Activision today revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone's beloved Verdansk map will return to the game when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 launches.

March 10, 2020 was a day that forever changed Call of Duty for better or worse depending on who you ask. That day five years ago saw the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale experience tied to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The game became an overnight success thanks to a combination of factors, including its launch map, Verdansk. Having disappeared following the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and mounting fan outcry for its return, the Call of Duty team at Activision confirmed Verdansk would return during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 lifecycle, though did not reveal when. Now, we have that date.

Get ready to jump

Verdansk officially returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3 as part of the Season 3 update. According to Activision, players can expect to drop into familiar terrain and classic drop zones alongside new updates to explore. The biggest unknowns currently revolve around what version of Verdansk will arrive, especially given the numerous updates the map received in 2020 and 2021, when it was rebranded as Verdansk '84.

While Activision hasn't made any announcements, insiders suggest players should expect a map very similar to the original launch state of Verdansk. That likely means the return of the dam, the loss of the Nakatomi Tower, and the closing of all bunkers. However, the train and the interior of the stadium should return despite not being available originally at launch.

A band-aid over a gaping wound

Verdansk's return coincides with the most volatile moment in Warzone's 5-year history. Players remain in an uproar over the game's many issues, including poor balancing, the broken anti-cheat system, and lack of communication from the developers. Players are especially incensed over the Call of Duty studios' constant adding of paid bundles over prioritizing fixes for both Warzone and Black Ops 6. While Verdansk might bring some players back to Warzone short-term, only true fixes to the player base's issues will help Warzone survive long-term.

There's also a big question mark hanging over Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with so much effort going into Warzone in Season 3. Treyarch has not confirmed what 6v6 multiplayer content is planned, though hopefully we get some real, not Face-Off, made-for-multiplayer maps and not just more sections pulled from the currently unreleased Avalon Warzone map.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 launches April 3. Both games are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.