

Expand the world of Fallout with the New California mod. This doesn't add different elements to New Vegas. Instead, it serves as a prequel, offering you a new game altogether. There is new voiced dialogue, a new playable character, and a unique storyline.

All of it leads into New Vegas. So, if you're looking for a mod that acts like DLC, you've found it. Prepare to spend a lot more time in the wasteland.