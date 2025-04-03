As the upcoming release of Fatal Fury City of the Wolves approaches, SNK has revealed that an unlikely fighter is joining the roster. Salvatore Ganacci, the popular DJ who's also one of the composers in the game, will be playable and a member of the base roster.

Feel the Beatdown as Another Fighter Enters the Fray

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves is a brand-new entry in the SNK fighting series, also known as Garou. The latest game in the franchise was originally released in arcades back in 1999, so the new release comes as a revival after 25 years.

As the first game with 3D graphics in the Fatal Fury series, the game features revised visuals for many of the franchise's staples. Among them is Terry Bogard, a very popular representative of the company who was also playable in other titles, such as The King of Fighters, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and more recently Street Fighter 6 as a guest collaboration.

More recently, SNK announced Cristiano Ronaldo, the popular soccer player from Portugal, will be one of the fighters. Voiced by Juan Felipe Sierra, he uses his skills with his legs and the ball to punish opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be the only real-life person to get this in-game version, however. The base roster will also include Salvatore Ganacci, a popular DJ and record producer who won multiple awards with his music video Horse back in 2020.

A DJ Enters the Spotlight

While the choice of adding a real-life DJ to the game may seem odd, it's interesting to point out that he has been in charge of the music for Fatal Fury City of the Wolves. The game's soundtrack features 19 original songs from 11 DJs who are well recognized in the worldwide scene, such as Salvatore Ganacci, Alok, Alan Walker, and Steve Aoki.

Out of the full list of DJs, however, Salvatore Ganacci is the one spearheading the project, making sure that all compositions are fitting for the upcoming fighting game. To announce him as a fighter as well, SNK released a teaser that shows a young kid and his dream of being in a video game:

Salvatore is described as an artist who seeks justice. As he looks for inspiration for his next anime music video, he ends up in South Town, the area where the game takes place. Salvatore decides to be one of the fighters in the KOF tournament after his friend Duck King tells him about the event.